Prince Philip leaves hospital after four-night stay

Prince Philip walked unaided to his car. Picture: PA

The Duke of Edinburgh has left hospital in time to spend Christmas with the Queen.

The Duke spent four nights in the King Edward VII's hospital in central London for treatment relating to a "pre-existing condition"

But he left at 8.49am on Christmas Eve, pictured walking to the car unaided this morning and waving to a nurse as he left.

He got into the front passenger seat of a waiting car in a secluded street behind the hospital.

The Duke of Edinburgh is driven from hospital. Picture: PA

Multiple police stood guard around the hospital as well as royal protection officers.

It is thought he will now be travelling to Sandringham to spend Christmas with the Queen.

The Queen is set to say 2019 was a "bumpy" year before stressing the importance of reconciliation in her annual Christmas message, in what will be seen as a nod to political and personal turmoil of the past 12 months.