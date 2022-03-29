Prince Philip memorial: Order of service in full

29 March 2022, 11:06

The full order of service for today's memorial for Prince Philip
The full order of service for today's memorial for Prince Philip. Picture: Westminster Abbey

The Royal Family has released the full Order of Service for today's memorial service for HRH Prince Philip, who died almost one year ago.

Here is the official Order of Service for the Service of Thanksgiving for HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, who died April 9, 2021:

The Service will give thanks for The Duke of Edinburgh’s dedication to family, Nation and Commonwealth and recognise the importance of his legacy in creating opportunities for young people, promoting environmental stewardship and conservation, and supporting the Armed Forces.

The Service will in particular pay tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh’s contribution to public life and steadfast support for the over 700 charitable organisations with which His Royal Highness was associated throughout his life. The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, founded by His Royal Highness in 1956, will feature prominently in the Service.

The Service of Thanksgiving will incorporate some elements planned for the Funeral of The Duke of Edinburgh, which were unable to go ahead due to Covid restrictions in place at the time. This includes Gold Award Holders from The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, and representatives from UK Cadet Force Associations, step lining the entry routes into Westminster Abbey for Members of the Royal Family and other guests. His Royal Highness was Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Cadet Force, a role he first took up in 1953.

The Queen has also been actively involved in the plans for today’s Service of Thanksgiving, with many elements reflecting Her Majesty’s wishes.

Before the Service begins, The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth (Royal Band), directed by Lieutenant Colonel Jason Burcham RM, Principal Director of Music, will play as the Congregation arrives. The Duke of Edinburgh was Captain General of the Royal Marines for more than six decades. The service will be sung by the Choirs of Westminster Abbey, and Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, directed by James O’Donnell, Organist and Master of the Choristers, Westminster Abbey.

The Service will be conducted by the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, who will give the Bidding. Ms Doyin Sonibare, who holds her Bronze, Silver and Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards, will give a Tribute to His Royal Highness’ legacy, recognising the impact of the Award on young people across the globe. Ms Sonibare, who signed up for the Award through her local youth club in Barking, will share how the opportunity empowered her to fulfil her potential - both personally and professionally - and will continue to do the same for generations to come.

The First Lesson, Isaiah 40:25-31, will be read by The Right Honourable the Lord Wallace of Tankerness QC, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. The Second Lesson, Philippians 4:4-9, will be read by The Right Reverend and Right Honourable Dame Sarah Mullally DBE, Dean of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royals.

The Right Reverend David Conner KCVO, the Dean of Windsor, will then give the Address. David Conner has held the position as Dean of Windsor since 1998 and preached at Services in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on the occasions of The Duke of Edinburgh’s 80th and 90th birthdays in 2001 and 2011 respectively. In April 2021, he led the Funeral Service for The Duke of Edinburgh in St George’s Chapel.

After the Address, the Choir will sing Te Deum in C by Benjamin Britten, originally selected by The Duke of Edinburgh for his Funeral Service.

It was also His Royal Highness’ expressed wish that clergy from the Royal Estates of Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral - known as The Queen’s domestic chaplains - played a part in the Funeral Service, given The Duke’s active role in the day-to-day management of the Estates. As this was not possible due to Covid restrictions in April 2021, the Minister of Crathie Church, the Rector of Sandringham and the Chaplain to the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor Great Park, will offer Prayers today recognising The Duke of Edinburgh’s energy and spirit of adventure.

Guide me, O thou great Redeemer will then be sung by the congregation. The hymn was part of the plans for His Royal Highness’ Funeral Service pre-Covid, at The Duke’s request. In line with government guidelines at the time, there was no congregational singing at the Funeral Service for The Duke of Edinburgh in April 2021.

At the conclusion of the Thanksgiving Service, The Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the Blessing, and the National Anthem will be sung by the congregation. The final piece of music, The Seafarers, will be played by The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth as the guests depart Westminster Abbey.

Flowers at the Service will be in shades of red, white and blue. The larger floral arrangements will feature Red roses, Carnations and Gerbera, White roses, Eustoma and large white chrysanthemums and blue agapanthus, delphinium and eryngium (known as sea holly). The smaller posies will feature red freesias, alstroemeria and spray roses, white dendrobium orchids, freesias and Eustoma and blue iris and eryngium. Orchids featured in The Queen’s wedding bouquet in 1947, and sea holly echoes The Duke of Edinburgh’s career in the Navy, and lifelong affection for the sea.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Charles appeared to wipe away a tear at the memorial service

Prince Charles in tears as Royals say goodbye to Philip at emotional service

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh enjoying Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2014.

Royal Family share touching montage of Prince Philip ahead of memorial service

Live
The Queen has arrived at the service, walking arm in arm with son Andrew.

Live: Queen arm-in-arm with Andrew as the Royals arrive at Philip's memorial service

The Met Police has confirmed it will be handing out 20 fines initially for lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street and Whitehall.

Met hands out 20 fines for lockdown-breaking Downing St parties but names will stay secret

The Queen was helped to her seat by son Andrew.

Philip memorial: Andrew helps Queen to her seat in his final outing as working Royal

Delegates at the peace talks in Istanbul, left, have been told advised not to eat, drink or touch anything

Abramovich returns for peace talks as delegates told don't eat, drink or touch anything

Exclusive
Sherrilyn Speid, 35, of Grays, Essex, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

Mum who 'nudged' Insulate Britain protester with 4x4 says conviction is 'huge injustice'

Exclusive
More than half of all police forces would record a suspected rapist as female

'Putting sex criminals' feelings first': Most police forces record rapists by their chosen gender
Will Smith's mother said his shocking attack on Chris Rock at the Oscars was out of character

'The first time I've ever seen him go off': Will Smith's mum speaks out on Oscars slap

Male patients are being asked if they are pregnant before having scans, it has been reported.

Men asked by some hospital trusts if they are pregnant before having scans

The Queen will be joined by members of the Royal Family and representatives from more than 500 charities at Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving.

Prince Philip's final farewell: Queen hopes to join hundreds at poignant memorial service

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith

'I was out of line': Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for 'embarrassing' Oscars slap

Williams was sentenced at Mold Crown Court

Teaching assistant had sex with boy, 15, and told him 'age is just a number'

The first partygate fines are due to be issued - but there is no suggestion Boris Johnson is among them

First Partygate fines for up to 20 people today but Boris not expected to be among them

Mel Stride speaks to Andrew Marr

'Almost inevitable' Sunak will have to announce more help for squeezed Brits: senior Tory

The Pride of Kent has been detained at Dover

Second P&O ferry detained after safety inspection following 'jobs massacre'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Germany energy talks

Renewable energy chief says climate goals need radical action
India Strike

Protesters march in India’s capital on second day of nationwide strike
President Erdogan addresses delegates

Ukraine and Russia hold new talks in Turkey aimed at ending fighting
Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Ukraine ceasefire talks take place as fighting appears at stalemate
Russia Daily Life

Countries should ban use of Russian war symbol ‘Z’ – Ukraine minister
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, left, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

Solomon Islands PM says no regional risk in China security deal
Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainians claim to have retaken ground from Russia ahead of latest talks
El Salvador Killings

El Salvador arrests 600 gang suspects and cuts food for inmates
Joe Biden

Defiant Biden says remark about Putin’s power was sparked by ‘moral outrage’
Will Smith has been condemned for slapping Chris Rock

Oscars organisers condemn Will Smith over Chris Rock slap and launch formal review

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr asked if Joe Biden is 'losing it'

Andrew Marr: Is Joe Biden losing it - and how does the West want this war to end?
Suicide bereaved mum backs Will Smith’s ‘passion’ in Chris Rock slap

Suicide-bereaved mum backs Will Smith's 'passion' in Chris Rock slap
Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/03 | Watch again

The 'only way' that the war in Ukraine will end is if the country is successfully divided up, says Rachel

'Only way' Ukraine conflict will end is if Putin divides country up, Rachel Johnson argues
Camilla has called for a nine-to-five school day

Introduce a 9-5 school day, Camilla Tominey argues

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 27/03 | Watch again

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police