Prince William booed by 'pro-Palestine' protestors during Belfast visit

Prince William was met with boos as he left Ulster University on Thursday. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Prince William was met with boos and jeers as he left Ulster University’s Belfast Campus on Thursday.

The Prince of Wales smiled and waved as anti-monarchy protestors heckled him during a visit to Ireland.

A video shared on social media saw the royal receive an icy goodbye from University students as he walked toward his car.

Protestors appeared to want the future monarch to take a stronger stance on Israel’s assault on Gaza, with shouts of “Free Palestine and Gaza”, heard in the video.

Speaking in February, William said he was “concerned” about the “human cost” of the war in Gaza.

The Prince of Wales was greeted with boos and jeers from a crowd of pro-Palestine protesters as he arrived at the Ulster University in Belfast today. https://t.co/f29CkuXZeS pic.twitter.com/fqFgYFvHu8 — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) November 14, 2024

He said: “I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October. Too many have been killed.

“I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible. There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It’s critical that aid gets in and hostages are released,” he continued.

“Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home. Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair. I continue to cling to the hope that a brighter future can be found, and I refuse to give up on that."

William’s trip was due to take place in May this year but was postponed because of the calling of the UK general election.

Prince Of Wales tries out a motorbike in the state-of-the-art Virtual Production Studio. Picture: Getty

His first visit was to a project in Belfast aimed at helping to prevent homelessness for young people leaving care.

He was welcomed to The Foyer, a temporary accommodation and support service for young people experiencing homelessness operated by the Simon Community.

On arrival William was greeted by the Lord Lieutenant for Belfast Dame Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle.

Later, William met with Oscar winner James Martin, remarking “I recognise that” as he admired the actor’s MBE medal.

Martin was the first actor with Downs syndrome to win an Academy Award for his role in the short film An Irish Goodbye.

Together the pair visited the studio Ulster virtual production training suite at Ulster University and discussed some of the high-profile productions to come out Northern Ireland in recent years.

William also took a rare turn behind the camera as he was shown around the state-of-the-art facility, practising moving a video camera along rails while talking to the students.

But he couldn't resist climbing astride the motorbike as part of the in-camera visual effects stage himself, commenting: "I need to sit on the motorbike", and continued to chat to the students while flexing his fingers around the handlebars against a backdrop of an arid scene in Arizona.