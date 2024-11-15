Prince William booed by 'pro-Palestine' protestors during Belfast visit

15 November 2024, 08:39 | Updated: 15 November 2024, 09:24

Prince William was met with boos as he left Ulster University on Thursday.
Prince William was met with boos as he left Ulster University on Thursday. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Prince William was met with boos and jeers as he left Ulster University’s Belfast Campus on Thursday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prince of Wales smiled and waved as anti-monarchy protestors heckled him during a visit to Ireland.

A video shared on social media saw the royal receive an icy goodbye from University students as he walked toward his car.

Protestors appeared to want the future monarch to take a stronger stance on Israel’s assault on Gaza, with shouts of “Free Palestine and Gaza”, heard in the video.

Speaking in February, William said he was “concerned” about the “human cost” of the war in Gaza.

Read more: Prince William admits he misses search and rescue work as huge crowds gather to meet royal in South Africa

He said: “I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October. Too many have been killed.

“I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible. There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It’s critical that aid gets in and hostages are released,” he continued.

“Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home. Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair. I continue to cling to the hope that a brighter future can be found, and I refuse to give up on that."

William’s trip was due to take place in May this year but was postponed because of the calling of the UK general election.

Prince Of Wales tries out a motorbike in the state-of-the-art Virtual Production Studio
Prince Of Wales tries out a motorbike in the state-of-the-art Virtual Production Studio. Picture: Getty

His first visit was to a project in Belfast aimed at helping to prevent homelessness for young people leaving care.

He was welcomed to The Foyer, a temporary accommodation and support service for young people experiencing homelessness operated by the Simon Community.

On arrival William was greeted by the Lord Lieutenant for Belfast Dame Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle.

Later, William met with Oscar winner James Martin, remarking “I recognise that” as he admired the actor’s MBE medal.

Martin was the first actor with Downs syndrome to win an Academy Award for his role in the short film An Irish Goodbye.

Together the pair visited the studio Ulster virtual production training suite at Ulster University and discussed some of the high-profile productions to come out Northern Ireland in recent years.

William also took a rare turn behind the camera as he was shown around the state-of-the-art facility, practising moving a video camera along rails while talking to the students.

But he couldn't resist climbing astride the motorbike as part of the in-camera visual effects stage himself, commenting: "I need to sit on the motorbike", and continued to chat to the students while flexing his fingers around the handlebars against a backdrop of an arid scene in Arizona.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Javier Milei met with Donald Trump

Chainsaw-toting Argentina president Javier Milei becomes first foreign leader to meet Trump since election

Davina McCall has revealed she's undergoing brain surgery today to remove a benign tumour.

Davina McCall going ‘off grid’ as she is undergoing brain surgery after finding ‘very rare’ tumour

People enjoying a walk during snow falling

Snow to hit UK tomorrow as Brits set to shiver in -2C Arctic blast

England fans reported a 'heavy-handed' approach from Greek police.

FA launches investigation as England fans report 'heavy-handed policing and tear gas' before Greece clash

The grandmother said she was hauled off a flight after a row over a sandwich

Grandmother, 79, 'hauled off a Jet2 flight by armed officers for refusing to pay £9 for a frozen tuna bap'

Exclusive
Sam Eljamel's victims have called for justice

'There has to be a day of reckoning': Patients left disabled and injured by rogue surgeon demand extradition from Libya

Residents are moved out of the nursing home where least 10 people have died in a fire in Zaragoza, Spain, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ferran Mallol )

At least ten dead and more injured in fire at Spanish nursing home

Exclusive
Feargal Sharkey and LBC tested the River Colwill

UK's biggest water company fails three environmental tests carried out by Feargal Sharkey and LBC

Rachel Reeves confirmed the tax hike in her autumn Budget

Rachel Reeves 'not satisfied' as UK growth slows between July and September

Trump continues to name his cabinet

Trump’s controversial Cabinet - Anti-vax RFK Jr nominated as health chief as defence figures ‘alarmed’ by Gabbard

Portrait Of Shel Talmy

Music producer Shel Talmy, who worked with The Who and David Bowie, dies aged 87

Exclusive
Lillington Gardens in Pimlico has won multiple awards for its design but residents' lives are being affected by damp and mould

Mould, leaks and collapsing roofs: Inside Britain’s ‘best council estate’

Metropolitan Police officers walking a beat on patrol in Fulham, London

Child, 9, among kids investigated by police for hate ‘incidents’ after calling classmate ‘r****d’

South Yorkshire Police Headline Image

Elderly woman in life-threatening condition after prison transport vehicle collides with pedestrians

c

Chancellor sets out financial reforms in key speech as she criticises measures brought in after 2008 economic crash

Holidaymakers Begin Christmas Getaway

More than 700,000 passengers suffered delays after password of engineer allowed to work remotely didn't work

Latest News

See more Latest News

Weather maps show areas of the UK which could be hit by snow

UK weather maps show regions expected to see heavy snowfall as cold and wintry spell on the way
Cynthia Erivo

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo says feeling like an outsider and 'not fitting in' drew her to role of Elphaba
Robert F Kennedy Jr

Donald Trump picks anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr to lead Department of Health

France and Israel fans clash with police in Paris despite ramped up police presence following Amsterdam unrest

France and Israel fans clash amid ramped up police presence in Paris for UEFA Nations League game
c

'I hope I live to see the day': Ex-political prisoner Vladimir Kara-Murza shares wish to see Putin on trial for war crimes
M5 Motorway, Bristol, UK. 4th July, 2022. A rolling roadblock has been formed to protest the cost of fuel. Protestors have set off from Bridgewater and are holding up traffic by driving slowly along the M5 Motorway. Credit: JMF News/Alamy Live News

Teenager hit and killed in horror M5 collision after fleeing police car named

Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza recalls 'longest day of his life' after historic prisoner swap between Russia and West

Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza recalls 'longest day of his life' after historic prisoner swap between Russia and West
Mohamed Al Fayed's brother Salah accused of sexual assault and trafficking by former Harrods employees

Mohamed Al Fayed's brother Salah accused of sexual assault and trafficking by former Harrods employees
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Man who turned up outside Parliament in armour carrying samurai swords wanted to 'speak with Boris Johnson'
Basem Naim, a Hamas leader

Hamas prepared for 'immediate' ceasefire in Gaza but claims Israel has not offered any 'serious proposals' in months

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King is celebrating his 76th birthday

William and Kate 'wish very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!' as Charles celebrates turning 76
King Charles III attends "Gladiator II" The Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere at Leicester Square

King Charles to open two new food hubs as he celebrates 76th birthday

King Charles attending the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of "Gladiator II"

King Charles walks red carpet alone as he appears without Queen Camilla at Gladiator II premiere

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News