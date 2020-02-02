Prince William reportedly furious over 'all-white Bafta nominations'

Prince William reportedly furious over 'all-white Bafta nominations'. Picture: PA

Prince William is expected to raise his concerns over the all-white Bafta nominations during his awards speech tonight.

The 73rd BAFTA ceremony is being held tonight at the Royal Albert Hall.

In the main categories - Leading Actor, Leading Actress, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress - there is a noticeable absence of black, Asian and ethnic minority nominations.

The Duke of Cambridge is the President of Bafta.

It is being reported that he raised his concerns about the lack of racial diversity with Bafta's Chief Executive Amande Berry OBE.

A source told The Sun: "He supports Bafta but is concerned and disappointed.

"He recognises there is so much talent in the industry so for all the nominations to be white again isn't good enough."

Cynthia Erivo is one of the actresses who who was expected to but did not make the cut for Leading Actress.