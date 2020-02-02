Prince William reportedly furious over 'all-white Bafta nominations'

2 February 2020, 09:46

Prince William reportedly furious over 'all-white Bafta nominations'
Prince William reportedly furious over 'all-white Bafta nominations'. Picture: PA

Prince William is expected to raise his concerns over the all-white Bafta nominations during his awards speech tonight.

The 73rd BAFTA ceremony is being held tonight at the Royal Albert Hall.

In the main categories - Leading Actor, Leading Actress, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress - there is a noticeable absence of black, Asian and ethnic minority nominations.

The Duke of Cambridge is the President of Bafta.

It is being reported that he raised his concerns about the lack of racial diversity with Bafta's Chief Executive Amande Berry OBE.

A source told The Sun: "He supports Bafta but is concerned and disappointed.

"He recognises there is so much talent in the industry so for all the nominations to be white again isn't good enough."

Cynthia Erivo is one of the actresses who who was expected to but did not make the cut for Leading Actress.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

'I'm numb': Father's heartbreak as three of his children are killed on way to buy ice cream
Clarence House said the prince's carbon footprint was offset. File pics.

Prince Charles criticised over helicopter flight to event about reducing emissions
The first coronavirus death outside China has been confirmed

First coronavirus death outside China confirmed as 11 more Brits fly home
Social media videos appear to show people being welded inside their own homes

Coronavirus: Residents 'welded' inside their own homes in China

Coronavirus outbreak: More Britons evacuated from infection epicentre

The News Explained

Banksy's EU painting

Brexit Day: What will change after 31st January and what will stay the same?
Huawei: what does Boris Johnson's 5G decision mean?

Huawei: what does Boris Johnson's 5G decision mean?

Huawei: why the government's decision is so important

Huawei: why the government's decision is so important

LBC explains: 10 years of the UK's immigration policies in under 10 minutes

LBC explains: 10 years of the UK's immigration policies in under 10 minutes
People in China protect themselves from the coronavirus

Coronavirus: What you need to know about the deadly Chinese superbug