Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday. Picture: X/KensingtonRoyal

By Emma Soteriou

Prince William has hailed Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sent a touching birthday message.

Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday at home in Windsor with her family, after a challenging past 12 months.

After she underwent abdominal surgery at the start of the year, she was diagnosed with cancer.

She temporarily stepped down from royal duties while receiving chemotherapy treatment throughout the year.

Praising her strength, William said: "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable.

"George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you.

"Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W"

The message was accompanied by a new, unseen black and white picture of Kate taken by Matt Porteous in Windsor last summer.

It showed Kate looking relaxed and smiling with her hands in her jeans pockets and wearing a gingham scarf.

The royal family also wished Kate a happy birthday, saying: "Happy Birthday to The Princess of Wales!" followed by a birthday cake emoji.

It was accompanied by a photo of Kate smiling as she collected bouquets of flowers from well-wishers while attending church in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

Next week marks a year since the princess was admitted to hospital for an operation on January 16, just seven days after her 42nd birthday.

She spent nearly two weeks in the London Clinic after the major surgery, and was recuperating at home when she was told she had cancer and had to begin chemotherapy.

The royal family is hoping for a better 2025 after what William described as a "brutal" and probably "the hardest year" of his life, with his father, the King, also diagnosed with the disease.

Kate is expected to continue her gradual return to public duties with more appearances this year.

Announcing the end of her treatment in September, Kate said: "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus.

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."