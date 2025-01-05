Prince George 'set to attend' the same £59,000-per-year as Princess Kate

5 January 2025, 12:16 | Updated: 5 January 2025, 12:23

Inside source claims George is set to attend Marlborough College.
Inside source claims George is set to attend Marlborough College. Picture: Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

George, Charlotte and Louis will attend Marlborough College, costing £59,000 a year - the same as their mother.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The three royal children are set to attend the prestigious Marlborough College, the Princess of Wales's former school.

The insider source told the Mail on Sunday that Prince George, 11, will be housed on-site.

For security reasons, George would say in one of the houses in the main quad, known as College Court.

Sources believe this could be one of the all-boys' houses, home to 59 pupils.

The insider told the Mail on Sunday: "Parents have been talking about nothing else and discussions have really ramped up in recent weeks but security is obviously a massive consideration.

"Prince George will have to be housed in an “in house” – these are the houses that are around the main quad of the school.

"The “out houses” are scattered down the Bath Road, and these present more of a security risk as they are just big houses on their own and involve a lot more walking around which is the downside of Marlborough."

Marlborough College has six all-boys' houses, six all-girls' houses and four mixed houses.

The college is in the heart of Marlborough, a market town in Wiltshire, with a 286-acre school site.

In 2023, Prince George was spotted touring Eton College, where his father attended.

The £63,000-per-year boys school taught Prince William and Prince Harry.

However, Gordonstoun School, Scotland, taught the late Prince Phillip, King Charles, Princes Andrew and Edward, as well as Peter and Zara Phillips.

The Princess of Wales shared heartfelt photo and video clips of her family at the end of 2024, marking the end of a difficult year.

In 2024, Kate had chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with cancer.

She took a step back from royal duties at the start of the year to focus on her treatment and is now going into 2025 without the threat of cancer hanging over her head.

William's father, King Charles, was also diagnosed with cancer this year. He was receiving treatment to address a benign enlarged prostate condition when “a separate issue of concern was noted”.

Buckingham Palace first told of Charles' diagnosis in February, announcing the King was undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer at a private hospital in London.

William and Kate chose to focus on the positives in their end of year post to both Instagram and X, captioning the message: "2024. Happy New Year! Wishing you all a wonderful 2025."

The pictures feature special moments from time the family spent together and the limited number of engagements Kate was able to attend while undergoing treatment.

A family photo included in the post was originally shared as she announced her chemotherapy treatment had ended and her focus was "doing what I can to stay cancer free".

The photograph, taken from a video released by Kate in September, shows the family enjoying the outdoors. It was also the picture used in their 2024 Christmas card.

