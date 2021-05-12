Prince William pays tribute to killed Sergeant Matt Ratana at Croydon custody centre

12 May 2021, 12:00 | Updated: 12 May 2021, 12:08

Prince William discusses Matt Ratana with his colleagues at Croydon Custody Centre
Prince William discusses Matt Ratana with his colleagues at Croydon Custody Centre. Picture: LBC

By Daisy Stephens

The Duke of Cambridge today visited a south London police station to pay tribute to Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was shot and killed while on duty on in September last year.

Prince William met Sergeant Ratana’s colleagues and partner Su Bushby on a visit to Croydon Custody Centre, before learning about how the Metropolitan Police Service is supporting officers' mental health.

William said “clearly he was the heart and soul of the police station” as he discussed Sergeant Ratana with his colleagues.

The Duke spent around an hour there, speaking with Matt's colleagues to pass on his condolences. They shared stories of what it was like working with Matt.

Prince William also met for a private discussions with Matt's partner Su as part of the visit.

The royal visit also included an encounter with Dexter, the Met's first welfare and support dog.

It is the latest outing by the Duke in his work with The Royal Foundation, to support the mental health and wellbeing of emergency service workers.

Sergeant Ratana died from a gunshot wound to the chest in the early hours of Friday September 25, as he was preparing to search a handcuffed suspect.

A 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of his murder on November 13 last year.

Sergeant Matt Ratana was originally from New Zealand
Sergeant Matt Ratana was originally from New Zealand. Picture: PA

Matt moved from New Zealand to the UK in 1989 and joined the Met in 1991, where he served for almost thirty years.

He was a keen rugby player, and has been described as an “inspiration”. He left behind a partner and an adult son, and was described by Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick as "a wonderful, wonderful man” in an interview with LBC not long after his death.

She said: “A lovely man, respected by his colleagues, officers, staff and of course by members of the public, including, I may say, suspects arrested or dealt with in custody.

“He was very well known locally and he will be remembered so fondly in Croydon and missed there, as well as in the Met and in the rugby world.”

Su Bushby, Sergeant Ratana's partner of six years, described him as her "soulmate".

“I know Matt touched many, many people’s lives with his friendliness, patience, kindness, enthusiasm and caring ways.

“I had the pleasure of sharing five years of my life with this lovely man - my gentle giant, with his infectious smile and big heart. I think of him with tenderness and love.

“Matt was my partner, friend, confidant, support and soul mate.

Floral tributes to Matt Ratana left outside Croydon Custody Centre
Floral tributes to Matt Ratana left outside Croydon Custody Centre. Picture: PA

“He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Matt will always be in my head and in my heart."

The killing of Matt Ratana rocked Croydon, with Croydon MP Steve Reed, who had met Sergeant Ratana, saying the loss was hard to bear.

"This officer was known in this community," he told LBC.

"This was not just a police officer, this was a human being and it hurts immensely to so many of us in this community to think that he’s gone."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pope Francis smiles after an attendee placed a hat on his head in the St Damaso Courtyard at the Vatican for his weekly general audience

Pope Francis returns to audiences in person after pandemic interruption
Amazon

Amazon tax deal with Luxembourg was legal, rules EU court

A boy who is believed to have died after being hit by lightning has been named locally as nine-year-old Jordan Banks.

Blackpool: Tributes paid to boy, 9, who died after being hit by lightning
Rawiri Waititi speaks in parliament in Wellington, New Zealand

Indigenous New Zealand MP censured over parliament haka protest
Health workers in personal protective equipment sanitise a train prepared as a Covid-19 care centre at a railway station in Gauhati, India

Coronavirus cases ‘exploding across much of Asia’

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag and players hold the trophy as they celebrate clinching the Dutch Eredivisie Premier League title at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Dutch club Ajax melts league trophy into star gifts for fans

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Watch LIVE: Cross Question with Iain Dale from 8pm

Watch LIVE: Cross Question with Iain Dale from 8pm

"Love is not a pathology", says MP campaigning against conversion therapy

'Love is not a pathology', says MP campaigning against conversion therapy
The former Labour leader spoke out about the current Labour leader

Labour has 'moved on from the previous era and away from Brexit divide', Ed Miliband says
Ed Miliband was speaking to LBC after the Queen's Speech

Ed Miliband: Boris Johnson's social care commitment 'just not good enough'
Nick Ferrari furiously asked why social care didn't warrant more attention in the Queen's Speech

'Where is the social care bill we were promised two years ago?'
Keir Starmer should 'drop it' and restore whip to Corbyn, says John McDonnell

Keir Starmer should 'drop it' and restore whip to Corbyn, says John McDonnell

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London