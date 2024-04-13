Princess Kate shares emotional message with victims of Sydney shopping centre attack after at least six killed

Prince William and Kate have offered their thoughts to those affected by the incident. Picture: Alamy/getty

By Jenny Medlicott

The Prince and Princess of Wales have said their 'thoughts are with those affected' after six were killed in an attack at a shopping centre in Sydney on Saturday.

At least six people have been killed and several are in critical condition after a knifeman went on a rampage at a shopping centre in Sydney on Saturday afternoon.

Multiple people were injured, including a nine-month-old baby who is receiving surgery after the attack.

Reacting to the incident, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an emotional message offering their thoughts to those affected by the attack.

William and Kate wrote in a message posted to X: "We are shocked and saddened by the terrible events in Sydney earlier today. Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the loved ones of those lost and the heroic emergency responders who risked their own lives to save others. W & C."

We are shocked and saddened by the terrible events in Sydney earlier today. Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the loved ones of those lost and the heroic emergency responders who risked their own lives to save others. W & C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 13, 2024

New South Wales Commissioner Karen Webb confirmed on Saturday that of the six victims killed so far, one was a man and five were women.

She said that one of the women died in hospital from her injuries and the others died at the scene.

Ms Webb also said that there are 'about eight' people currently being treated in hospital for different injuries, including a nine-month-old baby who is receiving surgery.

At least six were killed in the attack. Picture: Getty

Multiple people were injured in the attack. Picture: Getty

The knifeman, 40, was known to police and the incident is not believed to be terror-related, she added.

Ms Webb told a press conference: "Later this evening we became aware of who we believe the offender is and we believe that he is a 40-year-old man.

"However, we are waiting to formally identify him and we cannot speculate yet on his identification.

"But let me assure you that we are confident that there is no ongoing risk and we are dealing with one person who is now deceased."