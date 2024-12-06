Prince William set to join Donald Trump in Notre Dame reopening

6 December 2024, 13:47

Prince William is set to join Donald Trump in the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral.
Prince William is set to join Donald Trump in the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The Prince of Wales will meet incoming US President Donald Trump in Paris as they attend the reopening of the Notre-Dame cathedral tomorrow.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

William will join a number of world leaders including Donald Trump at the reopening of France’s iconic cathedral on Saturday.

The high-profile event celebrates the restoration of the world-famous landmark after it burned down in a devastating fire in 2019.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: "His Royal Highness is travelling at the request of His Majesty's Government on behalf of the United Kingdom."

It will be interesting to see how the meeting goes, as Mr Trump has not been very popular with the Royals in the past.

The Notre Dame cathedral dramatically burned in 2019.
The Notre Dame cathedral dramatically burned in 2019. Picture: Alamy

In 2022, it was reported that King Charles, William and Harry exploded in ‘torrents of profanity’ after learning of the former President's remarks about Kate Middleton.

Referring to a topless photo that emerged of Kate sunbathing, Mr Trump tweeted that she had “only herself to blame,” adding, "Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing.”

Excerpts from Christopher Andersen's biography The King: The Life of Charles III revealed the tweet sparked fury among the royals, particularly the King himself, Prince William and Harry.

"Trump's criticism of Kate resulted in what one Clarence House butler referred to as "torrents of profanity" from both Prince Charles and his sons," Mr Andersen said, according to Newsweek.

Read more: Royal earnings exposed as King 'makes millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS, military and state schools

Read more: King Charles exploded in 'torrents of profanity' after Trump's remarks on Kate's topless photo scandal, book claims

A few years earlier, in 2018, William and other members of the Royal Family snubbed Mr Trump on his visit to the UK, as the Princes reportedly “simply refused to attend.”

Mr Trump and dozens of heads of state and government have accepted invitations from French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the ceremony.

William's last official visit to Paris was in 2017, when he travelled to the French capital with wife Kate for a two-day trip in the aftermath of the Brexit result.

Earlier this year, he joined other world leaders in Normandy for the 80th anniversary commemorations of the Second World War D-Day landings.

The Notre-Dame Cathedral will be reopened this weekend.
The Notre-Dame Cathedral will be reopened this weekend. Picture: Getty

High points of the re-opening ceremony, taking place over the weekend, will be the ritualised opening of the cathedral's massive doors, the reawakening of its thunderous organ and the celebration of the first Mass.

For both France and the Catholic Church, the televised and tightly scripted ceremonies will be an opportunity to display can-do resilience and global influence.

The Catholic faithful are so eager to worship again inside Notre Dame that tickets for the first week of Masses were snapped up in 25 minutes, the cathedral's rector said.

During part one of Notre Dame's rebirth on Saturday evening, Archbishop Laurent Ulrich will lead more than 1,500 guests through a reopening service. Part two, on Sunday, is an inaugural Mass, with special rites to consecrate the main altar.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
The UK is 'heading for a recession', a top recruiter has warned

UK 'heading for recession' amid 'jobs car crash' sparked by national insurance hike, recruitment giant warns

The popular disco music group the Village People on the podium in Hollywood to get a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

YMCA 'has never been a gay anthem' claims Village People songwriter

Calin Georgescu

Romania’s top court annuls presidential vote won by far-right candidate

Valdo Calocane

Valdo Calocane's Nottingham attack conviction prompts sentencing overhaul for 'diminished responsibility' killers

Lincolnshire becomes the fourth force to be placed under "enhanced monitoring" by the police inspectorate following Devon and Cornwall, Nottinghamshire and the Metropolitan Police.

Lincolnshire Police moved to 'special measures' over 'significant service failures'

Images have been released of the suspect wanted for the murder of Brian Thompson

Smirking assassin 'arrived in New York by bus' weeks before healthcare CEO's killing - as NYPD manhunt continues

Four anti-ULEZ protesters guilty of harassing Sadiq Khan outside London mayor’s home

Four anti-ULEZ protesters guilty of harassing Sadiq Khan outside London mayor’s home

The Simorgh, or 'Phoenix', rocket blasts off

Iran says it conducted successful space launch in programme criticised by West

Mo Farah pictured last month

Mo Farah 'pursued for cash' by man whose name he was given when trafficked to the UK as a child

Man, 23, charged with murder after mother-of-one 'rammed off e-bike' in apparent 'hit and run'

Man, 23, charged with murder after mother-of-one 'rammed off e-bike' in 4x4 'hit and run'

Hongchi Xiao was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the manslaughter of Danielle Carr-Gomm.

Alternative healer jailed after grandmother died at slapping therapy workshop

A 12-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at a former Debenhams in Kent.

Girl, 12, third child arrested on suspicion of arson over ex-Debenhams fire

Farmers running for cover after police fired tear gas at a protest

Police in India clash with farmers during protest march over crop prices

Xi Jinping, left, and Vladimir Putin right, are striking closer military ties in the Arctic region.

China and Russia's naval 'Arctic alliance' poses chilling threat to the West, Pentagon warns

South Korea's ruling party chief has called for the suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol's constitutional power after his attempt to declare martial law.

South Korea's ruling party leader calls for suspension of president after attempt to impose martial law

APTOPIX South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s ruling party chief backs suspension of presidential powers of Yoon

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Perdue

Trump names former Georgia senator as his choice for ambassador to China

Bruce Willis health update as Demi Moore shares details of Hollywood star's condition

Demi Moore issues Bruce Willis health update as she shares new details of Hollywood star's condition
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, right, is greeted by Palau’s President Surangel Whipps Jr in Palau

Taiwan calls on China to halt threats ahead of expected military drills

The UK will be hit with 90mph winds and torrential downpours

Red weather warning issued as Storm Darragh set to cause 'danger to life' with 90mph winds and flooding
A body is recovered from the debris in the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike at the Muwasi camp near Khan Younis

Negotiations on Gaza ceasefire have resumed, Hamas says

Inside renovated Notre Dame

How Notre Dame’s reopening will celebrate recovery from devastating blaze

Syrian opposition fighters standing on a seized military armoured vehicle

Syrian insurgents enter two central towns close to city of Homs

Jack Veal has spoken out the bitter family feud has alleged has left him homeless. He says he can't return home and has been living in a camper van.

'I want the system to help me': Homeless Loki star 'doesn't want revenge' against parents as he begs council for help
A man has been sentenced to five months in prison for the 'callous theft' of two cats in London (stock image)

Brazen cat burglar sentenced for 'callous thefts' after local spotted him 'driving erratically' after swiping beloved pets
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, during an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson

Lavrov says Russia will use ‘all means’ to defend its interests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales will deliver a message of love and empathy at her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey today.

'You were by my side': Princess Kate to celebrate love and empathy in Christmas carol service
Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle issues heartfelt festive message to Christmas carollers at charity concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News