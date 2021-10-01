Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reveal baby daughter's name

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth, Buckingham Palace announced.

A post on the Royal Family Twitter account said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

"The couple have said: 'We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.'"

Their daughter was born on Saturday 18th September.

A statement from Buckingham Palace announcing the birth read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021 at 23.42 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

"The baby weighs six pounds and two ounces. The baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother, Christopher Woolf."