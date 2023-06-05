Princess Eugenie announces birth of second son and pays tribute to three of his ancestors as she reveals name

Princess Eugenie has announced the birth of her second son. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Princess Eugenie has revealed she has given birth to a baby boy and named him after three of his ancestors.

She announced that baby Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank was born on May 30.

Eugenie, 33, the daughter of Prince Andrew, had her first son August two years ago. She has been married to Jack Brooksbank, 37, since 2018.

The princess said on her Instagram on Monday: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

"He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald.

"Augie is loving being a big brother already."

She accompanied her post with a photo of the newborn dressed in white and wearing a blue and white hat.

The royal also posted a photo of August his new little brother. He is shown sweetly placing his hand on the infant's head, with Ernest asleep in the cot.

Instagram users flooded the comments with congratulations and delight.

His name pays tribute to Mr Brooksbank's late father George, who died aged 72 in 2021.

It also honours Major Ronald Ferguson, the father of Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie's mother, and George V. One of the monarch's names was Ernest.