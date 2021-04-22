Priti Patel considering police 'league tables' to rank forces' crime fighting

22 April 2021, 14:05

Reports suggest Priti Patel is drawing up plans to rank police forces in league tables
Reports suggest Priti Patel is drawing up plans to rank police forces in league tables. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Priti Patel is drawing up plans for police "league tables" to rank forces by their success in cutting serious crime, reports suggest.

Police chiefs have been told they will be measured on six crime types including homicide, violence and cybercrime, according to reports in The Times.

But some chief constables have warned it would be a return to targets as the Home Office seeks a crackdown on violent crime.

READ MORE: Met recruiting thousands more officers in crackdown on violent crime

The system of "national crime and policing measures" was branded as being "akin to league tables".

But a Government source told the newspaper they were not classified as targets and were more about tracking progress as part of making sure forces are held to account.

Police chiefs have warned the rumoured plans will be a return to targets
Police chiefs have warned the rumoured plans will be a return to targets. Picture: PA Images

In a letter, policing minister Kit Malthouse reportedly said the plan would provide "national accountability and collective responsibility" but "does not represent a return to force-led numerical targets".

Harvey Redgrave, chief executive of criminal justice consultancy Crest Advisory, said: "We would need to see the detail, but on the face of it there is nothing wrong with the Government seeking to publish comparable performance information across different police force areas."

READ MORE: Some police forces failed to follow coronavirus self-isolation rules, report finds

But he added: "Purely outcome-based measures are a poor way to hold policing to account."

A Home Office spokeswoman told the newspaper: "The public expects the Government to work with the police to cut crime and keep them safe."

Police forces are coming under increasing pressure to crack down on crime
Police forces are coming under increasing pressure to crack down on crime. Picture: PA Images

At a police conference in February last year Ms Patel told chiefs cutting crime was "non-negotiable" and there must be "no weak spots" in efforts to do so.

She told them she was "unequivocal" in her support for officers but added: "I will be unapologetic about holding you to account."

It prompted National Police Chiefs' Council chairman Martin Hewitt to set a three-year target for results, saying improvements in tackling crime must be felt by the public by April 2023 or "we will have failed".

Latest News

See more Latest News

An American flag

Flying turtle smashes through car’s windscreen in Florida

A stingray being transferred to the Persian Gulf waters as part of a conservation project by the Atlantis Hotel at the Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Baby sharks bred at luxury Dubai hotel’s aquarium released into Persian Gulf
Euro notes

Italian hospital employee ‘earned £465,000 over 15 years without ever working’
Manchester United fans have protested all week against the failed attempt by the club's owners to create a European Super League.

Man United fans break into training ground to protest Super League decision
Russian navy ships during navy drills in the Black Sea

Russia holds major drills in Crimea amid Ukraine tensions

Jaguar Land Rover has paused production at two of its UK plants

Jaguar Land Rover halts production at UK plants due to pandemic shortages

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

David Lammy: We've got to get better at being honest about our history
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'You've done a better job in two minutes than Keir Starmer did at PMQs'
Nick pressed the Business Secretary

Nick Ferrari challenges Business Secretary over Covid funeral mourner limits
'It's not a chip on anybody's shoulder. It's a knee on your neck'

'It's not a chip on anybody's shoulder, it's a knee on your neck'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Watch AGAIN: Cross Question with Iain Dale

The caller reacted in the wake of a guilty verdict

Black James O'Brien caller describes Derek Chauvin verdict as 'bittersweet'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London