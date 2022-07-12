Promising boxer, 16, who died swimming in quarry was 'one in a million', says heartbroken mum

Jamie Lewin, 16, was a promising boxer. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Sophie Barnett

A 16-year-old boy who died swimming in an abandoned quarry in Wigan has been described by his heartbroken mother as "one in a million".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jamie Lewin was a promising boxer who "loved life" and was "so happy", his mother Steph Lewin said in an emotional tribute.

Jamie got into difficulty after entering the water at Dawber Delph, Appley Bridge, with emergency crews recovering his body on Saturday.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called out alongside police and ambulance crews to search for the boy who had entered the water on one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Read more: Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Wigan quarry

Jamie Lewin, 16, tragically died while swimming in a quarry in Wigan. Picture: Lancashire Police

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

In a tribute released by Lancashire Police, his mother Steph said he was a "promising boxer who loved life and had so much to look forward to".

"He was so loved by everyone," she added.

Read more: National emergency could be declared as 'danger to life' weather alert extended to Monday

Jamie Lewin, 16, was a promising boxer and was "full of life". Picture: Lancashire Police

Jamie was a promising boxer. Picture: Lancashire Police

"He touched so many peoples’ lives in such a short time, he really did spread himself far. He really was one in a million."

"I'm so happy I was his mum. He was only 16 and so full of life and so happy.”

The teenager's death is not being treated by police as suspicious, with a file due to be passed on to the coroner.