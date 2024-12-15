Protester dressed as Santa Claus scales Trafalgar Square christmas tree

A protester from action group Fathers4Justice is currently in the Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree. Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

A Fathers4Justice protester dressed as Santa Claus has scaled the Trafalgar Square christmas tree.

He has been heard shouting "Keir Starmer has blood on his hands".

Police are reportedly at the scene trying to get him down.

Trafalgar Square is currently sealed off as emergency services deal with the issue.

A security guard at the scene told LBC he has been up for approximately one hour.

The man is holding a banner. Picture: LBC

Police officer attempts to talk him down. Picture: LBC

There is an emergency services presence. Picture: LBC