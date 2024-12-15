Ali Miraj 12pm - 3pm
Protester dressed as Santa Claus scales Trafalgar Square christmas tree
15 December 2024, 10:31 | Updated: 15 December 2024, 11:16
A Fathers4Justice protester dressed as Santa Claus has scaled the Trafalgar Square christmas tree.
He has been heard shouting "Keir Starmer has blood on his hands".
Police are reportedly at the scene trying to get him down.
Trafalgar Square is currently sealed off as emergency services deal with the issue.
A security guard at the scene told LBC he has been up for approximately one hour.
