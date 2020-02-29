Protesters block firefighters from tackling huge blaze in Paris

29 February 2020, 00:23 | Updated: 29 February 2020, 00:31

A huge fire broke out at Gare de Lyon station in Paris on Friday, with firefighters being stopped from fighting the blaze by protesters.

People have been evacuated from the station, and there are no reports of any injuries.

Protests broke out this afternoon after the arrival of Congolese singer Fally Ipupa, ahead of a performance this evening.

In 2017, he had a number of performances cancelled over fears of "serious disturbances to public order".

Ipupa, 42, is a presumed supporter of the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Some protesters have been accused of setting scooters under a bridge on fire, before stopped emergency services from quelling the flames.

French police slammed the behaviour of the protesters, calling their behaviour "scandalous."

In a tweet from the police account, they said: "Scandalous behavior of the demonstrators who prevent the @PompiersParis to access the fire."

The fire had been contained by 6.30pm local time authorities said.

Videos on social media show black smoke pouring into the the sky in the area around the station.

One of the clips shows what appears to be French firefighter being pushed back from the flames by protesters.

French news outlet La Parisien reports the unrest is located near the AccorHotel arena.

Police are understood to have so far made two arrests.

Smoke can be seen rising from the blaze over the city
Smoke can be seen rising from the blaze over the city. Picture: PA

