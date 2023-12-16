Protests erupt after IDF kill three Israeli hostages 'mistakenly identified as threat' in Gaza

16 December 2023, 11:06

Protests erupted after news emerged that the three hostages were killed by the IDF
Protests erupted after news emerged that the three hostages were killed by the IDF. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Protests erupted in Tel Aviv after IDF soldiers shot and killed three Israeli hostages, having mistakenly identified them as a threat during the war with Hamas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The three men were killed by the Israeli military after they had escaped their Hamas captors.

Protests broke out in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv after the news emerged on Friday night, with shouts heard of "deal, now!" and calling for the release of all of the hostages.

Protesters also spilled red paint on the streets to symbolise blood, and held up banners criticising the government.

Samer Talalka (left), 22, and Yotam Haim (right), 28, were mistakenly identified as a threat and killed by IDF soldiers this morning, alongside Alon Shamriz (centre), 26, who was later identified
Samer Talalka (left), 22, and Yotam Haim (right), 28, were mistakenly identified as a threat and killed by IDF soldiers this morning, alongside Alon Shamriz (centre), 26, who was later identified. Picture: Hostage And Missing Families Forum and courtesy

Spokesperson for the IDF Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said soldiers were engaged in battles in northern Gaza's Shejaiya region when they mistakenly opened fire on them.

The three Israeli hostages were killed after being 'mistakenly identified' as a threat, the spokesperson added.

“This is a tragic incident, the IDF bears responsibility,” Hagari said.

"During searches and checks in the area in which the incident occurred, a suspicion arose over the identities of the deceased," the spokesperson continued.

Protesters in Tel Aviv
Protesters in Tel Aviv. Picture: Getty

“This is an area where the soldiers encountered many terrorists, including suicide bombers."

He said the bodies were transferred to Israeli territory for examination where they were confirmed as Israeli hostages.

Hagari named two of the hostages as Samer Talalka, who was abducted from Nir Am, and Yotam Haim, taken by Hamas from the Kfar Aza region. Both were taken during Hamas' October 7 attack.

Alon Shamriz, 23, the third hostage, was not initially named on request of the family, before his name was issued this evening.

Israeli military tanks roll near the border with the Gaza Strip amid continuing battles between Israel and Hamas, December 3, 2023
Israeli military tanks roll near the border with the Gaza Strip amid continuing battles between Israel and Hamas, December 3, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Israel approves crossing opening to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza

Read More: US and Israel ‘discuss scaling back Gaza combat but say fight will take months’

It is not yet clear if the three hostages mistakenly killed by the IDF had escaped imprisonment by Hamas or if they were already abandoned by the group.

Some reports in Israel said the three hostages had escaped and were heading towards IDF soldiers, but this was not yet confirmed by officials.

Hagari said the hostages were wearing similar clothing to locals in the Gaza Strip.

The spokesperson said the three hostages "appeared [to Israel's soldiers] to be terrorists because there were no good visuals on them, and they could have been wearing clothes that belonged to locals."

Hagari said the incident was now "under review" and stressed there would be "full transparency" in its investigation of the erroneous killings.

In his statement this evening, Hagari said: "The IDF expresses deep remorse over the tragic incident and sends the families its heartfelt condolences.

"Our national mission is to locate the missing and return all the hostages home."

Israeli soldiers are seen at a staging area near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 (file image) (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Israeli soldiers are seen at a staging area near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 (file image) (AP Photo/Leo Correa). Picture: Alamy

Read More: Ambush kills nine Israeli soldiers in Gaza City

Read More: Biden says Israel is losing global support over ‘indiscriminate bombing’ in Gaza

It comes after Israel's military earlier this week said it has recovered two bodies of hostages taken during Hamas's October 7 attack during an operation in Gaza today. Israel's officials identified the bodies as Eden Zakaria, 27, and Ziv Dado, 36.

Ms Zakaria was taken hostage by the Hamas-led attack at the Nova rave near Re’im, and had travelled to the festival with her boyfriend Ofek Kimchi, 23, who was killed in the attack.

Mr Dado was also killed during the October 7 onslaught. Israel had previously identified Mr Dado as a "fallen soldier held" by Hamas.

Following identification, Israel's officials informed Mr Dado and Ms Zakaria's families and have since returned their bodies home. The bodies were also examined by medical and rabbinical authorities.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Notre Dame's new rooster

New rooster set to take pride of place atop spire of Notre Dame Cathedral

Hijacked Ship MV Ruen

Indian navy monitors bulk carrier believed to have hijacked by pirates

Police are said to have missed an opportunity to send Alex Batty home

Police 'missed an early chance to send Alex Batty home' after he 'tried to enrol in school' - but no-one recognised him

Heavy rain is expected to fall this weekend

Eight inches of rain to fall in huge downpour this weekend, as Met Office issues amber warning amid 'danger to life'

Destroyed buildings in Rafah

UN warns of hunger fears as Gaza Strip is hit by communications blackout

(Alon Shamriz, from left, Samer Al-Talalka and Yotam Haim

Israel’s military says it mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages in Gaza

Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah

Kuwait ruler Sheikh Nawaf dies at 86 after weeks in hospital

Priest conducting service in Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine exchange drone attacks after EU funding is blocked

Gaynor Lord's husband 'is totally lost' after police found a body

Gaynor Lord's husband 'totally lost' and 'doesn't understand', after police looking for missing mum find body in river

A grey wolf pup

Judge gives go-ahead for wolves to be reintroduced to Colorado

Alex Batty will come home today or tomorrow at the latest

'Kidnapped' Alex Batty to come home for 'emotional' reunion with grandmother this weekend after six years away

Cardinal Angelo Becciu

Vatican tribunal to hand down judgments in trial linked to London property deal

Gillian Keegan

Anger over school teaching material that asks pupils if Hamas October 7 attacks were 'fair', as minister launches probe

Kevin Aziz Riad

Tesla driver ordered to pay compensation over deadly autopilot crash

Looted artwork

Cambodia welcomes return of artefacts linked to US collector

Sadiq Khan has blocked a request to send non-Ulez compliant cars to Ukraine

Sadiq Khan 'blocks plan to send non-Ulez compliant cars to Ukraine', in 'gobsmacking' move

Latest News

See more Latest News

Giuliani Election Trial

US election workers awarded 148 million dollars over Giuliani vote lies

A Question of Sport axed by BBC after more than 50 years - two years after sacking Sue Barker as host

A Question of Sport axed by BBC after more than 50 years - two years after sacking Sue Barker as host
US Russia Ukraine War Russia

Pentagon orders US aircraft carrier to remain in Mediterranean near Israel

Friends star Matthew Perry's death has been ruled as accidental from the 'acute effects of ketamine', an LA medical examiner has ruled

Friends star Matthew Perry's death ruled as accidental from 'acute effects of ketamine', says medical examiner
Newtown Shooting Infowars

Court upholds fines against Alex Jones for missing Sandy Hook hearing

Met Museum Looted Art

New York museum to return ancient sculptures stolen from Cambodia and Thailand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their Christmas card for 2023. The image on the seasonal greeting card features and image of the couple at the Invictus Game in Dusseldorf, Germany

Harry and Meghan thank fans for 'all the support in 2023' as they release Christmas card

School Shooting Newport News

Mother of six-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia jailed for child neglect

US China

US and China are both vying for global power but must engage, says ambassador

Hagari named two of the hostages as Samer Talalka, who was abducted from Nir Am, and Yotam Haim, taken by Hamas from the Kfar Aza region. Both were taken during Hamas' October 7 attack.

IDF kill three Israeli hostages after 'mistakenly identifying them as threat' in Gaza

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Piers Morgan took aim at Prince Harry in an explosive statement

'I have never hacked a phone': Piers Morgan launches blistering attack on Prince Harry after High Court ruling
Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit