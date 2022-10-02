Prue Leith admits she drowned a bag of kittens when she was a child

2 October 2022, 10:23

Dame Prue Leith admitted she drowned a bag of kittens when she was a child
Dame Prue Leith admitted she drowned a bag of kittens when she was a child. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Dame Prue Leith has admitted she drowned a bag of kittens as a child.

The Great British Bake off Judge said the act plagued her for weeks afterwards. Writing in her memoir I’ll Try Anything Once, she said her mother instructed her to kill the baby cats hours after their birth.

“My mother and I, then 11, had just drowned some kittens… and for weeks I imagined those poor dead creatures.

“Too many kittens was a frequent occurrence and there had come a day when my mother, unable to find homes for yet another litter, decided to drown the latest batch.

“My protests were met with a firm ‘darling, it has to be done. They are only a few hours old. They will hardly know it’s happening.”

She said the helpless animals “fought like the devil for life.”

“I held the bag under the water until the last kitten had stopped mewing,” she said.

Latest News

The Pope

Pope appeals to Putin to end ‘spiral of violence’ in Ukraine

Lebanese President Michel Aoun with US Ambassador Dorothy Shea

Israeli leader welcomes US proposal for sea border with Lebanon

Switzerland Iran Protest

Swiss police fire rubber bullets to disperse anti-Iranian protests

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins

Latvian premier’s party comes out on top in general election

A Ukrainian tank on the way to Siversk in the Donetsk region

Ukraine presses counter-offensive after Russian setback

A pair of trainers trampled in the stands at Kanjuruhan Stadium

What was behind the deadly Indonesian football match stampede?

The funeral of US extreme skier Hilaree Nelson in Nepal

US extreme skier killed in mountain plunge given traditional Nepalese funeral

A placard condemning North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

South Korean activists clash with police over anti-Kim balloons

Fans invade the pitch

174 dead after stampede at Indonesian football match

Bosnia Election

Voting begins in Bosnia election but little expected to change

