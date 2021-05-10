Breaking News

PCSO Julia James: Man, 21, charged with murder

A man has been charged with the murder of Julia James. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of PCSO Julia James.

Ms James, 53, was found dead in Akholt Wood near her home in Snowdown, Kent, on April 27.

Callum Wheeler, from Aylesham, has been charged with her murder, Kent Police said.

Wheeler was arrested last Friday and the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge on Monday.

He remains in custody and is due to appear via videolink at Medway Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Ms James, described as "fiercely loyal" by her family, died from serious head injuries while out walking her dog.

Large numbers of police, from several forces, were in Aylesham on Monday as the probe into her death continued.