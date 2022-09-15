Chilling video of 'Putin's chef' recruiting convicts for Ukraine war saying he'll accept sex criminals as 'mistakes happen'

15 September 2022, 17:01

'Putin's chef' is seen recruiting convicts for the war in Ukraine
'Putin's chef' is seen recruiting convicts for the war in Ukraine. Picture: Twitter

By Will Taylor

New footage of "Putin's chef" recruiting prisoners for the war in Ukraine has emerged.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Evgeny Prigozhin, the boss of the notorious Wagner PMC, is seen standing in a circle of convicts explaining how he will take on board sex criminals among other reprobates as he asks for "assault infantry".

He admits in the footage that the war is hard, tougher than past Russian wars, and says he has already deployed convicts during the fighting.

In a clip showing him standing in the middle of a group of prisoners wearing dark coats, he tells them: "This war is difficult.

"It's nothing like the Afghan or Chechen wars. I have ammunitions expenditure two and a half times higher than in Stalingrad."

He then sets out the grim conditions of their service, explaining: "The first sin is deserting. No one falls back, no one retreats, no one surrenders into capture.

"During training you'll be told about two grenades you must have with you when surrendering.

"The second sin is alcohol and drugs in the combat zone – while you're with us for half a year, you're always in the combat zone.

Read more: Russia withdraws troops from Kharkiv after Ukraine recaptures territory twice the size of greater London

"And the third sin is looting, including sexual contacts with local women… flora, fauna, men… anyone."

Prigozhin is tightly connected with Vladimir Putin. His Wagner group is notorious around the world, having come to be seen as a kind of unofficial arm of the Russian military, allowing it to run operations at an arm's length from the Kremlin.

It has been accused of crimes in Africa, where a film attempting to glorify the company was commissioned despite alleged atrocities throughout the continent’s conflict zones, and has been operating in Ukraine.

Ukraine has launched a stunning counter attack near Kharkiv, taking back swathes of territory and capturing Russian equipment
Ukraine has launched a stunning counter attack near Kharkiv, taking back swathes of territory and capturing Russian equipment. Picture: Getty

Prigozhin is known as Putin's chef, after an article was released about his restaurants hosting dinners for Putin and dignitaries from other countries.

As prisoners listen intently, he says in the clip that he is looking to recruit soldiers no older than around 50 but will make exceptions if they are strong.

"The first convicts who served with me, it was on 1 June, the assault on Vuhledar TPP [thermal power plant]. 40 people from St Petersburg. Strict regime. Recidivists.

Read more: Russian troops 'surrendering en masse' as Ukraine recaptures over 6,000 sq km of land

"40 people entered the enemy trenches, stabbed them with knives, had three killed and seven wounded.

"From the dead, one was 52, he served 30 years. Died like a hero."

He adds that Wagner will assess convicts based on whether they are drug addicts and could use a lie detector on them.

"We are very careful about those who serve for sexual articles, but understand mistakes can be made," he adds in the chilling footage.

Read more: Putin tries to flood Zelenskyy’s home city as reservoir dam hit in missile strike

Ukraine is taking the fight to Russia
Ukraine is taking the fight to Russia. Picture: Getty

Questions over how Russia will replace its devastatingly high number of casualties on the battlefield have been raised.

Ukraine is in the midst of a stunning counter attack in its east, recapturing swathes of territory that Russia spent weeks trying to conquer earlier in the invasion.

Commentators wonder how combat effective the Russian military is given how many troops it has lost in the fighting.

Analysts wondered if Putin would declare a general mobilisation – something that could prove extremely unpopular and severely disrupt life in Russia – amid reports Moscow was hoping to recruit older people and veterans from far flung regions of the country while shielding the capital and cosmopolitan St Petersburg from the effects of the war.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Zachary Small and his family are safely back in England after their traumatic ordeal

Ex-England cricket star's son and family rescued from Atlantic after whale attack

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace today guarded the Queen's coffin as she lay in state in London.

Cabinet on guard: Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stands vigil over Queen's coffin during lying-in-state

The Queen's funeral on Monday will be a bank holiday

Queen's funeral: When does service start and how will she be laid to rest in Windsor?

Kwasi Kwarteng is set to deliver a mini-budget

Mini-budget cutting tax for millions to be announced next week as Kwarteng mulls binning bankers' bonus cap

The Queen will be laid to rest beside the Duke of Edinburgh

Queen to be buried with Philip after funeral including two minute silence

William and Kate view sea of flowers at Sandringham

'Don't cry, you'll start me!' William reveals how Queen's procession brought back memories of Diana's funeral

Emotional mourners wait to see the Queen's coffin

‘An experience I’ll never forget’: Overwhelmed mourners weep after seeing Queen's coffin as queue reaches four miles

Mourners gathered for the funeral of Olivia, 9, who was shot dead in Liverpool

“I will never say goodbye”: Mother’s heartbreaking tribute as mourners gather for funeral of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9

The Queen's 70-year rule was a reign filled with key moments, from the first televised coronation to presiding over the death of Diana, the Princess of Wales, and addressing the nation after it was plunged into lockdown.

Coronation to Covid and James Bond to Paddington: The key moments from the Queen's 70 year reign

Charles retreats to Highgrove House to contemplate his mother's death

Charles returns to Highgrove 'to reflect' after first few days as King, while Camilla retreats to Wiltshire estate

Rehearsals took place for Monday's funeral

Practising for the Queen's final parade: Military's pre-dawn rehearsal for Monday's funeral

One woman testified that Kelly had abused her hundreds of times when she was a minor

Singer R Kelly found guilty of child sex abuse in second US trial

Footage of the attack on the dam emerged on social media

Putin tries to flood Zelenskyy’s home city as reservoir dam hit in missile strike

Her Majesty's coffin is laying in state in Westminster Hall

How long is the queue to see the Queen lying in state? Queue tracker and where it starts

Hundreds of people have reported seeing a strange 'fireball' flying across the sky last night.

'Strange fireball' sighted plummeting to Earth over Northern Ireland and Scotland

Kwasi Kwarteng seeks to scrap the cap on bankers' bonuses

New Chancellor ‘seeks to scrap cap on bankers’ bonuses’ to boost City

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Welcome To Arizona sign

Mummified body found in home by police after burglary

Ukrainian medic Yuliia Paievska, known to Ukrainians by the nickname Taira, speaks during an appearance before US politicians on the Helsinki Commission

Russians ‘tortured Ukrainian detainees to death’ freed medic tells panel

US vice president Kamala Harris

Two busloads of migrants dropped off near US vice president’s home

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet in Uzbekistan as Ukraine war dominates

Bosnian Serb member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia Milorad Dodik watches military exercises

US scoffs as Bosnian Serb leader claims he can spy on country’s ambassador

Nahum Goldman, President of the Jewish Claims Commission, centre, signs agreements between Germany and Israel in a ceremony in Luxembourg on September 10 1952

Germany marks 70 years of compensating Holocaust survivors

Azerbaijanian servicemen crossing the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and approaching the Armenian positions

Ceasefire holds between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson

Swedish PM formally resigns after right-wing bloc wins vote

Russia Ukraine War

Putin and Zelensky court major allies as Ukraine makes gains

Samarkand

Presidents of China and Russia at security summit in Uzbekistan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary

The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary
James and queue

The monarchy is using the queues to Westminster Hall as ‘good PR’ caller says

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr spoke after the Queen's procession

Andrew Marr: Queen's procession would be recognisable to Victorians - Imperial pageantry of grief
James newspapers

James O’Brien hits out at ‘culture of bullying’ in British media

Queen and Nick

The Queen had a 'lovely relationship' with military due to her 'similar outlook', former chief reveals
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/09 | Watch again

Millions of mourners are expected to line the streets to pay their respects to the Queen.

Andrew Marr: London will see scenes 'unlike any capital has witnessed before' as mourners queue to pay respects to Queen
Outpouring of grief

Bereavement expert tells LBC the national outpouring of grief can be a 'positive' thing

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London