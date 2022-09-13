Russian troops 'surrendering en masse' as Ukraine recaptures over 6,000 sq km of land

13 September 2022, 14:12

Ukrainian troops have continued to pile pressure on retreating Russian forces, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains.
Ukrainian troops have continued to pile pressure on retreating Russian forces, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Russian troops are surrendering en masse after Ukraine recaptured around 6,000 square kilometres of land from invading troops.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than thousands of kilometres of land seized by Russia in Ukraine had been "liberated" in the last two weeks.

"From the beginning of September until today, our soldiers have already liberated more than 6,000 square kilometres of the territory of Ukraine - in the east and south," he said.

"The movement of our troops continues."

Read more: Russian nationalists call for Putin to step up war efforts after stunning Ukraine advances

It comes as Ukrainian military intelligence said Russian troops were surrendering en masse.

A Ukrainian presidential adviser said there were so many prisoners of war that the country was running out of space to accommodate them.

It was not yet clear if the Ukrainian blitz could signal a turning point in the war - although such a big and sudden switch in momentum has so far been rare.

Ukrainian flags wave after the army liberated the town of Balakliya in the southeastern Kharkiv oblast
Ukrainian flags wave after the army liberated the town of Balakliya in the southeastern Kharkiv oblast. Picture: Getty

Many of the claims of military success could not be independently verified.

However on Monday the UK Ministry of Defence said Russia appeared to have withdrawn its troops from the Kharkiv region.

Fresh yellow-and-blue flags fluttered from the tallest buildings left in partly destroyed towns around Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, while Ukrainian soldiers inspected charred Russian tanks left along the way.

Watch: A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

The largest military defeat in Ukraine since the Kremlin pulled back from Kyiv, it left Moscow struggling for a response.

The Russian Defence Ministry acknowledged the setback in a map that showed its troops pressed back along a narrow patch of land on the border with Russia - a tacit admission of big Ukrainian gains.

A Ukranian soldier standing atop an abandoned Russian tank near a village on the outskirts of Izyum, Kharkiv Region, eastern Ukraine
A Ukranian soldier standing atop an abandoned Russian tank near a village on the outskirts of Izyum, Kharkiv Region, eastern Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Rubbing salt into Russia's wounds, British intelligence said on Tuesday that one of Moscow's premier forces, the 1st Guards Tank Army, has been "severely degraded" during the invasion and that "Russia's conventional force designed to counter Nato is severely weakened".

They added: "It will likely take years for Russia to rebuild this capability."

A woman posing with her children in front of a destroyed building in Izyum, Kharkiv Region
A woman posing with her children in front of a destroyed building in Izyum, Kharkiv Region. Picture: Getty

Some in Russia blamed Western weapons and fighters for the losses.

"It's not Ukraine that attacked Izium, but Nato," read a headline in the state-supported Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, referring to one of the areas where Russia said it has withdrawn troops.

Elsewhere, residents of a Russian village just across the border from Ukraine were evacuated after shelling by Ukrainian troops killed one person, according to Russia's Tass news agency.

The report cited the head of the local administration in Logachevka, who said Ukrainian troops opened fire at a border checkpoint.

A wrecked Russian military vehicle after the Ukrainian army liberated the town of Balakliya
A wrecked Russian military vehicle after the Ukrainian army liberated the town of Balakliya. Picture: Getty

The retreat did not stop Russia from pounding Ukrainian positions, however.

Early on Tuesday, it shelled the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region, killing three people and injuring nine, said regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The Nikopol area, which is across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, was shelled six times during the night but no injuries were immediately reported, said regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

Continued shelling has left Europe's largest nuclear facility in a precarious position.

Read more: No more gas: Russia tries to force EU to lift sanctions by withholding gas supplies

Read more: Devastated mourners queue to pay tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev as Putin snubs farewell ceremony

Mr Zelensky specifically criticised Russia for targeting energy infrastructure in its attacks over the past days.

"Hundreds and thousands of Ukrainians found themselves in the dark - without electricity. Houses, hospitals, schools, communal infrastructure... sites that have absolutely nothing to do with the infrastructure of the armed forces of our country," he said.

But he claimed it could only point to one thing, saying: "This is a sign of the desperation of those who contrived this war.

"This is how they react to the defeat of Russian forces in the Kharkiv region.

"They can't do anything to our heroes on the battlefield."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Royal leak: King Charles with ink on his finger

King Charles suffers another pen mishap as he signs book at Hillsborough Castle

Centre Parcs

Furious holidaymakers lash out at Center Parcs as they ‘lose hundreds of pounds’ after firm closes all sites for Queen’s funeral
Heinz to change ketchup bottles following Queen's death

Heinz forced to change ketchup bottles following Queen's death

Relatives gathered for the funeral of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee today

Grieving family gather for funeral of tragic Archie Battersbee, 12

Most supermarkets have announced they will be closing their doors on the day of the funeral

Which shops will close and which will stay open on day of the Queen's funeral?

Mourners are being warned they could face a 35-hour wait to see the Queen's coffin as millions flood the capital

Millions of mourners flock to London: Crowds face 35 hour wait amid backlash as hotel room rates soar 400 per cent

Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier has been sentenced to 270 hours of unpaid work

Scottish MP who took train with covid sentenced to 270 hours community service

John Lennon's killer denied parole for the 12th time

John Lennon's killer Mark Chapman denied parole for 12th time more than 40 years after shooting the ex-Beatle

A man has been charged with breaching the peace after he heckled Prince Andrew on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

Man charged with breaching the peace after heckling Prince Andrew in Edinburgh

The final photo of the Queen taken at Balmoral

Queen was 'absolutely on it' at last meeting two days before her death, says Boris Johnson

TV host Oprah hopes the Queen's death will reunite William and Harry

TV host Oprah Winfrey hopes Queen's death can reunited feuding William and Harry

Natural gas prices have returned to July levels in the European Union as the bloc prepares a package of proposed emergency measures.

European natural gas prices return to July level as bloc prepares measures to counter rises

An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall

Queen’s coffin procession route through London revealed

An early-morning rehearsal for the Queen's coffin procession has taken place in central London

Ready for Her Majesty's final parade: Troops stage dawn rehearsal as details of funeral route released

The poet laureate has written a work in memory of the Queen

Floral Tribute, a poem for the Queen by poet laureate by Simon Armitage

A huge sea of flowers have been left in Green Park

Army of volunteers descend on Green Park to clear plastic from floral tributes left for the Queen

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tigray market

Ethiopia’s economy struggles as war reignites in Tigray

Jean-Luc Godard

French New Wave film pioneer Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91

Ramsey Lewis

Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis dies aged 87

Downed drone

Ukraine military claims Iranian drone used by Russia

New president William Ruto

William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s president after close vote

Petrol station

German man convicted of murder after petrol station mask rules killing

Kenya Election

Scores injured after crush at inauguration of Kenya president

France Fires

Wildfires rage in south-west France after record temperatures for September

Australia Britain Royals

MPs in Australian state pledge allegiance to King Charles III

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky hails liberation of 6,000 sq km of land as Russian troops retreat

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

police in parliament

James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

Tom Swarbrick and Charles III

'Who elected him?’: Man arrested for potentially causing ‘distress’ during King Charles III proclamation
King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley

King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley
Andrew Marr has said heavy-handed policing over royal protests are "dangerous".

Andrew Marr: 'Idiotic' heavy-handed policing over royal protests are 'frankly pathetic' and 'dangerous for the monarchy'
grassroots

The late Queen wouldn't wish to banish kids from playing fields, argues grassroots football chairman
James O'Brien

James O'Brien's clash with retired police officer over proof needed to arrest someone

Queen horse riding

‘We’ve lost our best friend’: Royal horse trainer mourns Her Majesty the Queen

Gordon Brown speaks of importance of Queen and Nelson Mandela's relationship to Commonwealth

Gordon Brown speaks of Queen and Nelson Mandela relationship's importance to Commonwealth

King Charles III will connect with New Zealanders through concern for climate, says ex-NZ PM

King Charles III will connect with New Zealanders through concern for climate, says ex-NZ PM
King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London