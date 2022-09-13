Russian troops 'surrendering en masse' as Ukraine recaptures over 6,000 sq km of land

Ukrainian troops have continued to pile pressure on retreating Russian forces, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Russian troops are surrendering en masse after Ukraine recaptured around 6,000 square kilometres of land from invading troops.

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than thousands of kilometres of land seized by Russia in Ukraine had been "liberated" in the last two weeks.

"From the beginning of September until today, our soldiers have already liberated more than 6,000 square kilometres of the territory of Ukraine - in the east and south," he said.

"The movement of our troops continues."

It comes as Ukrainian military intelligence said Russian troops were surrendering en masse.

A Ukrainian presidential adviser said there were so many prisoners of war that the country was running out of space to accommodate them.

It was not yet clear if the Ukrainian blitz could signal a turning point in the war - although such a big and sudden switch in momentum has so far been rare.

Ukrainian flags wave after the army liberated the town of Balakliya in the southeastern Kharkiv oblast. Picture: Getty

Many of the claims of military success could not be independently verified.

However on Monday the UK Ministry of Defence said Russia appeared to have withdrawn its troops from the Kharkiv region.

Fresh yellow-and-blue flags fluttered from the tallest buildings left in partly destroyed towns around Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, while Ukrainian soldiers inspected charred Russian tanks left along the way.

The largest military defeat in Ukraine since the Kremlin pulled back from Kyiv, it left Moscow struggling for a response.

The Russian Defence Ministry acknowledged the setback in a map that showed its troops pressed back along a narrow patch of land on the border with Russia - a tacit admission of big Ukrainian gains.

A Ukranian soldier standing atop an abandoned Russian tank near a village on the outskirts of Izyum, Kharkiv Region, eastern Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Rubbing salt into Russia's wounds, British intelligence said on Tuesday that one of Moscow's premier forces, the 1st Guards Tank Army, has been "severely degraded" during the invasion and that "Russia's conventional force designed to counter Nato is severely weakened".

They added: "It will likely take years for Russia to rebuild this capability."

A woman posing with her children in front of a destroyed building in Izyum, Kharkiv Region. Picture: Getty

Some in Russia blamed Western weapons and fighters for the losses.

"It's not Ukraine that attacked Izium, but Nato," read a headline in the state-supported Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, referring to one of the areas where Russia said it has withdrawn troops.

Elsewhere, residents of a Russian village just across the border from Ukraine were evacuated after shelling by Ukrainian troops killed one person, according to Russia's Tass news agency.

The report cited the head of the local administration in Logachevka, who said Ukrainian troops opened fire at a border checkpoint.

A wrecked Russian military vehicle after the Ukrainian army liberated the town of Balakliya. Picture: Getty

The retreat did not stop Russia from pounding Ukrainian positions, however.

Early on Tuesday, it shelled the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region, killing three people and injuring nine, said regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The Nikopol area, which is across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, was shelled six times during the night but no injuries were immediately reported, said regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

Continued shelling has left Europe's largest nuclear facility in a precarious position.

Mr Zelensky specifically criticised Russia for targeting energy infrastructure in its attacks over the past days.

"Hundreds and thousands of Ukrainians found themselves in the dark - without electricity. Houses, hospitals, schools, communal infrastructure... sites that have absolutely nothing to do with the infrastructure of the armed forces of our country," he said.

But he claimed it could only point to one thing, saying: "This is a sign of the desperation of those who contrived this war.

"This is how they react to the defeat of Russian forces in the Kharkiv region.

"They can't do anything to our heroes on the battlefield."