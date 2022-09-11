Russian nationalists call for Putin to step up war efforts after stunning Ukraine advances

11 September 2022, 18:47 | Updated: 11 September 2022, 20:11

Russian tank/Putin/Zelensky
Russian tank/Putin/Zelensky. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Russian nationalists are raging and calling for President Vladimir Putin to step up their country's war efforts after a series of rapid victories by Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ukraine took large swathes of eastern part of the country in recent days in a string of stunning gains.

The region has been occupied by Russia and its proxy states since the invasion, but the Ukrainian army has launched a fightback in the north-east this week, forcing the Russian army to pull back.

The Ukrainian advances around the vital supply link of Izyum signify the most significant progress since Russia withdrew from areas around Kyiv in April.

Read more: Russian troops retreat as Ukraine takes back key towns in Kharkiv offensive

Ukraine said the victories were a turning point in the war, which began in February this year after Russia invaded.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Chechen Republic in southern Russia and a hardcore Putin supporter, sought to downplay the Russian losses.

But Kadyrov, whose troops are heavily involved in the invasion, added: "If today or tomorrow changes are not made in the conduct of the special military operation, I will be forced to go to the country's leadership to explain to them the situation on the ground."

Ramzan Kadyrov
Ramzan Kadyrov. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile residents of the Russian capital celebrated Moscow Day on Saturday, with concerts, street parties and other festivities.

But some pro-war figures called for the celebrations to be cut short, according to Reuters.

Sergei Mironov, a Putin-loyalist, said on Twitter that the celebrations should be cancelled because of Russian troops still fighting at the front.

Read more: Ukraine pushes major counter-offensive as war marks 200 days

Meanwhile war correspondent Semyon Pegov called the festivities blasphemous" and demanded that the Russian government bolster its invasion efforts.

He added in a message on Telegram: "Either Russia will become itself through the birth of a new political elite ... or it will cease to exist."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Kyiv
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Kyiv. Picture: Getty

Putin himself and the Kremlin have been quiet on the setbacks for the Russian invaders.

The Russian leader spent Saturday opening a new Ferris wheel in Moscow.

He said: "We take pride in Moscow, and love this city with its majestic antiquity and its modern and dynamic pace of life, the charm of its cosy parks, lanes and streets and abundance of business and cultural events."

Russian President Putin Attends A Sambo Match At The New Stadium
Russian President Putin Attends A Sambo Match At The New Stadium. Picture: Getty

Russian defence spokesman Igor Konashenkov said this weekend that the troops would be regrouped from the Balakliya and Izyum areas to the Donetsk region.

Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the Kharkiv region.

Mr Konashenkov said the move is being made "in order to achieve the stated goals of the special military operation to liberate Donbas," one of the eastern Ukraine regions that Russia has declared sovereign.

The claim of a pullback to concentrate on Donetsk is similar to the justification Russia gave for pulling back its forces from the Kyiv region earlier this year.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Sweden Election

Social Democrats and populists do well in Swedish vote, poll shows

US President Joe Biden has marked the anniversary of 9/11 saying he still 'feels grief' over the tragedy.

US marks 21st anniversary of September 11 terror attacks

Javier Marías

Spanish novelist Javier Marias dies aged 70

Protesters burn Spain and France flags as they take part in a demonstration during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain

Catalan separatists rally – with movement fraying five years on

A Ukrainian soldier takes a selfie as an artillery system fires on the front line in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine

Russia retreats after counter-attack as Britain slams Putin’s ‘disinformation’

Australian banknotes

Death of Queen Elizabeth II rekindles Australian republic debate

Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armoured vehicle

Ukraine pushes major counter-offensive as war marks 200 days

the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Final reactor at Ukraine nuclear plant shut down after power restored

Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar

Sweden holds election expected to boost anti-immigrant party

Debris in the kitchen of a house in Kainantu, Papua New Guinea, following a strong earthquake

Three dead after strong earthquake hits remote part of Papua New Guinea

September 11 anniversary

US marks 21st anniversary of September 11 terror attacks

Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian president says Russian forces making ‘good decision’ by fleeing

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Closing Ceremony

Laura Poitras’s documentary wins top prize at Venice Film Festival

The 90th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Ricky Martin faces sexual assault complaint

A destroyed tank in the Kharkiv region as Ukraine's forces push the Russians back

Russian troops retreat as Ukraine takes back key towns in Kharkiv offensive

Bodies removed

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine’s Kharkiv area

World News

See more World News

Tanya Pardazi, from Toronto, Canada, has died in a tragic skydiving accident.

TikTok star and Miss Canada finalist, 21, dies in freak skydiving accident after 'opening parachute too late'

8 days ago

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s ousted president returns home after fleeing

9 days ago

Gibraltar Fuel Spill

Fuel still leaking from stricken ship, Gibraltar says

9 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

Sea of flowers in Green Park

Sea of flowers for the Queen: Green Park transformed as tens of thousands of mourners pay tribute

1 hour ago

The Queen's corgis are expected to move to Windsor to live with Prince Andrew following her death.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to take care of Queen's beloved corgis

2 hours ago

William and Kate want to avoid more disruption

William 'to delay Windsor Castle switch' as George, Charlotte and Louis move, start school and lose Queen in same week

6 hours ago

The Queen's route takes her through Scottish towns and cities before reaching Edinburgh

Queen's coffin route: How to view the late monarch's cortege as it travels from Balmoral to Edinburgh

9 hours ago

The four reunited to speak to the public

William and Harry's display of unity at Windsor 'followed long negotiations that delayed their walk by almost an hour'

12 hours ago

The Queen's coffin is set to leave from Balmoral

Live updates: Thousands to line the streets as Queen's coffin transported from Balmoral to Edinburgh

13 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London