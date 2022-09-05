No more gas: Russia tries to force EU to lift sanctions by withholding gas supplies

5 September 2022, 16:03

Russia has said it will not restore gas supplies to Europe until Western sanctions are lifted.
Russia has said it will not restore gas supplies to Europe until Western sanctions are lifted. Picture: Alamy

By Cameron Kerr

The Kremlin has warned that Russia will not resume gas supplies to Europe until western sanctions are lifted.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking to journalists on Monday, blamed the "collective West" for Russia's decision to shut down the crucial Nord Stream pipeline.

He told the Interfax news agency: "The problems pumping gas came about because of the sanctions western countries introduced against our country and several companies.

"There are no other reasons that could have caused this pumping problem."

Peskov added that Russia’s full resumption of gas supplies via Nord Stream 1 was “undoubtedly” dependent on whether the west would lift its sanctions on Moscow.

The statement appears to suggest that the decision to cut energy supplies is in retaliation to Western sanctions, and not a result of technical faults - as had been previously claimed.

Russia had claimed the disruption to the Nord Stream pipeline was caused by technical faults, but the decision now appears to be politically motivated.
Russia had claimed the disruption to the Nord Stream pipeline was caused by technical faults, but the decision now appears to be politically motivated. Picture: Alamy

On Friday 2nd September, Russian energy supplier Gazprom announced that gas supplies heading westwards would be suspended indefinitely, pointing to "malfunctions" on a turbine along the Nord stream pipeline.

But after recent statements from the Kremlin, it appears the decision is politically motivated.

Russia has been largely cut off from Western economies since sanctions were placed on the nation following their decision to invade Ukraine.

Russia's central bank has been adjusting the country's monetary policy to try and keep the rouble afloat under Western sanctions.
Russia's central bank has been adjusting the country's monetary policy to try and keep the rouble afloat under Western sanctions. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Liz Truss pledges a 'bold plan' to cut taxes and tackle Britain's energy crisis in first speech after being crowned PM

Russia's central bank has been doing what it can to help the economy cope with the sanctions, but Columbia University’s Center for Global Energy Policy, Eddie Fishman, told Vox that the country was still experiencing problems.

"Even the most conservative estimates suggest Russia’s GDP will contract by 6 percent this year — a larger hit than the 1998 Russian financial crisis," he said.

"Absent sanctions, Russia’s economy was poised for growth this year."

Mr Fishman said that the country’s inability to import goods "has led to shortages of foreign components and rapidly declining industrial production".

"The result has been a wave of underemployment that will eventually translate into layoffs and declining living standards," he said.

European gas prices are up by 400% when compared with last year, and EU nations have pumped billions of euros into schemes to help households cope with rising energy prices.
European gas prices are up by 400% when compared with last year, and EU nations have pumped billions of euros into schemes to help households cope with rising energy prices. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Shamima Begum 'not sad' over her children's deaths and fears Ukraine war stops her bid to return to Britain

European gas prices have gone up 400% compared with last year, leading EU governments to pump billions of euros into schemes to help households to cope with higher prices.

On Sunday 4th September, Germany announced a €65bn (£56.2bn) package including one-off payments to the most vulnerable and tax breaks for energy-intensive firms to help the public and industry cope with the energy crisis.

Six months since Russia first launched its offensive, which leader Vladmir Putin thought could see the country capture Kyiv in two days, the nation continues to struggle to make gains in the conflict.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Royal Mail post man walking

When is the next postal strike 2022 and why are Royal Mail workers striking?

Shamima Begum fled to Syria as a teenager, now 23-years-old she was found in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

Shamima Begum 'not sad' over her children's deaths and fears Ukraine war stops her bid to return to Britain

A professor at the University of Glasgow showed students a 'joke diagram' of the female brain

Top prof apologises for showing class cartoon of female brain with 'headache generator' and 'I told you so gland'

Boris Johnson resigning as PM

Why did Boris Johnson resign as prime minister?

Lizz Truss has been voted prime minister of the UK

Prime Minister Liz Truss: Background and policies revealed

Liz Truss beat Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest

Liz Truss pledges a 'bold plan' to cut taxes and tackle Britain's energy crisis in first speech after being crowned PM

Police appeal to Notting Hill Carnival revellers over King's Cross incident

Police appeal to Notting Hill Carnival revellers after 'serious incident' and attempted murder arrest at King's Cross

The capital has been rocked by a series of violent crimes, including two shootings and a 'machete brawl'.

Four stabbings, two shootings, one car death: Met pledges extra cops on the streets after lawless weekend in London

The 81-year-old was left 'confused' by the incident

Grandfather left 'confused and bruised' by arrest after police go to wrong address

The Nirvana album cover has been at the centre of a dispute

Nirvana wins court battle after being sued by man who starred as baby on iconic album Nevermind cover

Harry and William are not thought to be meeting while the former is in the UK

William 'avoiding Harry until after his memoir is out because he doesn't trust him to keep talks private'

Liz Truss, expected to become the next prime minister, is understood to be "in talks about an energy bills freeze".

Truss set to freeze energy bills for millions of homes to combat cost of living crisis this winter

Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson allegedly stabbed and killed 10 people between James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, on Sunday morning, and the pair are presently at large.

Mother-of-two named as first victim of Canadian massacre that left 10 dead and 15 injured as police hunt two suspects

A 35-year-old woman has died after falling from Hotel Bellver.

Brit woman, 35, dies after 'falling from sixth floor' of hotel in Majorca

The Cessna 551 was flying from Jerez in southern Spain according to the FlightRadar24 website before it crashed into the Baltic Sea (left). Swedish authorities are currently en route to the are (right).

Private jet 'carrying family' crashes into Baltic Sea after fighter jets scrambled

The Met Office has warned of lightning strikes and flooded homes on Sunday night.

Risk of lightning strikes and flooded homes as Met Office issues thunderstorm warning

Latest News

See more Latest News

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Don’t Worry Darling Photo Call

Harry Styles admits he has ‘no idea what I’m doing’ when acting

Russia Ukraine Developments

Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling

Canada Stabbings

Canadian police hunt for suspects after 10 stabbed to death

China Earthquake

South-west China quake leaves dozens dead and triggers landslides

Israel Journalist Killed

Israeli army says soldier likely killed Al-Jazeera reporter

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Don’t Worry Darling Photo Call

Excitement rises as Don’t Worry Darling arrives in Venice

Somalia Drought

UN says part of Somalia will reach famine later this year

Cop26 – Glasgow

Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series

Kenya Election

Kenya’s Supreme Court upholds William Ruto’s presidential win

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine says four civilians killed and seven wounded by Russian shells

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

Donald Trump

A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

Ben on Sunday

Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller
James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

Rapper

Rapper tells LBC the full story behind 'Wagwan' greeting to Boris Johnson

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Sangita and Andrew

Andrew Marr on why he thinks Liz Truss will be the return of the radical right

Climate deniers

Liz Truss is appealing to Tory 'climate deniers’ with pledge for gas and oil licenses, caller says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London