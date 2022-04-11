Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza 'arrested in Moscow' after slamming 'regime of murderers'

11 April 2022, 21:03 | Updated: 11 April 2022, 21:11

Russian Opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza has reportedly been arrested in Moscow
Russian Opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza has reportedly been arrested in Moscow. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Russian Opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza has reportedly been arrested in Moscow hours after he appeared in a CNN video criticising Russia's “regime of murderers”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Putin critic, who previously survived two suspected poisonings in Russia, was detained outside his home in Moscow for unknown charges, according to Ilya Yashin, an opposition colleague of Kara-Murza.

Mr Yashin, former head of the Krasnoselsky municipal district in Moscow, wrote on Twitter: "Vladimir Kara-Murza was detained by the police in Moscow near his home. What exactly is presented is still unknown."

He later added: "Apparently, Kara-Murza was taken to the Khamovniki police department, where lawyer V. Prokhorov is going. I can assume that the detention is related to an administrative case (in the case of a criminal case, there would be a search and interrogation in the ICR). Most likely, we are talking about some kind of anti-war statement in the press or in social networks."

The Russian author told news outlet MSNBC on Sunday that Russia had shut down "every independent television network" in a "war of censorship", claiming that over 15,000 have been detained for speaking out against the war in Ukraine.

Read more: Western sanctions have left no food on Russia's shelves, anti-Putin dissident reveals

Whilst the activist acknowledged the dangers of speaking out against the regime in Russia, Mr Kara-Murza says: "This is where I have to be."

Speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr just two weeks previously, the Mr Kara-Murza said he was worried that, having seen the way some Western nations have dealt with the Russian regime in the past, some may still have an appetite to "appease" the Kremlin.

And had the West taken actions he called for in the past, he believed the bloodshed in Ukraine could have been avoided.

Speaking about the sanctions, he told Andrew: "The effect has been swift, and the effect has been powerful, I can tell you the last time I saw empty food shelves in shops in Moscow was as a child in the Soviet Union.

"I saw them again for the first time in the beginning of March. So you can see this very vividly and, and the Russian economy is going to suffer greatly because of this."

Read more: 'Thank you Britain!' Ukrainians celebrate after destroying Russian drone with UK missile

Mr Kara-Murza survived two poisoning attempts that he and reporters say was carried out by the Russian Federal Security Service, or FSB – the successor to the notorious KGB.

He was in a work meeting in Moscow in May 2015 when he began to feel sick suddenly before he lost consciousness.

He fell into a coma and was put on life support and it was revealed he had been poisoned. He believes he was lucky to survive.

A second attempt was made in February 2017, he said. He says there is a "death squad" in the FSB responsible for "liquidating" Putin’s opponents.

Today, officials warned that Russia is looking to double or possibly treble the number of forces it has in the Donbas region as part of the next phase of the conflict in Ukraine, according to Western officials.

"I would imagine that, at outside estimates, what you're looking at is a force which is probably the Russians looking to double or even treble the amount of force that they bring into that Donbas area," one official said.

"But I would note that that is going to take some considerable time to bring them up to that sort of number.

"And even when they bring themselves to that number, there is a question over how effectively they can bring those forces into the battle.

"It is a little simplistic to think of three to one or two to one, because actually it is around how you can bring the force to bear at the point of decision which is really important.

"The Russians have shown themselves to be not very effective in this invasion as to being able to use their numerical advantage effectively to actually bring about a decisive engagement."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ashley Cole, from whom thousands of pounds of items were stolen by violent robbers in a series of "ruthlessly executed" burglaries, a court has heard.

Robber threatened to cut Ashley Cole's fingers off during violent break-in, court hears

Frances Fricker was subjected to "unwanted sexual advances" from her "condescending" boss Giuseppe Ajroldi

Woman called a 'good girl' by boss at 'toxic' firm wins sexual harassment payout

Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a boy

Tory MP brands Imran Ahmad Khan's sex assault conviction an 'international scandal'

Ukrainian soldiers cheered after they used a British-made missile to shoot down a Russian drone

'Thank you Britain!' Ukrainians celebrate after destroying Russian drone with UK missile

How to get free supermarket vouchers for Easter

How to get £50 food vouchers over school Easter holidays

'Lone wolf' terrorist Ali Harbi Ali has been found guilty of murdering Sir David Amess

'Fanatical terrorist' found guilty of frenzied knife murder of Tory MP Sir David Amess

Travellers face petrol shortages, congestion and huge queues at airports across the country as the UK is set to bask in a mini-heatwave.

Brits brace for Easter getaway chaos as mini-heatwave set to sweep across UK

Boris Johnson is said to have 'full confidence' in the Chancellor amid the fallout over his wife's tax status

PM has 'full confidence' in Sunak as Chancellor refers himself to sleaze watchdog

Drivers have been struggling to fill up their tanks after climate change protests

Misery at the pumps as eco-mob’s fuel stunt causes massive queues at petrol stations

The NHS Confederation wants a return to mask use

NHS chiefs call for return of masks and limits on indoor mixing

The UK has warned white phosphorus (left) could be used to attack besieged Mariupol

Putin might resort to 'phosphorus bombs' in effort to seize Mariupol, UK warns

People across the UK face soaring energy bills

Big Power Switch Off - what is it and when is the next one?

The wedding celebrations included a wedding brunch

Inside Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's £2.7m lavish star-studded Florida wedding

Footage has emerged of people screaming in apartments in Shanghai. The city has been under lockdown since March 28

Shanghai residents scream as they are trapped in apartments in 'zero covid' lockdown

George Eustice defended Priti Patel when grilled by Nick Ferrari

Ukraine visa scheme isn't a 'shambles' - Priti Patel is on the case, says George Eustice

Macron will go head-to-head with far-right Le Pen for French presidency

Macron vows to 'block off the far-Right' in French presidential battle with Le Pen

Latest News

See more Latest News

California Wildfires Utility

California utility to pay 55 million dollars over massive wildfires
Russia Ukraine War

Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10,000 civilians
Pakistan Politics

Sharif sworn in as Pakistan’s new PM after week of drama

Russia Ukraine War Debt Rating

Austrian chancellor meets Putin in Moscow

Biden US India

Biden pushes Modi to take a harder line against Russia over Ukraine
Israel Palestinians

Israeli soldiers shoot Palestinian ‘firebomber’

France Presidential Election

Macron and Le Pen begin duel to become French president

Virus Outbreak Germany

Germany may have to destroy millions of out-of-date Covid shots
Pakistan Politics

Pakistani parliament elects opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif as PM
Virus Outbreak China

Chinese city of Guangzhou shuts schools in battle with Covid surge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Iain Dale slates 'ultra-remainers' criticising Boris Johnson's Ukraine visit

Iain Dale slates 'ultra-remainers' criticising Boris Johnson's Ukraine visit
Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty

Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty
Wes Streeting blasts Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid over tax affairs

Wes Streeting blasts Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid over tax affairs
'I can't feel positive emotions': NHS conversion therapy survivor begs govt for full ban

'I can't feel positive emotions': NHS conversion therapy survivor begs govt for full ban
'No civilians were killed by Russian missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview with Tom Swarbrick

'No civilians were killed by our missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/4 | Watch again

Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM

Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM
James O'Brien caller describes "horrible limbo" as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

James O'Brien caller describes 'horrible limbo' as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome
'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police