Putin will only trigger World War Three if he feels Nato are unprepared, ex-commander of US forces in Europe warns

Germany's concerns over an all-out war are justified, the US Army's former European commander has warned. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Vladimir Putin will do the unthinkable if he feels Nato are unprepared, a former commander of US forces in Europe has warned.

Ben Hodges, who was commander of the US army in Europe between 2014 and 2018, said another world war would only happen if Russia felt Nato was not prepared or united.

He said plans leaked from the German Ministry of Defence may seem "scary" but it shows the threat is being taken "seriously".

The documents, which emerged on Monday, show how Nato could respond to World War Three, with a step-by-step plan showing how the West would resist aggression launched by Putin.

"[Russia] only respect strength. If they sense any weakness then they will continue to move forward," Mr Hodges said, according to the Mail.

"If they did it, it would be because they made the assessment that we were not ready or unified inside the alliance or that we did not have adequate ammunition or the ability to move fast enough.

"But if we are prepared, they still have a long way to go."

Ben Hodges seen during a press conference after Nato Saber Strike military exercises in 2017. Picture: Getty

Mr Hodges went on to say the best way to prevent a war is to "be prepared for it".

"The UK has always been aware of the threat from Russia but now Germany are realising that this is something that’s only going to get worse if they’re not prepared," he said.

"So readiness - with all the right equipment and capabilities - is exactly what nations should be doing. And Germany is doing that."

The ex-commander added: "If the civilian leadership doesn’t think there’s a threat, they won’t be able to move quickly enough. Our leaders should talk to us like adults.

"It doesn’t mean you're a scaremongerer, it means you're taking precaution, which is exactly what we should be doing."

Vladimir Putin mobilises 200,000 more men against Ukraine under the scenario. Picture: Alamy

The "Alliance Defence 2025" plans are not an early warning of how events will go - but a hypothetical scenario for decision-makers to consider.

The scenario looks at Russia mobilising 200,000 more men as its forces are bogged down in Ukraine.

Putin uses them to launch a spring offensive, winning the war in June in a nightmare scenario for Europe.

Hybrid attacks are then launched on the West, before Russia builds up forces on the border with Nato countries Poland and Lithuania.

After stirring up tensions in the Baltics, Nato deploys 300,000 soldiers east on "Day X" as they stare down Russian forces over the Suwalki gap, the region between Moscow's satellite Belarus and its Kaliningrad enclave.

A spokesperson for the ministry said: "Basically, I can tell you that considering different scenarios, even if they are extremely unlikely, is part of everyday military business, especially in training."