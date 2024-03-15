Putin vows revenge for Ukrainian strikes on Russia as voting continues in barely contested presidential election

15 March 2024, 21:31 | Updated: 15 March 2024, 21:48

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 15, 2024. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Vladimir Putin has vowed punishment for Ukrainian election saboteurs as he is expected to win a fourth term as Russian president. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Vladimir Putin has vowed punishment for Ukrainian election saboteurs - as he is expected to win a fourth term as Russian president.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Civilian targets in Russian territory were shelled by Ukraine during the barely contested Russian presidential election - with 2,500 troops also used to try and pierce Russian borders.

The election is widely considered to be a sham after opposition was severely limited and anti-war candidates banned.

Speaking to members of Russia's security council, which includes military and spy chiefs as well as the most powerful civilian leaders in the state, crazed despot Putin said such crimes would not be left unpunished.

Read More: Russians vote in election that holds little suspense after Putin crushed dissent

Read More: Prosecutor leaves Georgia election case against Trump after judge’s ruling

"In order to disrupt the voting process and intimidate people, at least in the border areas, the Kyiv regime... is trying to carry out a number of criminal actions - striking at civilian settlements in Russia," Putin said.

Police investigate the area after a woman threw a Molotov cocktail at a poster at the entrance of a school
Police investigate the area after a woman threw a Molotov cocktail at a poster at the entrance of a school. Picture: Alamy

"These enemy strikes shall not remain unpunished," a visibly angry Putin said.

Putin said 95% of the shells and missiles were shot down by Russian air defences but said some got through and that there were casualties among Russian civilians.

Putin said there had been four attacks on the Belgorod region and one attack on the Kursk region by armed Ukrainian proxies numbering about 2,500. He said they had 35 tanks and 40 armoured vehicles.

Putin said about 60% of the Ukrainian-backed soldiers had been killed and half of their armoured vehicles lost.

"I am sure that our people, the people of Russia, will respond to this with even greater solidarity. Who did they decide to intimidate? The Russian people?" Putin said.

The attacks come as Putin looks set to enter a fourth term as president - despite social media showing disruption at some polling stations.

Videos of protest, vandalism and even Molotov cocktails being thrown at polling stations were seen on social media as the three-day voting period continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Maine Shooting

Police had cause to take Maine mass killer’s guns before attack – report

Gila Monster Bite Death

US man ‘died from pet Gila monster’s venomous bite’

Election 2024 Pence

Former US vice president Mike Pence says he is not endorsing Trump

Kategate

Dutch King makes cruel jibe at Princess Kate about Photoshop row during royal visit

Supporters celebrate the release of Senegal’s top opposition leade

Senegal’s top opposition leader freed from prison ahead of presidential election

Pet Alligator Seized

Authorities seize ailing alligator kept illegally in US swimming pool

Georgia Election Indictment

Prosecutor leaves Georgia election case against Trump after judge’s ruling

Trump Hush Money

Judge delays Donald Trump’s hush-money criminal trial for 30 days

Drivers have been warned of delays on the M25 as part of it is set to be closed this weekend

M25 'doomsday' arrives as residents face gridlock in first-ever daytime closure

Israel Palestinians

First ship to use new sea route delivers aid to Gaza, Israeli miliary says

Police believe they have contacted "all families" of the 35 bodies found in a funeral parlour.

Police 'contact all families' of 35 people whose bodies were found in Hull funeral home

Brazil Bolsonaro

Brazil military chiefs told police of Bolsonaro’s plan to reverse 2022 election

US Iran Russia

US and allies warn Iran against missile deal with Russia

Joe Biden has called for a ceasefire in Gaza

Joe Biden calls for ceasefire in Gaza as Israel approves plans for attack on Rafah

FTX Bankman Fried

Prosecutors seek up to 50 years in jail for FTX founder in cryptocurrency fraud

A student leaves a voting booth at a polling station in Russia

Russians vote in election that holds little suspense after Putin crushed dissent

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis

Willis must step aside or remove special prosecutor in Trump case, judge says

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Hungary’s Orban criticises EU as he urges people to help him ‘occupy Brussels’

Europe Farmers Climate

European Union sets out more environmental concessions for farmers

Drivers have been warned of delays on the M25 as part of it is set to be closed this weekend

'It's going to be horrific': M25 'doomsday warning' as residents brace for gridlock over weekend closure
Biden

Biden backs Schumer after senator calls for new elections in Israel

APTOPIX Germany Weimar Triangle

Germany, France and Poland pledge more weapons for Ukraine in show of unity

Migrants Europe

European charity ship rescues 135 migrants, including eight children, off Malta

Doctors have said long Covid is no different to any other post-viral syndrome

No such thing as long Covid, say doctors as new study finds lab leak ‘most likely’ cause of the global pandemic
James Heappey, Theresa May, Matt Hancock and Harriet Harman who are among the MPs standing down

The MPs who are standing down at the election: Full list of those quitting the Commons

Russia Ukraine War

Russian missiles kill at least 16 and wound dozens more in southern Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has paid tribute to his mother who taught him that as he attended the Diana Legacy Award - while Prince Harry was set to appear via video link after his brother left the event

Prince of Wales marks 25th anniversary of Diana Legacy Awards - with Harry joining via video link after William left
Meghan Markle launches new luxury lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' ahead of new cooking show

Meghan launches new luxury lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' ahead of new cooking show
The Prince of Wales' comments about his wife come as the couple are facing intense scrutiny about an edited family image released to mark Mother's Day.

'My wife is the arty one': William sings Kate's praises as he brushes off Mother's Day photo row on visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit