Putin vows revenge for Ukrainian strikes on Russia as voting continues in barely contested presidential election

Vladimir Putin has vowed punishment for Ukrainian election saboteurs as he is expected to win a fourth term as Russian president. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Vladimir Putin has vowed punishment for Ukrainian election saboteurs - as he is expected to win a fourth term as Russian president.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Civilian targets in Russian territory were shelled by Ukraine during the barely contested Russian presidential election - with 2,500 troops also used to try and pierce Russian borders.

The election is widely considered to be a sham after opposition was severely limited and anti-war candidates banned.

Speaking to members of Russia's security council, which includes military and spy chiefs as well as the most powerful civilian leaders in the state, crazed despot Putin said such crimes would not be left unpunished.

Read More: Russians vote in election that holds little suspense after Putin crushed dissent

Read More: Prosecutor leaves Georgia election case against Trump after judge’s ruling

"In order to disrupt the voting process and intimidate people, at least in the border areas, the Kyiv regime... is trying to carry out a number of criminal actions - striking at civilian settlements in Russia," Putin said.

Police investigate the area after a woman threw a Molotov cocktail at a poster at the entrance of a school. Picture: Alamy

"These enemy strikes shall not remain unpunished," a visibly angry Putin said.

Putin said 95% of the shells and missiles were shot down by Russian air defences but said some got through and that there were casualties among Russian civilians.

Putin said there had been four attacks on the Belgorod region and one attack on the Kursk region by armed Ukrainian proxies numbering about 2,500. He said they had 35 tanks and 40 armoured vehicles.

Putin said about 60% of the Ukrainian-backed soldiers had been killed and half of their armoured vehicles lost.

"I am sure that our people, the people of Russia, will respond to this with even greater solidarity. Who did they decide to intimidate? The Russian people?" Putin said.

The attacks come as Putin looks set to enter a fourth term as president - despite social media showing disruption at some polling stations.

Videos of protest, vandalism and even Molotov cocktails being thrown at polling stations were seen on social media as the three-day voting period continues.