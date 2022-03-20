Putin gives Ukraine hours to surrender besieged Mariupol as fighting engulfs city

20 March 2022, 21:35 | Updated: 20 March 2022, 22:10

Putin has given Ukraine hours to surrender Mariupol to "end human catastrophe".
Putin has given Ukraine hours to surrender Mariupol to "end human catastrophe". Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Vladimir Putin has given Ukraine hours to surrender the stricken city of Mariupol, according to a Russian state news agency.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

RIA, a Russian state-owned domestic news agency, reports that Ukraine has until the early hours of Monday morning to say whether it will surrender Mariupol.

It carried a statement from Russia's Ministry of Defence, which said it was opening humanitarian corridors out of Mariupol from 10am local time on Monday and told Ukrainian forces defending the city to lay down their arms and leave.

It demanded Kyiv respond in writing on Monday to its ultimatum by 5am Moscow time (2am GMT).

The Russian MoD also appealed to the authorities of Mariupol, saying they are either "with their people, or with the bandits".

Reuters reports that Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the director of the Russian National Center for Defense Management, urged Ukrainian forces to "lay down your arms".

“A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed,” Mizintsev said. “All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol.”

Read more: Russian forces bomb art school where 400 people were taking shelter in Mariupol

Read more: David Beckham hands over Instagram account to hero Ukrainian doctor

The stark ultimatum comes as fierce fighting continues on the streets of Mariupol, with Russian forces continuing to target areas used as refuge by Ukrainians.

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces bombed an art school where 400 people were taking shelter on Saturday.

Women, children and the elderly had been in the school, officials said.

The information has not yet been independently verified and there is no information on casualties yet.

Former chief of defence staff Lord Dannat told Swarbrick on Sunday on LBC today there were 'shades of Srebrenica' in Putin's siege of Mariupol.

Ukraine's president Volodomyr Zelensky condemned Russia's bombing of Mariupol, saying their actions would "go down in history" as being responsible for "war crimes".

In a late-night address, he said: “To do this to a peaceful city, what the occupiers did, is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come."

More follows...

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

David Beckham has handed over control of his Instagram to Iryna, who is head of the regional perinatal centre and a child anaesthesiologist in Kyiv.

David Beckham hands over Instagram account to hero Ukrainian doctor

Two anti-oil protesters were removed by stewards at the Tottenham v West Ham game.

Protesters hauled off pitch after trying to tie themselves to goalpost at Spurs game

Police were called to The Bell hotel in Clare, Suffolk.

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after axe attack

Police said a body had been found in the garden of a property in Moore Street, Kingsley.

Woman, 48, charged with murder after body found buried in garden in Northampton

Visitors and locals flock to the beach to soak up the hot sunshine at Lyme Regis in Dorset

UK weather: More sunshine forecast next week in 'early Summer' warm spell

Treasury Minister Simon Clarke said the country was facing an "unappetising situation" financially

'We have to pay our way out of a hole,' says Treasury minister ahead of Spring Statement

Leigh Pateman, 43, was jailed for the terrible injuries he inflicted on his partner

Man who doused partner in petrol before setting her alight is jailed

An art school in Mariupol was hit in a Russian airstrike

Russian forces bomb art school where 400 people were taking shelter in Mariupol

Sajid Javid said the spring booster jab will help "top up their protection against this virus".

Spring Covid booster jab to be offered to over 75s and vulnerable this week

The victim was identified as Sabita Thanwani, 19

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of student found dead in central London flats

A huge fire broke out on marshland in the Wirral

Aerial photo shows fire-scorched earth after blaze swept Wirral marshland

Sean Cowie was caught hanging out of a BMW window in the drive-by shooting.

Shocking moment drive-by shooter opens fire from BMW window near primary school

Protests have been held across London in support of Child Q.

'Traumatised' black schoolgirl wrongly strip-searched to sue Met Police

Boris Johnson speaking at the Tory party spring conference in Blackpool, where he compared the struggle of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion to Brits voting for Brexit.

Outrage as Boris compares Ukraine's fight for freedom to Brits voting for Brexit

Priti Patel defended the decision not to drop security checks on Ukrainian migrants.

Putin could use Ukrainian women to 'infiltrate' UK to launch terror attack, Home Sec says

Douglas Ross during the Scottish Conservative Conference

Douglas Ross wants to 'take back Scotland' from the SNP

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man walks past a shelter covering the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Chernobyl workers replaced after marathon stint following Russian takeover
Saudi Yemen

Yemen’s rebels launch drone and missile strikes at Saudi energy facilities
Sheriff’s Helicopter Crash California

Authorities investigate crash of sheriff’s helicopter in Los Angeles
France Presidential Election

French leftist Melenchon rallies before presidential vote

Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Patriotic messages in tattoos and on billboards become popular in Ukraine
Bangladesh Ferry Sinks

Six people die as ferry sinks near Bangladesh’s capital

Damage in Mariupol

Mariupol art school used as bomb shelter destroyed in Russian attack, locals say
Israel Rabbi Funeral

Hundreds of thousands of mourners attend mass funeral of leading rabbi
Belgium Carnival Crash

Six killed as car hits revellers in Belgian town

Pop Francis

Pope condemns ‘repugnant and cruel’ war in Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Terrorist's ex-wife issues chilling warning on standing up to bullies like Putin

Terrorist's ex-wife issues chilling warning on standing up to bullies like Putin
Boris was 'comparing the will to be free' with Brexit-Ukraine analogy, argues Ann Widdecombe

Boris was 'comparing the will to be free' with Brexit-Ukraine analogy, argues Ann Widdecombe
Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/03 | Watch again

P&O sackings a possible criminal offence

P&O sackings could be a criminal offence with an unlimited fine, says LBC's Daniel Barnett
Environment Secretary: 'I very much hope David Cameron will return to public life'

Environment Secretary: 'I very much hope David Cameron will return to public life'
John Bolton: Putin would already be in Kyiv if Trump was in charge

John Bolton: Putin would already be in Kyiv if Trump was in charge
Women 'discriminated against' in sport due to trans participation, ex-GB athlete claims

Women 'discriminated against' in sport due to trans participation, ex-GB athlete claims
Boris Johnson addresses Scottish Tory Party conference

In the war of words, Boris Johnson was upstaged and out of ideas
Nick Ferrari asks if the Government will step up over refugees

Nick Ferrari Says: British people have stepped up over refugees but can the Govt?

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police