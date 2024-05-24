Putin 'ready to halt war in Ukraine with negotiated ceasefire' that recognises current battlefield lines, sources say

Putin is reportedly ready for a ceasefire - but it comes with conditions. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Vladimir Putin is ready to end the war in Ukraine with a negotiated ceasefire that recognises current battlefield lines, a number of sources have said, saying he is prepared to fight on if Kyiv and the West do not respond.

The four sources familiar with the Russian President spoke to the news agency Reuters. Three of the sources said Putin had expressed frustration to a small group of advisers about what he views as Western-backed attempts to hinder negotiations and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's decision to rule out talks.

"Putin can fight for as long as it takes, but Putin is also ready for a ceasefire – to freeze the war," said another of the four, a senior Russian source who has worked with Putin and has knowledge of top level conversations in the Kremlin.

He, like the others cited in this story, spoke on condition of anonymity given the matter's sensitivity.

A rescuer recovers a lifeless body from under the rubble after a Russian missile hit a printing house in Kharkiv. Picture: Alamy

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian President had repeatedly made clear Russia was open to ceasefire discussions, saying the country did not want “eternal war.”

Despite recent rumours about a possible ceasefire, the West has so far rejected previous suggestions of halting the conflict.

Europeans leaders joined the US in increasing support for Kyiv until their sovereignty is secured.

Russian troops have taken heavy losses since the invasion started in February 2022.

