Putney: Police appeal for help after man's body found in Thames

30 October 2021, 13:10

Mussa was found dead in the Thames two days after he went missing. Picture: Met Police

By Will Taylor

Police have asked for help piecing together the final moments of a 27-year-old man found dead in the Thames.

Mohamed Mussa, who was known to friends as Mussa, was last seen on Putney High Street walking towards Putney Bridge early on Sunday, October 17.

His body was discovered at about 8am on Tuesday, October 19 near Hammersmith Bridge.

The Dutch national, who lived in Wandsworth, South West London, had been walking alone and wore a navy trench coat, a light blue shirt, dark trousers and canvas trainers when he was last seen.

Police are investigating how he ended up in the river and asked for any information "as soon as possible".

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Shirley, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "Our last sighting of Mohamed is of him walking past Simmons bar on Putney High Street towards Putney Bridge at 05:29hrs on Sunday, 17 October.

"We are confident he did not turn left down Lower Richmond Road or cross over the road towards the church and cinema, but are not clear on his next steps and we are now asking for the public’s help in trying to ascertain exactly what happened.

"Were you on or heading towards Putney Bridge at around 05:30hrs that morning or driving on Putney High Street at a similar time? Please check any dashcam footage in case you captured anything that could help with our investigation and get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or the incident room on 0208 721 4266.

