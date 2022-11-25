Qatar officials interrupt another TV crew - ordering reporter to stop interviewing wheelchair user at World Cup

25 November 2022, 11:14 | Updated: 25 November 2022, 12:11

The Qatari official orders the cameraman to stop filming
The Qatari official orders the cameraman to stop filming. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Over-zealous Qatari officials have been accused of censorship again after they interrupted a live TV broadcast where a journalist was interviewing a wheelchair user.

Argentinian journalist Joaquin Alvarez was told to stop an interview and show his credentials while interviewing the football fan.

An official ordered Mr Alvarez to show his press pass and told the cameraman to point the camera elsewhere.

It is the second incident of journalists being threatened to stop filming.

It comes after a Danish film crew were threatened by security on air.

Mr Alvarez was joking with Argentine fans when he was interrupted by the official and two other men who appeared seconds later.

The fan in the wheelchair had admitted he was “sad” about Argentina’s shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their first match, before they were interrupted.

It appears the officials did not back down and he was ordered away from the area and later resumed filming from the back of a car.

The Argentinian journalist was ordered to stop filming as he was in a 'private' area
The Argentinian journalist was ordered to stop filming as he was in a 'private' area. Picture: Social Media

He said he was told he had been filming in a “private” area.

He said: “I was frightened and thought they were going to take me prisoner.

“The person who stopped the filming got out of a van and told us in a very rude way we couldn't film any more because we were in a private place.

“I told him we were showing something nice but they told us we had to go and there was a moment when they even wanted to take our equipment off us.”

He posted on Twitter: “We had a bad experience and what happened was totally unfair because we had all our permits and everything in order.

“It's in the past now, another anecdote. The most important thing for me is that Argentina is playing again on Saturday.”

In the incident involving the Danish film crew, Qatari officials eventually apologised.

A journalist from Danish broadcaster TV2 was threatened by security staff while live on air. TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking as part of a live broadcast when he was approached by security staff who threatened to smash his camera.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The cordoned off road in Wigan

Mystery as dead body found lying in a Wigan street covered in ‘hazardous substances’

Primark store front

Primark will open four new stores in the next two years and create hundreds of new jobs

People walk in the city centre, which lost electrical power after yesterday’s Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Europe works to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on

Breaking
Wales face World Cup exit after shock defeat by Iran

End of the dragon: Wales World Cup hopes hanging by a thread after shock 2-0 defeat by Iran

A Cathay Pacific airplane lands on the new third runway at Hong Kong International Airport

Hong Kong airport officially launches new third runway

Grant

Middle-earners to get '£15,000 grants' to help insulate home and reduce bills under new scheme announced by Grant Shapps

It will soon be illegal for abusers to share pornographic images without consent online

New law will make sharing pornographic, 'deepfakes' and 'downblousing' images without consent a crime

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference at the Nato headquarters in Brussels

Nato vows to help Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’

Mike Tindall has revealed when staying over at Buckingham Palace and that when he goes casual and comes down just in 'jeans and a tee'.

Mike Tindall tells I'm a Celeb camp mates what it's like to stay over at Buckingham Palace

Two unidentified people are seen approaching a house where the Swedish security service allegedly arrested two people on suspicion of espionage in a predawn operation in Stockholm on Tuesday

Two Swedish men charged with spying for Russia go on trial

Wales captain Gareth Bale (l) warms up ahead of the Iran game as Jonny Williams and Dylan Levitt enter the pitch

Wales wears rainbow sleeve while warming up for World Cup game against Iran - but takes it off for the match

The ULEZ is being expanded to cover the whole of London

London ULEZ zone expands to cover ENTIRE capital from next year, Sadiq Khan announces

Gregory Taylor was jailed for driving the wrong way down the motorway

Man jailed after crashing into police car and driving wrong way down motorway for THREE miles

1

Met Chief told LBC Shamima Begum should not return to UK - but ex-MI6 chief claims she poses 'bigger risk' in Syria

Exclusive
Desperate father fears his daughter could die at scandal-hit NHS Trust

Scandal-hit NHS Trust 'allows patient to bang head for hours' despite failings leading to death of three teenage girls

Firefighters spray water on a fire at a residential building in Urumqi in western China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region

Ten die in high-rise apartment fire blamed on extension lead

Latest News

See more Latest News

BRITAIN-COMMONWEALTH-POLITICS-CEREMONY-TRIBUTE-ROYALS

David Walliams ‘quits’ BGT after calling elderly contestant a c*** but show bosses say his future ‘up in the air’
Jonnie Irwin has shared the sad news of his terminal cancer diagnosis

Place In The Sun's Jonnie Irwin 'showered with love' by fans after revealing terminal cancer
Ashford Church of England Primary School

Urgent warning to parents after child, 6, dies and second in hospital after rare bacterial outbreak at primary school
Neighbours and paramedics evacuate Viktor Anastasiev to a hospital after he was injured during a Russian strike in Kherson, southern Ukraine on Thursday

Multiple people killed outside Kherson coffee shop in heavy bombardment

Mia White says her family has been destroyed and Christmas will never be the same again.

'My life's a living hell': Ava White's sister tells LBC why Christmas won't ever be the same a year on from her death
Alfie Ransom, 12, got suspended over the haircut

Boy, 12, suspended from school after getting infamous Ronaldo haircut

A child went 'wild' during an 8 hour flight

Parents slammed for letting toddler 'run wild' during an eight-hour flight

Rishi Sunak is considering a crackdown on foreign students

Rishi Sunak set to crack down on student visas as net migration reaches record high

Nurses are to hold two days of strike action next month

NHS set to descend into chaos as nurses announce two days of walkouts in December

Pc David Carrick now faces a total of 53 charges

Met Police officer faces further nine sex offence charges including six counts of rape

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

nick mental health

Devastated mother denounces ‘stretched’ mental health staff after her son took his life hours after being discharged
Nick Ferrari 25/11/22

'She should come home and serve her time': Filmmaker Andrew Drury lambasts Shamima Begum

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11- Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Putin may 'sit winter out' to fracture Ukraine's willpower and Western support
China-controlled CCTV in UK

China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

Caller opens up about damp and mould in house

'It's breaking my marriage': Caller opens up about heartbreaking impacts of damp and mould in home
James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

Shelagh Fogarty: It's clear there is a problem with the state of much of our housing

Shelagh Fogarty: It's clear there is a problem with the state of much of our housing

Suella Braverman fails to answer how refugees can get to the UK legally

James O'Brien takes aim at Suella Braverman: Does she 'relish' a lack of legal migration routes?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit