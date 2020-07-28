Quarantine for travellers from Spain could be cut to 10 days

Arrivals from Spain are required to quarantine for 14-days on their return to the UK. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Quarantine for travellers entering the UK from Spain or other countries with high Covid-19 levels could reportedly cut to ten days under plans being looked at by the Government.

The two-week self-isolation will be cut by several days after thousands of Brits' holidays were thrown into chaos, The Daily Telegraph reports.

The Government has warned that "no travel is risk-free" after travellers returning from the European country were told they must self-isolate on their return to the UK.

Under the reported plans returned travellers would need to quarantine for eight days before being tested, and then only remain in quarantine for another two days should they test negative, according to the newspaper.

It was also reported Government is also considering instructing everyone who has returned from Spain since July 23 to get tested.

The decision to impose a two-week quarantine on everyone arriving from Spain is "unjust", the country's prime minister has said.

Pedro Sánchez said tourists in most Spanish regions would be safer from coronavirus than in the UK, and he was hoping Britain would rethink its move.

The news comes as Ministers were told to get a grip on summer holiday 'confusion' after the Balearic and Canary islands were added to the list of places where only essential travel should take place.

Holiday firms and the opposition urged the Government to bring more clarity to the situation as travel companies cancelled flights.

The calls came as the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advised against all non-essential travel to the Balearic and Canary Islands following a Covid-19 upsurge in parts of mainland Spain.

An FCO spokesman said: "We have considered the overall situation for British nationals travelling to and from the Balearic and Canary Islands, including the impact of the requirement to self-isolate on return to the UK, and concluded that we should advise British nationals against all non-essential travel to the whole of Spain."

The move came after Downing Street warned "no travel is risk-free" after a 14 day coronavirus quarantine requirement for people arriving in the UK from Spain was reintroduced.

Travel firm TUI UK cancelled all holidays to the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands after the FCO's updated travel advice against all but essential travel to all areas of Spain.

TUI's decision runs from Tuesday, July 28 up to and including Friday, July 31. Holidays to Spain's mainland were already cancelled from Sunday, July 26 up to and including Sunday, August 9.

"All customers due to travel to Spanish destinations between Sunday, July 26 and Sunday, August 9 will be able to cancel or amend their holiday and will be able to receive a full refund or the option to rebook their holiday with a booking incentive," TUI UK said.

The company added: "The UK Government must work closely with the travel industry as this level of uncertainty and confusion is damaging for business and disappointing for those looking forward to a well-deserved break."

Jet2 also said that it was cancelling flights to a raft of destinations in Spain from Tuesday after the FCO announcement.

Rory Boland, Which? travel editor, said: "This is the third announcement we've heard from the Government regarding travel to Spain in the last three days. Hundreds of thousands of UK holidaymakers in Spain or about to fly are utterly confused."

Labour said the Government must abandon its one-size-fits-all approach and introduce sectoral support for struggling businesses to ensure that public health measures like the change in quarantine rules for people returning from Spain do not lead to mass job losses.

Labour's shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon said: "The Government's handling of this issue has been nothing short of chaotic. The airline industry and passengers need clarity.

"The Government must focus support on the sectors that desperately need it, like aviation, aerospace and its supply chain, which supports almost a quarter of a million jobs, with strict climate conditions and ensuring the gains are shared with the public."

The announcement of the Government's new Spanish travel warnings came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman said decisions on border measures and travel advice "can be changed rapidly if necessary to help stop the spread of the disease".

He went on: "Unfortunately no travel is risk-free during this pandemic and disruption is possible and so anyone travelling abroad should be aware that our travel advice and exemption list is under constant review as we monitor the international situation."

The announcement happened amid fears more European holidays could be thrown into disarray this summer with reports of potential new coronavirus lockdowns in France and Germany.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is coming home early from a trip to Spain after the quarantine decision.

Mr Shapps told The Sun: "I think it's right to get back to work in the UK as soon as possible to help handle the situation.

"The sooner I get back from Spain myself, the sooner I can get through quarantine.

"So, I'm leaving my family to travel back to the UK on Wednesday."