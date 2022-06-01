Queen caught up in storm as private jet forced to abandon landing ahead of Platinum Jubilee

1 June 2022, 06:15

The Queen's jet had to abandon landing as it took her to London for her jubilee
The Queen's jet had to abandon landing as it took her to London for her jubilee. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Queen was caught up in a storm as her private jet had to abort its landing during her flight back from Scotland.

The monarch's Embraer 135 was caught in Tuesday's bad weather which forced it to have to abandon its first attempt at touching down at RAF Northolt in North West London.

It got caught up in an electrical storm, rain and hail at about 2.30pm, forcing it back up seconds before touching down.

The 13-seater jet, which was carrying the Queen down from Aberdeen ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, managed to land on the second attempt after flying around for about 15 minutes.

A 4x4 then took the monarch to Windsor Castle.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the aborted landing but said there were no safety concerns.

"In circumstances like this you take no risks and it was right to abort landing during lightning strikes," a Buckingham Palace insider told The Sun.

Royal fans Amy Thompson and Maria Scott have already arrived from Newcastle for the jubilee
Royal fans Amy Thompson and Maria Scott have already arrived from Newcastle for the jubilee. Picture: Alamy

Brits are gearing up for celebrations ahead of the four-day weekend to mark 70 years of the Queen's reign.

Street parties are set to take place across the UK, bringing neighbours and communities together, while the usual royal pageantry will provide plenty of pomp and ceremony.

Thursday will see the Trooping the Colour take place from 11am, followed by the royal family's appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Read more: Ready for the party: Royal superfans camp out in London 48-hours before Platinum Jubilee

Harry, Meghan and Andrew have all been banned from taking part in that.

A flypast will take place at the same time, before beacons are lit throughout the country in the evening.

Friday will feature a thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral. On Saturday, a musical celebration will be held at Buckingham Palace while Sunday will see Brits enjoy lunch with their neighbours to mark the jubilee.

Royal super-fans have already arrived in the Mall in London.

Donna Warner, from Connecticut in the US, had already set up her camp by Buckingham Palace to try and get a glimpse of the Queen and the royals on Thursday.

She told LBC she is "so excited" to be here.

"I arrived on Saturday and I will be here for 10 days. We came to The Mall today and we are going to be camping out until Sunday," she said.

"I'm just disappointed we can't see the balcony. The Queen's going to come out and this is as close as we can get. There's not going to be any crowds beneath her."

She added it is a "remarkable" feeling to be in London.

"I've always respected not only the Queen but the whole of the Royal Family, the history of the royalty.

"I think she [the Queen] will go down in history as the best - one of the best.

"I'm just so excited to be here."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The former princess was found in her Marbella home

Ex-wife of Qatari prince found dead in suspected drug overdose at Marbella home

Passengers have faced huge queues and delays or cancellations throughout Britain's airports

Airport chaos: Police forced to retrieve hundreds of passengers left abandoned on tarmac

Scotland's finance minister Kate Forbes

'A bad day for the public, a good day for criminals': Public services to be slashed across Scotland
Alexei Navalny could spend another 15 years in prison.

Putin critic Alexei Navalny faces another 15 years in prison over fresh 'extremism' claims

The plans for a 1,500 migrant camp in Linton-on-Ouse have not been finalised.

'No final decision' on plans to open camp for 1,500 migrants in Yorkshire village

Boris Johnson has claimed his partygate fine "did not breach" the Ministerial Code as there was "no intent to break the law".

Boris insists he did not break ministerial code as Lord Geidt questions his Partygate fine

Bradford has been named the UK City of Culture 2025.

Bradford beats Southampton and County Durham to be crowned UK City of Culture 2025

Labour confirmed questionnaires had been sent out

Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner receive police questionnaires over 'Beergate'

The Home Secretary Priti Patel has confirmed the first flight to Rwanda will leave the UK on June 14.

First group of migrants to be sent to Rwanda in two weeks, Home Office says

The Archbishop suggested Prince Andrew should be forgiven.

Prince Andrew is 'making amends' after sex abuse scandal, says Archbishop of Canterbury

Kevin Spacey will 'voluntarily' visit Britain to face sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey will 'voluntarily' visit Britain to face sexual assault charges

A man was arrested for allegedly trespassing in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Man who 'wanted to see the Queen' arrested in grounds of Buckingham Palace

Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis

'They're still eating McDonald's!': Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis
Royal superfans camp out 48-hours before Jubilee celebrations to begin in London.

Ready for the party: Royal superfans camp out in London 48-hours before Platinum Jubilee

Sperm donor named after fathering 15 children without mentioning genetic condition

Sperm donor fathered 15 children without mentioning rare genetic condition

Mr Zahawi was accosted by protesters, including Joel Cooper (top right) the son of Labour politicians Yvette Cooper and Ed Balls.

Trans activist son of Ed Balls and Yvette Cooper heckles Zahawi off uni campus

Latest News

See more Latest News

US President Joe Biden

Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

Iran Building Collapse

Experts: Iran disrupts internet as tower collapse deaths reach 36
Disc Golf Gator Death

Man found dead in alligator-filled lake near disc golf course
Tropical Weather Hurricane Agatha

Hurricane Agatha sets May record before weakening over Mexico
Russia Ukraine War

Sievierodonetsk mayor says Russian forces have seized half of city
Capitol Riot Investigation Peter Navarro

Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro subpoenaed in Capitol riot probe
Russia Navalny

Alexei Navalny says he faces new criminal charges in Russia

The collapsed building

Crowd confronts cleric after Iran tower collapse kills 33

A school building stands behind a tree with an American flag and crime scene tape at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

Uvalde locals grapple with school chief’s role

Nepal Plane Crash

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM

Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM
Tonight with Ben Kentish 31/05 | Watch again

Tonight with Ben Kentish 31/05 | Watch again

Texas Republican: Ensuring doors work properly will stop school shootings

Texas Republican: Ensuring doors work properly will stop school shootings
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/05 | Watch again

Disabled Liverpool fan slams French interior minister 'lies' over Champions League final

Disabled Liverpool supporter slams French minister's Champions League final 'lies'
Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

'I'll give you one last chance to recant': Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough
Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 30/05 | Watch again

Liverpool fan faced 'most uncomfortable experience of my life' at Champions League final

Stade de France chaos 'very similar' to Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool fan tells LBC
'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to Champions League chaos

'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to CL final chaos

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London