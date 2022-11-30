Royal aide resigns and apologises after race row erupts at Queen Consort’s Palace reception

Updated: 30 November 2022

Ms Fulani, pictured near Camilla at the event (left) complained of being subjected to a series of uncomfortable questions by a palace aide. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Asher McShane

A member of the Buckingham Palace household has resigned and apologised over 'unacceptable and regrettable comments' made at the Queen Consort's reception.

A guest at the Buckingham Palace event on violence against women, hosted by the Queen Consort, complained she was asked several questions about her racial heritage in an exchange that she found “insulting.”

Ngozi Fulani, CEO of Hackney Charity Sistah Space, a group that supports African and Caribbean women affected by domestic and sexual abuse, said she had suffered “trauma” and “damage” after being “invited and then insulted” to the event.

Ngozi Fulani pictured near the Queen Consort at the event at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

She said a member of Palace staff moved her hair out of the way of her name badge before asking her questions about her heritage that left her “shocked”.

She said two other women who overheard the exchange were also “stunned to temporary silence.”

She said: “10 mins after arriving, a member of staff approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge.”

Ms Fulani posted a screenshot of the alleged exchange on social media. Picture: Twitter

She goes on to say that she was asked a series of questions about her racial heritage. Posting what she said was a transcript of the conversation online, Ms Fulani said she explained she was from the Sistah Space charity and was asked: “Where do you come from?”

“We’re based in Hackney,” said Ms Fulani.

“No, what part of Arica are you from?” The staff member is said to have asked.

“I don’t know, they didn’t leave any records.”

The Queen Consort at the Buckingham Palace reception, which was to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. Picture: Alamy

“Well you must know where you’re from, I spent time in France. Where are you from?”

“Here, UK,” said Ms Fulani.

“No but what nationality are you?”

“I am born here and am British.”

“No, but where do you really come from, where do your people come from?”

“‘My people’, lady, what is this?”

“Oh I can see I am going to have a challenge getting you to say where you’re from. When did you first come here?”

“Lady! I am a British national, my parents came here in the 50’s when…”

“Oh I knew we’d get there in the end, you’re Caribbean!”

The Queen Consort with Danish Crown Princess Mary during the reception at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

“No, lady, I am of African heritage, Caribbean descent and British nationality.”

Ms Fulani went on to say she had been left “shocked” by the exchange, which was overheard by two other women.

“We were stunned to temporary silence,” she said.

“I stood at the edge of the room, smiled and engaged briefly with [sic] who spoke to me until I could leave.”

“I think it is essential to acknowledge that trauma has occurred and being invited and then insulted has caused much damage.

The Queen Consort with Home Secretary Suella Braverman at the event on violence against women. Picture: Alamy

“It was such a struggle to stay in a space that you were violated in. Yesterday made me realise an ugly truth which I am still trying to process.”

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "'We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details.

"In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.

"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.

"All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."

Mandu Reid, leader of the Women's Equality Party, who was next to Ms Fulani and witnessed the exchange, told the PA news agency they were treated almost like "trespassers".

Ms Reid said: "We really felt 'oh, OK, we're being treated almost like trespassers in this place'. We're not being treated as if we belong, we're not being embraced as if we are British."

She described the exchange as "grim" and like an "interrogation", adding" "She was really persistent. She didn't take Ngozi's answers at face value."

The Queen Consort was supported by several of her most trusted friends at the event.

Camilla's six newly named Queen's companions were on hand as she held the gathering of around 300 people at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

She met various dignitaries, celebrity ambassadors and politicians as well as survivors of domestic violence and relatives of some women who have lost their lives.

After giving a passionate speech in the palace's picture gallery on what can be done to tackle the "heinous" crime, Camilla set about mingling with guests as she met scores of women, a number of whom had been directly affected by the issue.

Also attending the event were Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Queen Rania of Jordan and the Crown Princess Mary of Denmark as well as the First Ladies of Ukraine and Sierra Leone.

Camilla's new Queen's companions - not traditional ladies-in-waiting - appeared publicly with her for their first engagement since being named as such at the weekend.

The women, who will support her as she carries out her key official and state duties as Queen Consort, were seen greeting guests and chaperoning dignitaries at Tuesday's reception.

They are her close friends Sarah Troughton, Jane von Westenholz and Fiona, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, Lady Katharine Brooke, Baroness Carlyn Chisholm and Lady Sarah Keswick.

At the event, the Queen Consort said that "heinous crimes" committed against women and girls must end, and she was joined by Ukraine's First Lady.

She told guests, who included survivors of violence: "You are also evidence that we can have hope as we head towards our goal of ending violence against women and girls.

"Armed with that hope, let us press on. Let us not lose this precious opportunity to speak up and to galvanise action that will see the end of these heinous crimes forever.

"With determination and courage, we will succeed."

