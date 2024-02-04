More humiliation for British military as flagship carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth forced out of Nato mission after malfunction

4 February 2024, 10:54

HMS Queen Elizabeth has not been sent to join Houthi strikes - and has now suffered a malfunction
HMS Queen Elizabeth has not been sent to join Houthi strikes - and has now suffered a malfunction. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Britain's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier has suffered a malfunction which will force it to pull out of Nato exercises - the latest setback for a military under scrutiny.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The carrier, which deploys advanced F-35 stealth jets, was meant to lead the alliance's largest exercise since the Cold War.

And a defence minister had recently boasted that Britain could send such a ship to the Red Sea, as critics of the expensive vessels questioned why they had not been sent to bomb Houthi rebels.

The other carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, will deploy instead of the £3bn flagship.

The Royal Navy said on X: "Routine pre-sailing checks yesterday identified an issue with a coupling on @HMSQNLZ starboard propeller shaft. As such, the ship will not sail on Sunday.

"@HMSPWLS will take her place on Nato duties and will set sail for Exercise Steadfast Defender as soon as possible."

But it is only 18 months on from the Prince of Wales suffering a propeller malfunction.

It broke down en route to a diplomatic mission to carry out exercise with the US and Canada.

Critics blast the carriers as expensive projects that have eaten up the defence budget, and would be vulnerable to drone attacks and hypersonic missiles.

Supporters say a carrier strike capability is indispensable for a major power, allowing Britain to hit targets globally and project power, and that carriers would be protected by advanced warships.

Read more: Britain 'not ready for all-out war' according to MPs as stockpiles below what is needed to repel Russian threat

But those voices in support are not helped by malfunctions - nor the appearance of both carriers in the dock at Portsmouth instead of joining the USS Eisenhower carrier in striking back at Houthis.

Britain combined with the US again in attacking Houthi sites overnight. But it launched jets from Cyprus, where the UK has major bases.

The Queen Elizabeth will be replaced by HMS Prince of Wales
The Queen Elizabeth will be replaced by HMS Prince of Wales. Picture: Alamy

Just days ago, defence minister James Heappey said one of the carriers could be deployed.

"Our judgement was that with the Ike on station – the Eisenhower on station – and with jets available from Akrotiri, that we were able to meet the challenge as it is now," he said.

"That's not to say that when the Eisenhower goes home, if we were needed to plug a gap in US deployments, or if the situation deteriorates and we need more, that we wouldn't [send a carrier]."

More than 30 targets were hit across three locations, with three struck by RAF Typhoon jets.

Foreign secretary Lord David Cameron said: "The UK and the US have carried out further strikes on Houthi military targets.

"We have issued repeated warnings to the Houthis. Their reckless actions are putting innocent lives at risk, threatening the freedom of navigation and destabilising the region.

"The Houthi attacks must stop."

Britain has also been accused of being unprepared to fight, with troops not sufficiently trained for war and stockpiles at low levels.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police have posted a £20,000 reward for information leading to Ezedi's arrest

New warning to 'anyone helping Clapham chemical attack suspect' as Met posts £20k reward for information

The grandmother was killed in a dog attack

Grandmother mauled to death by two 'unregistered XL Bullies' in Essex named after man, 39, arrested

4x4 near Arc de Triomphe

Paris votes on ramping up parking fees for 4x4s

Namibia President Dead

Namibian president dies in hospital during cancer treatment

Shelling damage

At least 28 killed in shelling in Russian-occupied Ukraine

Jet takes off

US and Britain in new wave of attacks against Yemen’s Houthis

A woman has died after being attacked by two dogs in Essex

Grandmother mauled to death by two 'unregistered XL Bullies' in Essex as man, 39, arrested

Ranil Wickremesinghe and Srettha Thavisin

Debt-laden Sri Lanka marks independence day

Quake damage

Syrians endure winter in muddy tents surrounded by quake damage one year on

James Cleverly is tightening the law around memorials

Protesters who climb onto war memorials face three months in jail and £1,000 fine under new law

A woman intervened to stop a man attacking a child in Clapham

Woman 'burns both eyeballs' bravely intervening to save child, three, in Clapham chemical attack

Election 2024 Biden

Joe Biden wins South Carolina’s primary as he gears up for re-election

Police are search for Ezedi

NCA drafted in to probe 'gang links' to Clapham chemical attack suspect after corrosive substance tubs found

Smoke rises from burnt-out houses after a forest fire reached Villa Independencia neighbourhood in Vina del Mar, Chile

At least 46 dead as forest fires approach densely populated areas of Chile

Labour Unveil Its City Policy At Business Conference

Labour to water-down manifesto in attempt to shrink target of Tories attacks at general election

The army chief has warned the UK's army is too small

Britain 'not ready for all-out war' according to MPs as stockpiles below what is needed to repel Russian threat

Latest News

See more Latest News

USS Dwight D Eisenhower

US and Britain launch strikes on Yemen’s Houthis

Women listen to a speaker during a weekly rally in Tel Aviv, Israel, calling for the release of hostages who were kidnapped on October 7

Israel gives most detailed warning yet to Hezbollah as Gaza war hits four months

The missile was found in the garage of a Bellevue resident

Nuclear-capable missile found in man's garage after he tried to donate it to a museum

An inert rocket in the garage of a home in Bellevue, Washington

Inert Cold War-era missile found in garage of home

Joe Rogan

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan signs new multi-year deal with Spotify

Police are search for Ezedi

Moment police raid Clapham chemical attack suspect's house and find corrosive substance containers
Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson completes community service for blowing nose on videographer

Palestinians line up for food in Khan Younis

Hamas shows signs of resurgence in parts of Gaza where Israeli troops withdrew

France Attack

Paris knife and hammer attacker may have mental health issues, police say

People hold hands in front of Germany’s parliament Reichstag at a demonstration against the AfD party and right-wing extremism in Berlin, Germany

At least 150,000 people gather in Berlin to protest against far right

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen was critical of Meghan's wedding dress

Queen Elizabeth thought Meghan's wedding dress was 'too white' in secret remarks to cousin

Harry and William's row is said to pre-date the relationship with Meghan

Harry's feud with William 'pre dates Meghan Markle and originated with a row about conserving elephants in Africa'
The Princess of Wales is 'making good progress' after undergoing surgery

Anger of Palace officials over ‘made up’ reports that the Princess of Wales was in ‘great danger’ after surgery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit