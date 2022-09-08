Live

Live updates: Outpouring of grief after death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen has sadly died at Balmoral. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The nation is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty was put under medical supervision at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday, the Palace announced. Her doctors had expressed concern for her health and members of the royal family rushed to see her.

Buckingham Palace later confirmed the news of her death, saying in a statement: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The Duke of Cambridge, The Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex all arrived at Aberdeen on Thursday afternoon to be by her side.

Follow the latest developments below