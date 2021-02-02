Queen leads tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore after he dies aged 100

The Queen has led tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

The Queen has led tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore, who has died aged 100 after testing positive for Covid-19.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said the thoughts of the Queen and the royal family were with the military veteran and his family, and confirmed she will send a private message of condolence to Sir Tom's family in the coming days.

The Queen took the unusual step of honouring Sir Tom in the midst of the pandemic when she knighted him during an investiture, just for the veteran, in recognition of his efforts raising more than £32 million for the NHS.

Sir Tom was joined at the Windsor Castle ceremony by his family and on the day said he was "absolutely overawed" to be knighted.

The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore.



Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them. pic.twitter.com/nl1krvoUlW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 2, 2021

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Cpt Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year.

"Her thoughts, and those of the Royal Family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world."

Sir Tom was admitted to Bedford Hospital earlier this week after testing positive for the virus, and was joined by his family on Monday evening.

Chief nurse at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said in a statement: "It has been our immense privilege to care for Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"We share our deepest condolences and sympathies with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time.

"We'd also like to say thank you, and pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore for the remarkable contribution he has made to the NHS."

Political leaders have been tweeting their tributes to Sir Tim as well, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling a "hero in the truest sense of the word."

He said: "In the dark days of the Second World War he fought for freedom and in the face of this country's deepest post war crisis he united us all, he cheered us all up, and he embodied the triumph of the human spirit.

"It is quite astonishing that at the age of 100 he raised more than £32 million for the NHS, and so gave countless others their own chance to thank the extraordinary men and women who have protected us through the pandemic.

"He became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world. Our thoughts are with his daughter Hannah and all his family."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer celebrate how Sir Tom "put others first at a time of national crisis and was a beacon of hope for millions".

"Britain has lost a hero," he added.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: "Heartbroken to hear the news that Captain Sir Tom Moore has sadly passed away. He was a true hero, in every sense of the word, and will be mourned by millions. My thoughts are with his family at this very difficult time."

Chancellor Rishi Sunak tweeted: "A proud Yorkshire man. A dedicated Army Officer. A tireless fundraiser. And above all, an inspiration to us all. Rest in peace Captain Tom."

Such sad news. RIP Captain. https://t.co/Dg4TYasNTI — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 2, 2021

Our statement on the sad news of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s death pic.twitter.com/KiUoVHXBfq — Bedford Hospital (Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS FT) (@bedfordhospital) February 2, 2021

Sir Tom's daughters Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira said they were "so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life" and "spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together".

"The last year of our father's life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he'd only ever dreamed of," they added.

"Whilst he'd been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever."

Celebrities have also been paying tribute, with fitness expert Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, wrote on Instagram: "An inspiration who helped millions of people feel hopeful and optimistic during a difficult time. Rest in Peace Sir Captain Tom Moore."

TV star Nick Knowles tweeted: "RIP Sir Tom Moore Was an honour to get to know you & laugh & smile together in Windsor An honourable man, you epitomised positivity & hope."