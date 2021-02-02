Breaking News

Captain Sir Tom Moore dies aged 100 after testing positive for Covid-19

Captain Sir Tom Moore has died aged 100. Picture: Getty

By Kate Buck

National hero Captain Sir Tom Moore has died aged 100 after testing positive for Covid-19, his family have confirmed.

In a statement, his daughters Hannah and Lucy said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life."

The Queen led tributes to Captain Tom, offering her thoughts to his family and confirming she would send a private message of condolence in the coming days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Captain Sir Tom Moore "became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world" and was a "hero in the truest sense of the word."

The fundraiser collected £32 million towards the NHS last year, and was hospitalised on Sunday after being treated for pneumonia and tested positive for Covid-19.

The veteran had been treated for pneumonia for some time and tested positive for the virus the week before last.

He was treated at Bedford Hospital, where his family joined him on Monday evening as he continued treatment.

The veteran's family had confirmed his illness at the weekend, releasing a statement on Twitter which said he had needed additional help with his breathing and was being treated on a ward but not in ICU.

The veteran's fundraising efforts involved walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the first national lockdown in April, capturing the hearts of the nation.

After setting out to raise £1,000 during his charity challenge, Captain Tom's efforts struck a chord with the nation, with praise and donations quickly flooding in.

In acknowledgement of his achievement, he was knighted by the Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in summer 2020.

In a statement, Sir Tom's daughters Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime.

"We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

"The last year of our father's life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he'd only ever dreamed of.

"Whilst he'd been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.

"The care our father received from the NHS and carers over the last few weeks and years of his life has been extraordinary. They have been unfalteringly professional, kind and compassionate and have given us many more years with him than we ever would have imagined.

"Over the past few days our father spoke a great deal about the last 12 months and how proud he felt at being able to leave behind the growing legacy of his Foundation.

"We politely ask for privacy at this time so we can grieve quietly as a family and remember the wonderful 100 years our father had."

"Thank you."

Tributes began to flood in to the national treasure.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said: "This is incredibly sad news.

“Captain Tom Moore put others first at a time of national crisis and was a beacon of hope for millions.

“Britain has lost a hero."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted: "I'm so sorry to hear that Captain Tom has passed away in hospital.

"He was a great British hero that showed the best of our country & I send my best wishes to his family at this time."

Chancellor Rishi Sunak tweeted: "A proud Yorkshire man. A dedicated Army Officer. A tireless fundraiser. And above all, an inspiration to us all. Rest in peace Captain Tom."

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: "An inspiration to millions, not just in the United Kingdom, but around the world. A bright, kind light in the darkest of times. A British hero.

"I will never forget his undaunted optimism and how it helped us all to keep going. Rest in peace, @CaptainTomMoore."

MPs described Captain Sir Tom Moore as a "real candle in the gloom" for Britons, as they momentarily stopped debating legislation to recognise his passing.

Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans told the Commons: "On behalf of the House of Commons can I pass our deepest condolences to his family.

"He brought joy to the nation, he was an inspiration to everybody in this country and his achievement was properly recognised by a knighthood, which was movingly presented by Her Majesty the Queen in person at a special ceremony.

"I know the entire nation will mourn his passing."

For Labour, shadow transport minister Mike Kane added: "Some people are born great, some people achieve greatness and some have greatness thrust upon them, and I think Sir Tom probably was all three of those things.

"An inspiration to the whole nation at a time of crisis, a real candle in the gloom for the British people and I wholeheartedly concur with your comments, Mr Deputy Speaker."

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: "A light has gone out in the world tonight, with news of the death of our very own national treasure, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"He came into our lives when he was 99, by raising an incredible £32 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden with his Zimmer frame.

"He inspired us during the first Covid lockdown, raised our spirits and made us think that we can do this - we can get through this pandemic.

"A nation will be in mourning today, and our hearts go out to his family, who have lost a wonderful father and grandfather.

"Captain Sir Tom, you were a hero during the Second World War. You were a hero during some of our darkest hours. We salute you - may you rest in peace."