Queen’s speech: Government sets out plans to ban conversion therapy

11 May 2021, 15:49

The Queen's speech outlined the Government's plans for the forthcoming parliamentary session
The Queen's speech outlined the Government's plans for the forthcoming parliamentary session. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

The Government has committed to banning “coercive and abhorrent” LGBT conversion therapy.

The plans, which were set out in the Queen’s speech today, will begin with a consultation to ensure that the practice can be addressed whilst protecting freedom of speech, and will then be introduced in legislation as soon as possible.

Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss said: "As a global leader on LGBT rights, this Government has always been committed to stamping out the practice of conversion therapy.

"We want to make sure that people in this country are protected, and these proposals mean nobody will be subjected to coercive and abhorrent conversion therapy.”

Conversion therapy is any practice seeking to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity, and can include anything from talking therapies to physical violence.

Whilst many forms of conversion therapy are illegal under other laws, the planned ban will aim to ensure it is illegal in itself.

News of the proposed ban has been welcomed by many, with the president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists Dr Adrian James saying the organisation “fully supports” it.

The Bishop of London, Sarah Mullally, also spoke out in support of the plans, saying: "We recognise the difficulties in defining conversion therapies and look forward to working closely with the Government to develop a viable definition and subsequent legislation.

"We want to prevent abuses of power and ensure that issues of consent are made absolutely central to any future legislation."

However, whilst LGBT charity Stonewall welcomed the plans, they also called news of a consultation “concerning”.

Chief executive Nancy Kelley said: "We don't need a consultation to know that all practices that seek to convert, suppress, cure or change us are dangerous, abusive and must be banned.

"Lesbian, gay, bi, trans, intersex and ace communities have been waiting almost three years for the UK Government to follow through on their promise to ban all conversion practices, and any delay leaves us at further risk of abuse."

There are also concerns that the focus on ‘coercive’ behaviour leaves a dangerous loophole, something that Downing Street denied, saying it would ensure that all action is “proportionate and effective”.

The Government has also commissioned research into the scope of conversion practices, and announced new funding to ensure that victims can get the support they need.

Latest News

See more Latest News

An Israeli firefighter walks next to cars hit by a missile fired from the Gaza Strip in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon

Rockets kill two Israelis as 28 killed in Gaza strikes

David Cameron's lobbying texts to Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove have been released

Greensill: David Cameron's lobbying texts to Sunak and Gove released
Ambulances and police cars at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia

Students and teacher killed in shooting at Russian school

Residents of Admirals Court care home in Leigh-on-sea have benefitted from robo-pets

Dementia patient speaks for first time in 18 months with aid of 'robo-pet'
A coroner has ruled that 10 people shot dead in Belfast by British soldiers were "entirely innocent"

Ballymurphy massacre: 10 innocent people killed without justification - coroner
Health workers and volunteers in personal protective suits wait to receive patients outside a Covid-19 hospital that was set up at a Sikh Gurdwara in New Delhi, India

Scores of bodies found floating in India’s Ganges River

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty scrutinises Tory MP over 'no plans' for social care

Shelagh Fogarty scrutinises Tory MP over 'no plans' for social care
'127,000 deaths - no way that can be judged a success', Doctor tells LBC

'127,000 deaths - no way that can be judged a success', Doctor tells LBC
'I had to use street lights to read books', caller tells James O'Brien

'I had to use street lights to read books', ex-homeless caller tells James O'Brien
Nick Ferrari quizzed the Health Secretary

'A dad can't walk his daughter down the aisle but can do a dance class?'
The pub and brewery boss was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Pubs will continue to lose cash and jobs until restrictions are fully lifted, Brewery CEO warns
Iain Dale questions Shadow Commons Leader over Labour's 'devastating defeats'

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Commons Leader over Labour's 'devastating defeats'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London