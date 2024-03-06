‘It’s completely inappropriate’: Fury as staff calendar at Australian school leaks revealing explicit photos of teachers

Photos from the calendar were leaked. Picture: Supplied

By Jenny Medlicott

A Queensland school has come under fire after a calendar featuring raunchy photos of its teachers was leaked to the public.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Balmoral State High School in Brisbane is facing backlash after a whistleblower revealed that a calendar was issued among staff last year showing several teachers in compromising positions.

The calendar was reportedly displayed in the staffroom at the school, the Courier Mail reported.

One photo showed a teacher dressed in a shiny gold mankini costume bent over on all fours, while another teacher is stood behind him with one foot placed on his back.

Another shows the same man in a gold mankini, sitting at a desk with his legs splayed on the seat and holding a cord phone to his ear.

A third image shows a teacher pouring a carton of milk over another teacher.

The whistleblower told the outlet that the calendar exhibits a toxic culture at the school, also claiming that versions of it had been put on desks in the staffroom that could have been visible to students.

Read more: 'What could go wrong?': Eerie joke made by chief of doomed Titan sub ahead of implosion that killed all five crew

Read more: Ex-stripper who threatened to leak nude photos of Prince Harry on OnlyFans amid ‘anger’ at duke has account banned

They said: “It's the lack of professionalism, it's the fact they've involved a nun and he's dressed as some gay guy – it's completely inappropriate … and totally unacceptable.

The photos have drawn a mixed reaction from the public - some have suggested the teachers were just ‘having fun’ while others have expressed outrage.

Former Queensland principal Tracy Tully said it was “a total disregard to respect of the school, the parents, the community, the students and the other teachers.”

“This is not a joke. This school is a school of excellence,” she told the Today show.

However, Queensland senator Matt Canavan told the show: “I don’t want to be a prude … they’re probably having a bit of fun.

“It’s probably more embarrassing for them than it is for anyone else.”

Nine reporter Heidi Murphy said the “worst part” was probably the photos being put “on the national stage”.

The Department of Education said it was “looking into the matter” but “it “does not comment on individual employee matters”.