Rabbi slams ‘blatant display of bigotry’ after Jews ‘hounded out’ of comedy show

13 February 2024, 14:18 | Updated: 13 February 2024, 14:23

  • Were you in the audience? Contact online@lbc.co.uk
A Jewish man was allegedly hounded out of a show by Paul Currie.
A Jewish man was allegedly hounded out of a show by Paul Currie. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Jenny Medlicott

A rabbi has said the actions of comedian Paul Currie were ‘utterly deplorable’ after Jewish people were ‘hounded out’ of the comedian's show at Soho Theatre.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liahav Eitan, an Israeli man, was attending the theatre on Saturday when he and a group of other Jewish people in attendance were allegedly hounded out of the theatre by the comedian.

Rabbi Yitzchak Schochet of the Mill Hill Synagogue in North West London has now slammed the comedian for a “blatant display of bigotry”.

Speaking to an LBC reporter, Rabbi Schochet said of the comedian: “Disappointed would be a gross understatement, concerned would be a gross understatement, shocked beyond extreme would be a more accurate measure of how I’m reacting at the moment.”

He continued: “Congratulations, Paul Currie, you can now add yourself to the sadly growing list of anti-Semites, especially in the performing arts.

“His actions are utterly deplorable, his actions are deserving of the strongest condemnation, and his decision to eject this audience member for not standing during the display of a Palestinian flag is a blatant display of bigotry, discrimination and outright antisemitism.”

Mr Currie is alleged to have produced a Palestinian and Ukrainian flag on stage at the show on Saturday and invited the audience members to applaud, an anonymous eyewitness told Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA).

Read more: Labour withdraws support for Rochdale by-election candidate after Israel conspiracy theory remarks

Read more: Suella Braverman: Stop making white people feel guilty over ‘racist colonial legacies’

Some audience members left Mr Currie's show as they 'felt threatened'.
Some audience members left Mr Currie's show as they 'felt threatened'. Picture: Instagram

After the audience, made up of 200 people, applauded the flags, the eyewitness said: “When we all sat down again, [Currie] looked towards a young man sitting in the second row and said: ‘You didn’t stand, why? Didn’t you enjoy my show?’

“The young man, who we discovered soon after was Israeli, replied: ‘I enjoyed your show until you brought out the Palestinian Authority flag'."

The eyewitness claims the comedian then told him: “Get out of my show. Get the f*** out of here. F*** off, get the f*** out of here.”

Other audience members then chimed in, joining in chants of ‘Get out’ and ‘Free Palestine’.

Rabbi Schochet said: “Paul Currie's actions set an incredibly troubling precedent and warrant commendation from the both the general comedy community as well as the various theatres, no other theatre now in light of this should be giving him a platform.

"This should be investigated by the police as some form of hate crime.

"Paul Currie might be funny on stage, but this behaviour is no laughing matter and frankly makes him a joke as a human being.”

The eyewitness on Saturday said he and his friends also decided to leave the theatre after the incident, as they “felt threatened”.

He continued: “It felt like we were welcome in the theatre as long as our identities [as] Jews weren’t known, and the minute our identities were known, we felt threatened.

“Leaving the theatre, I felt threatened. I didn't know if I was going to get physically assaulted. We were all shaken. We were extremely upset and anxious.”

One of the eyewitness’ friends later received a message from another attendee of the show who claimed the situation became “even more inflamed” after they had left.

Soho Theatre has since launched an investigation and apologised for the incident.

Why is there 'no one marching' for the 7 million displaced people in Sudan, asks journalist

It said in a statement: “We are sorry and saddened by an incident that took place at our venue at the end of a performance of Paul Currie: Shtoom on Saturday 10 February, which has caused upset and hurt to members of audience attending and others.

“We take this very seriously and are looking into the detail of what happened as thoroughly, as sensitively, and as quickly as we can. It is important to us that Soho theatre is a welcoming and inclusive place for all.”

A spokesperson for CAA said: “What the Jewish audience members have recounted is atrocious, and we are working with them and our lawyers to ensure that those who instigated and enabled it are held to account.

“These allegations are of deeply disturbing discriminatory abuse against Jews. Comedians are rightly given broad latitude, but hounding Jews out of theatres is reminiscent of humanity’s darkest days, and must have no place in central London in 2024.”

Mr Currie has been approached for comment.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of the incident that took place at the Soho Theatre on Saturday evening.

“We understand why it was upsetting for those involved and we note the venue has issued a statement confirming they are looking into what took place.

“A report was submitted to police on Monday and enquiries are ongoing.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A JetBlue plane

JetBlue shares rise as activist investor Carl Icahn takes stake in US airline

Farmers run for cover as police fire tear gas

Police use tear gas on Indian farmers at New Delhi protest over crop prices

Exclusive
Paul Currie is accused of hounding out an Israeli man at the end of the show

'Disgusting... hold the comedian to account': Theatre-goers' anger as Jewish man 'hounded out' of comedy gig

Breaking
The women displayed images of paragliders at a pro-Palestine march in central London a week after Hamas launched its attack on Israel

Women who ‘celebrated’ October 7 attack with paraglider images walk free after being found guilty of terror offence

An Israeli tank on the border with the Gaza Strip

South Africa lodges ‘urgent request’ with UN court over Israel’s attack on Rafah

As many as 2,000 jobs are at risk as The Body Shop enters administration

The Body Shop collapses into administration with up to 2,000 jobs at risk

Sir Keir Starmer has been criticised for the delay in dropping support for Mr Ali

Sir Keir Starmer insists he has 'torn anti-Semitism out of Labour' with swift action over Rochdale candidate

Bottles of Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola fourth-quarter sales better than expected despite lower US demand

Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli raid on Rafah

China joins calls for Israel to halt military operations in Gaza

Destruction in Rafah after the Israeli bombardment

Israel and Hamas ‘making progress in ceasefire and hostage release talks’

Exclusive
Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, London, UK. 19th February, 2016. Grassroots Out (GO) hold a rally at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, W

Tory candidate claimed £1000 of Brexit cash to her own physiotherapy firm

Exclusive
Universities minister Robert Halfon told LBC last night that he does not feel universities are a safe space for British Jews

'I don't feel that our universities are a safe place for British Jews,' university minister tells LBC

An H3 rocket lifts off in Kagoshima, Japan, in March 2023

Japan postpones launch of flagship rocket’s second test flight due to weather

Some 500 drivers were wrongly fined because of the fake sign.

‘I’ve never seen anything like it’: Up to ‘500’ drivers wrongly fined over ‘fake’ 50mph sign error as Met police investigate
King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured together on their return to London

King Charles returns to London for more cancer treatment after public appearance at Sandringham

Sam Altman speaks to the World Government Summit via video link

OpenAI boss: Societal misalignments could make artificial intelligence dangerous

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cannabis flower buds

Thailand set to crack down on cannabis market with ban on ‘recreational’ use

The fire at the Liseberg amusement park's new Oceana attraction

One person missing as firefighters battle Sweden water park blaze for second day

Mr Mehrtens was kidnapped by rebels a year ago

New Zealand pilot sends heartbreaking message to his wife and children a year after he was seized by rebels
The man in his 50s called 999 to report himself for drink driving.

Man calls 999 to report himself for drink driving as breathalyser reveals he’s three times over limit
Visitors at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China

Man banned from panda park for life for throwing ‘objects’ into enclosure

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan's new Sussex website that doesn't mention monarchy ‘would have infuriated the Queen’, critics say
Vegas Weddings

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea got married after Super Bowl, records show

The man claims to have been eating raw chicken for several weeks

'Why aren't you dead?': Man 'eats raw chicken for 25 days straight' but feels 'totally fine'
New York Subway Shooting

One person killed, five injured in subway station shooting in New York

Traffic congestion after police block roads to New Delhi

Police drop tear gas on Indian farmers heading for New Delhi crop prices protest

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan unveil new website claiming Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy’
Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis
Details of The King's treatment plan to battle his cancer have been revealed for the first time - as royal experts shed light on why Charles only met Harry for 30 minutes in their recent reunion.

First details of King's cancer care plan sheds light on why he only met Harry for 30 mins

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit