Rachel Reeves fails to say whether Labour would lower tax burden - as party hits out at Tories' 'Corbyn-style' manifesto

11 June 2024, 17:45 | Updated: 11 June 2024, 17:50

Rachel Reeves fails to say whether Labour would lower tax burden - as party hits out at Tories' 'Corbyn-style' manifesto
Rachel Reeves fails to say whether Labour would lower tax burden - as party hits out at Tories' 'Corbyn-style' manifesto. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Rachel Reeves has refused to say whether a Labour government would lower the tax burden if elected to power as the party hit out at the Conservatives' 'Corbyn-style' manifesto.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The shadow chancellor was asked by LBC Tuesday afternoon if she could "categorically" commit to the tax burden being lower by the end of the next Parliament if Labour comes to power.

Ms Reeves said while the Conservatives are "willing to make commitments without being able to say where the money is going to come from", a Labour government "will never do that".

"I want taxes to be lower," Ms Reeves said, before accusing the Tories of increasing the tax burden to its highest level in 70 years.

"This is a big difference between myself and the Conservative Party... I will never play fast and loose with the public finances because when you do so, you play fast and loose with family finances."

Shadow Chancellor of The Exchequer Rachel Reeves departs a Labour manifesto meeting at IET London, 7 June
Shadow Chancellor of The Exchequer Rachel Reeves departs a Labour manifesto meeting at IET London, 7 June. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Starmer vows ‘no return to austerity’ under Labour but refuses to rule out cuts to public services

Read More: Tax cuts, stamp duty slashed and halving migration: Sunak rolls the dice at Tory manifesto launch

It comes after Rishi Sunak unveiled the Conservatives' manifesto today where he promised to cut National Insurance for a third time.

The £10 billion headline pledge would see 2p taken off national insurance contributions for employees.

Speaking at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Northamptonshire, the prime minister unveiled his blueprint for the next five years, which also included regular deportation fights to Rwanda for illegal migrants and the return of national service for 18-year-olds.

However Ms Reeves said the "money is simply not there" for Conservatives' spending plans.

The shadow chancellor - who will be the first female chancellor if Labour is elected to power - said: The problem with what the Conservatives have put forward today is that the money is simply not there and that is why all it will end up doing is adding to people's mortgage costs £4800 in the next Parliament."

Labour frontbencher Pat McFadden also described the national insurance cut as "the most expensive panic attack in history".

He said it had not been properly funded and risked a return to the chaos of Liz Truss, which the Tories firmly rejected.

Sir Keir Starmer meanwhile accused the Conservatives of putting forward a "Jeremy Corbyn-style manifesto" full of uncosted promises. The Labour leader campaigned for Labour's 2019 manifesto as a member of Mr Corbyn's frontbench.

Asked about Tory claims a Labour government would hike taxes during a campaign visit to the Whale Hill Primary School in Middlesbrough, Mr Starmer said: "We have been absolutely clear that all our plans are fully costed and funded.

Keir Starmer says 'the money's not there' for Tory manifesto

"We will not be increasing income tax, national insurance or VAT, so no tax increases for working people. None of our plans require tax rises.

"But this is coming from the party that put tax to the highest level for 70 years and they're building this sort of Jeremy Corbyn-style manifesto where anything you want can go in it. None of it is costed. It's a recipe for more of the same.

"That's why this choice of turn our back on this, turn the page and rebuild with Labour is so important."

The Labour also said "the money's not there" for the Tories' flagship manifesto pledge to cut national insurance by a further 2p. He said the promise was "desperation" from the Conservatives.

"What they're producing is a recipe for five more years of chaos. I think that's why it's so important that we see this election as a choice, because we can't go on like this."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hunter Biden leaves the court with his mother, first lady Jill Biden, and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden

Hunter Biden grateful for support but ‘disappointed’ by conviction

Hunter Biden departing the court

US president’s son Hunter Biden convicted in gun trial

Douglas Ross faces reporters over his resignation announcement and claims of expenses cover up.

'This has not gone as I had planned': Douglas Ross under pressure over expenses cover up claims

Joe Biden has spoken out on his son's conviction.

‘I am the President, but I am also a Dad’: Joe Biden breaks silence after son found guilty of buying gun illegally

Malawi-Vice-President-Missing-Plane

Malawi’s vice president and nine others killed in plane crash

The fixture has been labelled as the most “high-risk” of the tournament

England fans warned of 'violence-seeking Serbian hooligans' ahead of 'high-risk' Euros opener

Hamas 'welcomes' hostages-for-ceasefire Gaza truce - but militant group still needs to formally accept deal, says US

Hamas 'welcomes' hostages-for-ceasefire Gaza truce - but militant group still needs to formally accept deal, says US

Joe Biden's son has been convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver.

US president's son Hunter Biden convicted of lying about drug use to illegally buy gun

China Cornell Instructors Attacked

Man arrested over stabbing of four US college instructors in Chinese park

Russian troops prepare a missile launcher for joint Russian-Belarusian drills intended to train the military to use tactical nuclear weapons

Russia and Belarus launch second stage of tactical nuclear weapons drills

Antony Blinken speaks to the media after meeting families and supporters of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, during his visit to Tel Aviv

Blinken calls on Hamas to accept Gaza ceasefire plan

The former tennis player, 57, described the incident as “terrifying”

Strictly star has phone snatched by masked biker in London

Harry Dunn begged 'don't let me die' after Anne Sacoolas crashed her Volvo into his motorbike, an inquest heard today.

Harry Dunn begged ‘don’t let me die’ after head on crash with US diplomat wife's car, inquest hears

Linda Robson said her kids have confiscated her car keys over the fines.

‘I’m a national treasure, I park where I like’: Linda Robson's kids 'won't let her drive' after racking up £3k in fines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz talk at the start of the recovery conference in Berlin, Germany

Zelensky appeals for help with Ukraine’s energy network at recovery conference

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attends a ceremony at the Danish monument outside of Sainte Marie du Mont, Normandy

‘I am not quite myself,’ says Danish PM in first TV interview since assault

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hunter Biden departs from federal court

Jurors resume deliberations in gun case against Hunter Biden

The Malawi Defence Force aircraft "went off the radar" on Monday morning

Malawi vice president confirmed dead as plane found destroyed after crash

Dr Michael Mosley died last week on the Greek island of Symi

Greek police deny having CCTV showing Dr Michael Mosley's last movements four days before he was found
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the media as after meeting with families and supporters of Israelis held hostage by Hamas, during his visit to Tel Aviv

US Secretary of State again calls on Hamas to accept Gaza ceasefire plan

Protesters covered the new portrait with an image from Wallace and Gromit.

Controversial new King Charles portrait vandalised with giant Wallace and Gromit sticker by animal rights protesters
Tensions are rising between South Korea and North Korea

South Korean soldiers open fire after North Korean troops cross border in major escalation of simmering tensions
The UK could be set to roast in nearly 30C heat for 3 days in the second half of June after two weeks of unseasonably cold weather.

It’s June - why is it so cold? Is a ‘mega heatwave' really coming?

Rishi Sunak unveiled the Tory manifesto today

Tax cuts, stamp duty slashed and halving migration: Sunak rolls the dice at Tory manifesto launch
Two men and two women left the North Wales pub

Moment four ‘dine and dashers’ sneak out of pub without paying £63 bill

Nigel Farage was attacked again on Tuesday

Nigel Farage ducks for cover after man hurls missile at him on Reform UK battle bus, as suspect arrested

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Red Arrows will do a flypast for the King's official birthday

Red Arrows to fly over London for King's official birthday on Saturday - full timings and route revealed
Prince William has delivered a pep talk to the England squad

'Eat double portions': William reveals Prince Louis's message to England footballers ahead of Euro 2024
Charles and William are said to have grown closer as they deal with rifts in the family.

Royal rift with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew has 'brought King Charles and Prince William closer'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit