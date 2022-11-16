Rachel Riley wins £50,000 in libel damages from blogger who claimed she was a 'serial abuser' who bullied a teenager

16 November 2022, 12:00

Rachel Riley has won £50,000 in damages
Rachel Riley has won £50,000 in damages. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Countdown presenter Rachel Riley has been awarded £50,000 in libel damages from a man who claimed she was a "serial abuser" who had bullied a teenager.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Riley sued blogger Mike Sivier for the article on his Vox Political website in January 2019 entitled 'Serial abuser Rachel Riley to receive "extra protection" - on grounds that she is receiving abuse'.

The article discussed tweets posted as part of an online debate on antisemitism in the Labour Party, some of which were between Ms Riley and a user who identified herself then as a 16-year-old called Rose, in December 2018 and January 2019.

Read more: Rachel Riley reveals she caught male celebrity secretly upskirting her at party

A judge previously found that Mr Sivier's article would be read as claiming Ms Riley "engaged upon, supported and encouraged a campaign of online abuse and harassment of a 16-year-old girl".

Ms Riley denied Mr Sivier's allegations.

He defended himself by arguing he had a "reasonable belief" that it was in the public interest to publish the claims in the article.

However, Mrs Justice Steyn ruled in favour of Ms Riley in a damning judgement on Wednesday, granting her the five-figure sum in damages as well as an injunction requiring Mr Sivier to remove the article and not repeat it.

The judge said Mr Sivier had "misrepresented the evidential picture" and that the article was "wholly unbalanced".

Mrs Justice Steyn said the blogger did not include any references to Ms Riley's denial of the allegation that she had bullied or encouraged the bullying of the 16-year-old and did not give the television presenter a chance to comment.

She said: "It was not reasonable for Mr Sivier to assume, without giving any reason for his belief, that Ms Riley would not comment, rather than provide her with an opportunity to do so.

"The importance of giving Ms Riley an opportunity to comment prior to the publication of the article is particularly evident in light of the numerous matters on which Mr Sivier made assumptions."

Rachel Riley
Rachel Riley. Picture: Getty

Mrs Justice Steyn said: "Whether or not one agrees with the views Ms Riley articulated in her second thread to Rose, Ms Riley expressed herself in a polite and cordial way, providing information to a teenager who had sought to engage with her, and who had said this was a topic about which she was just learning.

"Ms Riley expressed the point that she found it hurtful to be accused of lying and encouraging a smear campaign in restrained and mild terms."

During the trial in July, Mr Sivier's lawyers argued that Ms Riley had a "pre-existing bad reputation" that would affect any harm caused by the article.

However, Mrs Justice Steyn rejected this argument, ruling: "The relevant sector of the claimant's reputation concerns her treatment of children, and in particular whether she has a pre-existing reputation for harassing and abusing them.

Rachel Riley
Rachel Riley. Picture: Getty

"Even if it were established that the claimant has a reputation for being 'highly controversial and offensive', this would not show that she has a bad reputation in the relevant sector."

In January 2021, Mrs Justice Collins Rice struck out all three of Mr Sivier's defences of public interest, truth and honest opinion, finding that they had "no prospect" of succeeding.

However, Mr Sivier won a challenge at the Court of Appeal four months later, finding that his public interest defence should be assessed at a trial.

Read more: Inflation rises to 41-year high of 11.1% piling misery on millions of struggling families

Read more: Missile strike that killed two people in Poland an 'unfortunate accident,' says country's president

In Wednesday's ruling, Mrs Justice Steyn said she had "no hesitation" in finding that "the statement complained of was not only untrue, it was not even arguably true".

She continued: "There has been no retraction, amendment or apology to mitigate the damage to the claimant's reputation or to provide any element of vindication.

"The award of damages, together with this judgment, will have to provide that."

LBC has contacted Mr Sivier for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

John Carew has been jailed for tax evasion

Former Premier League star John Carew jailed for dodging taxes

MI5 director general Ken McCallum said the regime in Iran had plotted the assassination of at least 10 British residents deemed ‘enemies of the regime’

Iran regime 'plots to kidnap or kill British enemies,' says MI5 chief as he warns of 'direct threats' to UK

Matthew Stannard (right), Chief Pilot, Virgin Orbit with his crew of the Virgin Orbit’s Cosmic Girl

UK's first space launch moves a step closer after Spaceport Cornwall granted licence

Dominic Raab has asked for an independent investigation into his own conduct

Dominic Raab says he’s ‘behaved professionally throughout’ as he faces investigation over bullying complaints

The Oscar-winning actor will be charged with seven further offences

Actor Kevin Spacey to be charged with seven further sexual offences

Qatar has been accused of bringing in fake fans to whip up excitement ahead of the World Cup

England fans sing ‘It’s Coming Home’ and insist they are the real deal amid claims of ‘fake fans' in Qatar

Cutting speed limits has little effect on road safety, a study has found

Cutting speed limits to 20mph has 'little impact on road safety' - in part because drivers don't obey the rules

The missiles struck Poland

Missile strike that killed two people in Poland an 'unfortunate accident,' says country's president

The Artemis 1 rocket lifting off

Return to the moon: Nasa launches it's Artemis 1 rocket in 'historic mission for mankind'

Mr Pina's thumb is five inches long

Man with weirdly large thumb says he has 'never lost a thumb war, and never will'

The Chancellor warned of "tough but necessary decisions" ahead

Inflation rises to 41-year high of 11.1% piling misery on millions of struggling families

Donald Trump has confirmed he's running for president in 2024

'Comeback starts right now': Donald Trump officially announces he’s running for president in 2024

Virgin Atlantic's gender-neutral uniform policy did not apply onboard the England football team's flight to Qatar

Virgin scraps gender-neutral uniform policy for England World Cup flight to Qatar

Universities are being told to ‘decolonise’ courses

Universities told to 'go woke' as degrees watchdog calls for courses to be 'decolonised'

The missiles struck Poland

Missile that killed two in Poland ‘probably not fired from Russia,’ says Biden

Exclusive
Awaab Ishak died of a severe respiratory condition that was caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his home

1.2m people in England live in unsafe social homes, LBC reveals, as coroner says toddler's death must be wake-up call

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hundreds of homes across Britain have been left in darkness, with trains cancelled and roads flooded.

Storm battered Britain: blackouts sweep the country as deluge sees roads submerged and trains cancelled
Message from 38 Degrees over the jungle for Matt Hancock

Campaigners flew a plane over the I'm A Celebrity jungle with the message 'Covid bereaved say get out of here'
A Jet2 flight takes off

Drunken British pensioner 'to face trial in France' after 'groping air stewardess on flight' - forcing emergency landing
Rugby star Levi Davis has been missing since October 29

Missing rugby star Levi Davis spotted looking 'lost and confused' in Barcelona according to new eye-witness
A women's rally outside the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Parliament says sorry for throwing out women wearing suffragette colours

Elliot Bovill was cleared on Tuesday

Man accused of slamming a traffic cone on Iain Duncan Smith's head cleared with no case to answer
Rishi Sunak has refused to apologise for the chaos left by his predecessors

Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for Liz Truss' budget turmoil

Studio flat described as 'hallway' by Reddit users on the market for £850pcm

Studio swindle? Landlord under fire for £850-a-month property branded a 'hallway' by house hunters.
Pictures show the building that the Russian Missile struck this afternoon

Russian missiles hit Kyiv hours after Zelensky unveils peace plan at G20

A study has found French people are 'lazy', weeks after Sandrine Rousseau said working hard was a right-wing ideology

'Ooh la la!' France is mired in 'laziness epidemic', study shows

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien hears from caller with mould in flat

'She couldn't breath - her lips turned blue': Worried parent fears for daughter's health in mould-ridden flat
‘Hell yes he could win!’: Former Republican Congressman says people who don’t believe Trump can win are ‘smoking something’

‘Hell yes he can win!’: Ex-Republican Congressman says those who don’t believe Trump can win are ‘smoking something’
Nick Ferrari and Christian Weaver

'This is truly horrific,' says Awaab Ishak lawyer as he cites racism a contributing factor in death
horrifying arrest

Ex-Policing Minister, Lord Coaker, fights for law change after LBC reporter's ‘horrifying’ arrest
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak is 'looking over his shoulder' and avoiding making promises over Autumn Statement
Nick Ferrari and David Buik

'The unemployment rate has risen - expect it to rise even more,' says Aquis Exchange's David Buik
Tom Swarbrick and Kwajo Tweneboa discuss poor living conditions

Housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa deems death of Awaab Ishak 'corporate manslaughter'

Sangita Myska NHS strike caller

'My daughter died after her ambulance failed to turn up': Emotional caller warns against NHS strike
‘Appalling’ that Labour councils are fining Londoners £100m for driving through LTNs, says mother of Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah

‘Appalling’ councils are fining Londoners £100m for driving through LTNs, says mother of girl killed by toxic air
Nick Ferrari LTN Callers

'It's a disgrace!' - 'Sadiq Khan should go!': Angry LBC listeners slam LTN schemes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit