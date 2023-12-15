S Club star Rachel Stevens tells court of PTSD after violent mugging in bid to fight for driving license

Rachel Stevens opened up about her PTSD while she fought to keep her driving license in a court hearing. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

S Club star Rachel Stevens has told of her struggle with PTSD as she fought to keep her driving license at a court hearing.

Rachel Stevens, 45, sobbed as she told a court of her trauma following a violent mugging at her north London home 15 years ago.

She told Willesden magistrates court of how she was grabbed around the neck and had been left “absolutely terrified” following the incident.

She said she still struggles with post-traumatic stress, anxiety and being in cars alone with strangers following the two incidents in 2009.

Ms Stevens said she no longer takes taxis alone and has not used the “claustrophobic” Tube in years.

“I was attacked in my flat”, Ms Stevens told magistrates. “A man jumped into my front door. He had his hand around my mouth and his arm around my neck.”

Ms Stevens said she believed her celebrity status was the reason she had been targeted in the robbery.

Rachel Stevens has revealed her struggle with trauma following a violent mugging in 2009. Picture: Alamy

The star also spoke of the impact it would have on her children amid the breakdown of her 12-year marriage to Alex Bourne, telling the court she wants to ensure they can feel safe while they’re experiencing so much change in their lives.

The singer revealed the details as she fought in court to keep hold of her driving license.

She had racked up 21 penalty points on her license following five speeding incidents in the last four years.

Ms Stevens said a driving ban would create trouble for her school run duties, as well as her upcoming S Club tour.

She pleaded with the court that she’s “absolutely learned my lesson, without a doubt” as she said a driving ban would cause her “exceptional hardship”.

Her plea was rejected by the magistrates court, however, as they suggested she should hire a driver instead.

She was handed a six-month road ban plus fines and fees amounting to £2,900.

The singer was pulled over by a police officer last year after driving through Regent’s Park at more than double the 20mph speed limit, among other incidents in the last few years.