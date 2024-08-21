Radio presenter Lauren Laverne reveals cancer diagnosis as she urges 'get yourself checked'

21 August 2024, 08:07 | Updated: 21 August 2024, 08:55

Radio presenter Lauren Laverne reveals cancer diagnosis in a heartfelt social media post
Radio presenter Lauren Laverne reveals cancer diagnosis in a heartfelt social media post. Picture: alamy / instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

Radio presenter Lauren Laverne has revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 46-year-old Desert Island Discs presenter revealed her diagnosis in a heartfelt instagram post on Wednesday.

Thanking her doctors and "absolutely extraordinary" family for their support, she explained that she is currently in hospital undergoing treatment.

Posting an image of her smiling from her hospital bed, the Sunderland-born presenter's caption revealed her diagnosis and prognosis.

In the post, she wrote: "I recently had a cancer diagnosis. It was (thank God) caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test."

Radio presenter Lauren Laverne has revealed she has been diagnosed cancer.
Radio presenter Lauren Laverne has revealed she has been diagnosed cancer. Picture: Instagram / Lauren Laverne

She added: "I am expected to make a full recovery."

"I'm in hospital at the moment and wanted to take this moment to say thank you: Firstly to medical teams who have got me this far with incredible skill and kindness.

"To my family and friends who have been absolutely extraordinary every step of the way - I am so very grateful and love you so much.

"And of course thank you to my colleagues.... for their support and for giving me the time off that I need to get better."

Laverne began her career as the lead singer and guitarist in alternative rock band Kenickie, scoring a top 10 album and later performing guest vocals on Mint Royale's single "Don't Falter".

However, her talent for presenting quickly saw her snapped up by Channel 4 - later appearing on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Have I Got News For You and hosting the BBC's Glastonbury Festival coverage.

The 46-year-old Desert Island Discs presenter revealed her diagnosis in a heartfelt instagram post on Wednesday.
The 46-year-old Desert Island Discs presenter revealed her diagnosis in a heartfelt instagram post on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Laverne married television producer and DJ Graeme Fisher in 2005 after they met while filming a music television show.

The couple have two sons together - Fergus, born in 2007, and Mack, born in 2010.

Revealing news of the diagnosis on social media, her post was met with an outpouring of support, with stars and fans alike praising her for her resilience.

Withnail star Richard E. Grant responded to the post with a string of heart emojis, while McFly star Harry Judd posted "Sending love ❤️".

Reaching out to fans, she encouraged them to get checked by doctors as soon as symptoms appear.

"I also want to say that if you’re avoiding a test or putting off an appointment to get yourself checked out please, please do it today.

"Half of us will get cancer at some point, and if you do, finding out asap is everything.

"It’s usually my job to bring the good vibes on air but any you have to spare are very much welcome here. Sending loads of love to anyone in a similar boat, or who has made it back to shore. xxx"

