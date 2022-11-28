Order your LBC Steve Allen ‘Radio Royalty’ tea towel here

Steve Allen ‘Radio Royalty’ Tea Towel. Picture: GMSN

By LBC

It’s finally here! The latest edition of LBC merchandise is ready to buy, celebrating the radio royalty that is Steve Allen!

The Steve Allen ‘Radio Royalty” tea towel is the perfect gift for the early breakfast LBC fan in your life this Christmas – or as a gift to yourself.

Designed by Robert Lee Hensby, who also designed previous Steve Allen merch such as the tea tray and tote bag.

100% of the net proceeds from the sale of this product will be donated to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC’s very own charity, raising money to help improve the lives of disadvantaged people across the UK. We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared.

That’s why we work across four key areas: providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, preventing isolation and improving life skills.

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).