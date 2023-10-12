RAF fighter jets escort an aircraft from Kenya into Stansted Airport after 'security alert'

RAF fighter jets escort Kenya Airways plane to Stanstead. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

RAF fighter jets have escorted an aircraft from Kenya into Stansted Airport after a security alert.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A Kenya Airways Boeing 787 was diverted into London Stansted at just before 3.45pm, the airport confirmed.

The aircraft, which was en route from Nairobi to London Heathrow, landed safely and was escorted to a remote stand with Essex Police in attendance.

The large emergency services presence includes eight crews from fire service, while the airport is open and flights are operating as normal.

The flight was intercepted by RAF fighter jets from its quick response alert force.

"RAF Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Coningsby were launched as a precaution this afternoon to investigate a civilian aircraft which was approaching the UK," the Ministry of Defence said.

"The civilian aircraft remained in contact with air traffic controllers throughout, and was escorted to Stansted Airport where it landed safely. This incident is now under the control of the civilian authorities."

One woman posted on Facebook: "On flight this morning from Nairobi to London Heathrow. Forty five minutes before we were due to land, we were told that we'd been diverted to Stansted. When we arrived in Stansted, loads of police cars.

"We’ve been surrounded by all the police. They've all got guns all dressed in black and are ID-ing us. Captain hasn’t even said anything."

POSITION STATEMENT: KQ100 FLIGHT FROM NAIROBI TO LONDON HEATHROW 12 OCTOBER 2023 pic.twitter.com/YjcArk4SBq — Kenya Airways (@KenyaAirways) October 12, 2023

Read More: Bring them home: Six-month-old baby Ariel among missing Brits in Israel after Hamas massacre

Read More: 'Bodies everywhere': Israel tells of 'barbaric' acts as officials vow Gaza siege won't end until hostages are free

An MOD spokesperson said: “RAF Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Coningsby were launched as a precaution this afternoon to investigate a civilian aircraft which was approaching the UK.

“The civilian aircraft remained in contact with air traffic controllers throughout, and was escorted to Stansted Airport where it landed safely. This incident is now under the control of the civilian authorities.”

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are currently attending an incident at Stansted Airport. A flight travelling from Nairobi to Heathrow was diverted to Stansted this afternoon. The airport remains open."

'An Essex County Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Eight crews are in attendance at Stansted Airport. We are working with Essex Police and the airport to bring the incident to a successful conclusion."