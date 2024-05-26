'A passionate aviator': RAF pilot killed in Spitfire crash named as Mark Long

26 May 2024, 18:14 | Updated: 26 May 2024, 18:46

The RAF pilot who died after a Spitfire at a Battle of Britain airshow in Lincolnshire on Saturday has been named as Squadron Leader Mark Strong.
The RAF pilot who died after a Spitfire at a Battle of Britain airshow in Lincolnshire on Saturday has been named as Squadron Leader Mark Strong. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The RAF pilot who died after a Spitfire at a Battle of Britain airshow in Lincolnshire on Saturday has been named as Squadron Leader Mark Long.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

His senior officer Group Captain Robbie Lees said: “It is with great sorrow that I must confirm the death of Squadron Leader Mark Long.

“Mark was a Typhoon pilot here at RAF Coningsby and for the last four years, he has been a pilot with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. A great friend, colleague, and a passionate, professional aviator he will be sorely missed by all that knew him.

“An investigation into the cause of this tragic event has now begun. The RAF will not be offering any comment on the accident until that investigation has concluded, and likewise, we ask others not to speculate.

“I would like to extend a sincere thank you to the RAF personnel, and our emergency services colleagues who responded so swiftly yesterday.

His senior officer Group Captain Robbie Lees said: “It is with great sorrow that I must confirm the death of Squadron Leader Mark Long" (pictured left)
His senior officer Group Captain Robbie Lees said: “It is with great sorrow that I must confirm the death of Squadron Leader Mark Long" (pictured left). Picture: Instagram/Marklong_pilot

“Our thoughts remain with Mark’s family and friends to whom we offer our deepest sympathies. We ask that their privacy be respected at this tragic and shocking time.”

Emergency crews headed to the scene in Coningsby after reports that the aircraft went down just after 1.20pm.

In an earlier statement, Lincolnshire Police said: “It is believed to be a single occupant aircraft and nobody else is thought to have been involved.”

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it knew about the incident but was not involved as it was a military investigation.

Police then confirmed the location of the aircraft crash as a field on Langrick Road in Congingsby.

Read More: Iran’s supreme leader leads prayers for president killed in helicopter crash

Read More: 'Minuscule state' of RAF is 'utterly pathetic' with just one plane available for D-Day 80th anniversary parachute jumps

The force closed roads in the Dogdyke Road and Sandy Bank areas and asked motorists to avoid the area and seek different routes.

1947 Supermarine Spitfire FR.XIV, airborne at the Best of British Air Show held at Shuttleworth on the 12th May 2024.
Mark was flying Spitfire when he died. Picture: Alamy
Langrick Road in Congingsby.
Police confirmed the location of the aircraft crash as a field on Langrick Road in Congingsby. Picture: Google

The Land, Tank and Military Machines event took place in the airfield on Saturday.

The preview for the event said it was scheduled to include flying displays by a Spitfire and other aircraft that were utilised by the RAF during the Second World War, like a Hawker Hurricane and a Avro Lancaster PA474.

The Royal Air Force issued a statement, saying: "We are aware of an incident in the vicinity of RAF Coningsby involving an RAF aircraft.

Only a few dozen airworthy Spitfires remain, including six that belong to the BBMF.

Rishi Sunak said in a post on X: "Awful news to see the life of a serving RAF pilot cut short in this tragic event. My thoughts are with their family and loved ones."

Sir Keir Starmer said: "Deeply saddened by news from Lincolnshire. Thank you to the emergency services for their response. My thoughts are with the pilot's family at this awful time."

The Prince and Princess of Wales have said they are "incredibly sad" after a Royal Air Force pilot died in a Spitfire crash near RAF Coningsby.

Prince William and Princess Kate said on their Kensington Palace X account: "Incredibly sad to hear of the news this afternoon from RAF Coningsby.

"Our thoughts this evening are with the pilot's loved ones, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the wider RAF family. W & C."

"We are working with the emergency services and supporting those involved. An update will be provided in due course.

"If you were a witness or have any imagery of the incident please do not post it online, and instead contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting Incident 221."

The Ministry of Defence said it had no comment to make at this time, but a statement would be issued later today.

RAF Coningsby is the training station for Typhoon pilots and has two frontline combat-ready squadrons.

It also hosts the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which aims to maintain historic aircraft in “airworthy condition” to commemorate RAF members who lost their lives in service.

The scheme has six Spitfires, two Hurricanes, a Lancaster, a C47 Dakota, and two Chipmunk aircraft, which are mostly used for training purposes.

The aircraft are flown by regular RAF crew and can be regularly seen in the sky from May to September.

The airfield was opened in 1941 and was a Bomber Command station until the early 1960s.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israeli soldiers

Israeli strikes kill 35 in Rafah as displaced people hit, say Palestinian medics

US Severe Weather

At least 15 dead after storms wreak destruction in US

Georgie CAMPBELL of Great Britain with Global Quest during the first horse inspection at the Boekelo Horse Trials CCIO 4*-NC-L on October 4, 2023, Netherlands (Photo by Maxime David/MXIMD Pictures - mximd.com)

Professional horse rider, 36, dies in shock accident at Devon equestrian event

Labour will pledge a 100-day 'sprint review' of threats to Britain if the party wins the general election - as Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak make security a key part of their manifestos.

Labour pledges 100-day security review to take on Putin, Iran and AI threats

South Africa Elections

South African opposition party makes final pitch to voters

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will be forced to undertake National Service under Rishi Sunak's bombshell election pledge, reports claim.

Royal children 'to face National Service under Sunak pledge' as new details emerge

Israel Palestinians

’22 killed’ in Israeli air strike on tents for displaced people

An urgent CCTV appeal has been launched after a fatal stabbing on Bournemouth Beach which killed fitness trainer Amie Gray, 34, and injured another woman.

Urgent manhunt launched after deadly double stabbing on Bournemouth Beach which killed Amie Gray, 34

An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in Bedford, police say.

Teenager, 18, arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing in busy part of Bedfordshire

Late PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray took his own life, his parents have confirmed a day after his death aged 30 was announced.

'He was loved': Heartbroken parents pay tribute to golfer Grayson Murray who 'took own life'

A woman killed in a double stabbing on Bournemouth Beach on Friday has been named as personal trainer Amie Gray.

Pictured: Bournemouth personal trainer, 34, killed in double stabbing as second woman fights for life

Israel Palestinians

Tel Aviv takes cover as Hamas targets Israel with rocket barrage

Post Office scandal campaigner Alan Bates has said ex-boss Paula Vennells' evidence at the Horizon Inquiry was 'well rehearsed' and that she was employing 'selective amnesia' in her recollections.

'Selective amnesia': Alan Bates criticises Paula Vennells Post Office inquiry evidence

APTOPIX Bangladesh Cyclone

Bangladesh evacuates hundreds of thousands as a severe cyclone approaches

c

Reeves pledges no income tax or NI rises under a Labour government

Hamas victim's funeral

Hamas rocket attack from Gaza sets off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron

Macron arrives in Germany for three-day state visit

Six passengers and six crew members on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin have been hurt

8 hospitalised due to turbulence on Qatar Airways flight after emergency services treated passengers at Dublin airport
A fire at baby care center in New Delhi, India, has killed six infants

Seven babies die after fire breaks out at children's hospital in New Delhi

Documents handedover

Norway hands papers to Palestinian PM for diplomatic recognition

Richard Tice said the world was a safer place under President Trump than President Biden

Richard Tice claims world was 'safer place' under Donald Trump than under Joe Biden

Severe Weather Iowa

Five dead after severe weather sweeps across Texas and Oklahoma

Aftermath of Russian attack

Zelensky warns of build-up of Russian troops as Kharkiv attack death toll rises

Landslide scene

Death toll after Papua New Guinea landslide soars to more than 670

Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, has slammed the proposal

Ed Davey 'alarmed' by 'pathetic' National Service plan as he slams 'out of touch' Tories

Tel Aviv protest

Israeli police scuffle with protesters in huge demo against Netanyahu government

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Charles has been discussing stripped the Sussexes of their royal titles

King Charles 'in discussion to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of royal titles', sources say
Fergie slammed the audience as she told them to be 'quiet' on Thursday evening.

Fergie furiously silences crowd at Cannes Film Festival during auction for portrait of late Queen
Prince Harry 'turned down the King's invitation to stay at a royal residence'.

Prince Harry ‘turned down King’s offer to stay in royal residence’ during UK trip because it ‘didn't come with security'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit