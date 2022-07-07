Breaking News

Rafael Nadal 'very sad' as he withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the tournament due to an abdominal injury.

The 22-time grand-slam champion battled through the issue to beat Taylor Fritz in five sets on Wednesday to progress into the semi-finals in SW19 but scans a day later revealed the severity of the injury.

Nadal said at a press conference: "Unfortunately as you can imagine I am here because I have to pull out from the tournament.

"As everyone saw yesterday I have been suffering with a pain in the abdominal and something was not OK there. That is confirmed, I have a tear in the muscle and the communication is too late.

"I was thinking the whole day I was thinking about the decision to make but I think it doesn't make sense to go, even if I try through my career to keep going. It is very tough circumstances but it is obvious if I keep going the injury will be worse and worse."

Nadal made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Nadal, who was on for a calendar year grand slam, was set to play Nick Kyrgios in Friday's semi-final but his scheduled Australian opponent will now receive a walkover into a maiden major final.

The Spaniard insisted he made his tough decision due to the abdominal issue preventing him from being able to serve.

"I never thought about the calendar slam, I thought about my diary and my happiness," Nadal said.

"I make the decision because I don't believe I can win two matches under the circumstances. It is not only I can't serve at the right speed, it is I can't do the normal movement to serve.

"After that to imagine myself winning two matches, and for respect for myself in some way, I don't want to go out there and not be competitive enough to play at the level I need to play to achieve my goals."

He said he was in pain during his match on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Nadal's participation at the All England Club was in doubt immediately after he won the French Open.

He left Roland Garros on crutches but received treatment on a nerve in his left foot to be fit to play at the third major of 2022.

Nadal will be sidelined for "three to four weeks", with the US Open - scheduled to take place at the end of August - a target for the two-time Wimbledon champion.

"I had some issues in the abdominal since the week but things were more or less, I was able to control it but yesterday was the worse day," he said.

"During the week I did tests to see how things evolved and it is obvious yesterday after the match, the very small thing I had days ago increased to a bigger thing.

"For me the most important thing is happiness, not titles, even if everyone's know what I have done to get here. I can't risk the match and risk two or three months out of the competition.

"It is my decision, I have to live with that and I can't say another thing. I am very sad."