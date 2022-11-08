Rail misery continues as commuters face ongoing disruption and delays despite strike cancellation

Commuters across the country are facing another day of rail disruption. Picture: Terry Waller / Alamy Stock Photo

By Danielle DeWolfe

Commuters across the country are facing another day of rail disruption, as widespread delays, cancellations and timetable amendments continue to affect travellers.

Despite three 24-hour strikes planned for 5, 7 and 9 November being called off by rail workers on Friday, disruption continues to grip the UK's transport network – with issues expected to continue into Wednesday.

Operators are advising passengers to check routes and timetables before travelling.

The walkout by RMT union members relates to ongoing concerns surrounding pay and conditions.

It comes as the union said it would enter “a period of intensive negotiations” with Network Rail and other train operators – the first time the trade union has cancelled strike action in favour of negotiations since the long-running dispute began.

Rail Delivery Group chair, Steve Montgomery, said on Thursday that the train companies were preparing an offer to submit to the trade unions.

It contradicts reports from rail employers and the government noting their position had not changed.

Of the 14 train companies threatening walkouts last week, only two – C2C and Greater Anglia – are set to resume a normal service, free of delays and cancellations on Monday.

Tuesday morning saw Avanti West Coast running a reduced timetable all day despite the strike cancellation.

Affecting a swathe of transport hubs across the UK, the Avanti disruption is set to affect North Wales, Shrewsbury, Blackpool and Edinburgh, with no service likely for the next two days.

Strike action my the RMT union continues to loom as talks continue. Picture: Contributor: Andrew Hasson / Alamy Stock Photo

In more positive news, a spokesperson for Southeastern said its services would run as usual on Tuesday, while other operators reported later-than-usual start times were likely.

Govia Thameslink, Avanti West Coast, GWR, and East Midlands Railway, all said its services would start later than usual, with all but Govia operating a reduced timetable throughout Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Northern, LNER, CrossCountry and South Western Railway also said services would continue to be impacted.

The disruption comes as a result of staff scheduling issues following the strike cancellation and the locations of train stock.