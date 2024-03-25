Horror at Hungarian rally as car skids off road and crashes into spectators, killing four and leaving eight others injured

Four died when a rally car crashed into spectators. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A rally car has veered off the road and crashed into a group of spectators in Hungary, killing four and injuring several others.

The accident occurred during a race between the towns of Labatlan and Bajot near the Danube River in north-west Hungary, the Komarom-Esztergom County police said.

Eight ambulances and four helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

Two people including one child sustained serious injuries while six others including a child were taken to hospital with lighter injuries.

Four were killed and eight others injured, including a child. Picture: Getty

Videos on social media showed a car losing traction on a paved road before sliding into spectators gathered to view the race.

The Esztergom-Nyerges Rally was called off after the crash involving a Skoda Fabia Rally2, according to online reports.

The police statement said: “A fatal mass accident occurred between Labatlan and Bajot in the early afternoon of March 24.

Two people, including a child, sustained serious injuries, and six others were transported to a hospital with lighter injuries. Picture: Getty

“According to the data so far, a vehicle participating in a rally race drifted off the road for an unknown reason and drove into the spectators.

‘”According to the current information, four people were killed and seven were injured. The circumstances are being clarified.”