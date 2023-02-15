Breaking News

Hollywood icon Raquel Welch dies age 82 after 'brief illness'

15 February 2023, 19:40 | Updated: 15 February 2023, 20:20

Raquel Welch has died
Raquel Welch has died. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Hollywood icon Raquel Welch has died aged 82 after a "brief illness".

The actress made a name for herself after appearing back-to-back in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C. in 1966.

Despite having few lines in One Million Years B.C., it was her deerskin bikini in the film that cemented her as a sex symbol.

Her family confirmed her death to TMZ on Wednesday, revealing that she had passed away in the morning.

Welch in One Million Years B.C.
Welch in One Million Years B.C. Picture: Getty

During her career, Welch also had guest appearances on popular TV shows such as Bewitched, The Virginian and McHale's Navy.

She went on to become one of the most sought-after female stars throughout the '60s and '70s and won several awards.

The actress took home a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her 1974 role in "The Three Musketeers".

She was also given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1996.

Actress Raquel Welch waves to photographers and fans as she sits in front of her newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Actress Raquel Welch waves to photographers and fans as she sits in front of her newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Picture: Getty

Welch was born on September 1940, and was married four times.

She is survived by her two children - Tahnee Welch and Damon Welch.

Tributes have since flooded in for the star on Twitter.

NBA star Rex Chapman said: "What a life. Rest in peace."

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nicola Sturgeon announced her shock resignation on Wednesday

Who could become Scotland's next First Minister? Runners and riders to replace Nicola Sturgeon

Saudi Arabia Crane Collapse

Saudi Binladin construction group fined over 2015 pilgrimage crane collapse

Breaking
The family of head teacher of Epsom College and daughter have paid tribute to the pair after they were found dead earlier this month.

'Comforted they remain together': Family pay tribute to 'inseparable' Epsom College head and daughter found dead earlier this month
Payton Gendron

White supremacist gets life sentence for Buffalo supermarket massacre

Exclusive
Nicola Bulley has been missing since January 27

'Nicola's family told me she had no underlying issues', says diving expert Peter Faulding after 'high risk' police claim

Nicola Bulley has been missing since January 27

Nicola Bulley's family home was visited by police two weeks before disappearance due to 'significant alcohol issues'

Convicted murderer Russell Causley (L), who has never revealed where he hid his wife's body, has been released from prison after over two decades behind bars.

Convicted murderer Russell Causley who never revealed location of wife's body released from prison

Newly released footage shows the moment a lorry almost crushes a family in their car before veering off the road.

Breathtaking footage shows terrifying moment family in car are almost crushed by lorry driver

Isla Bryson's case emerged days after Ms Sturgeon promoted her gender recognition reforms

Estranged wife of trans rapist Isla Bryson 'delighted' Nicola Sturgeon has quit after gender reform plans

A woman, 25, has been given a suspended sentence after she knocked out an emergency worker who was trying to help her in a park.

Shocking footage shows moment paramedic knocked out by woman, 25, he was trying to help in park

Nicola Bulley has been missing for nearly three weeks

Dodgy fishermen, abandoned house and shabby red van: Police bust eight conspiracy theories about Nicola Bulley

cover

Further strike action is 'inevitable', teaching unions warn after pay talks end in stalemate

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan donates 10m dollars to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday

Silvio Berlusconi

Berlusconi acquitted in trial tied to ‘bunga bunga’ parties

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg opens the North Atlantic Council round table meeting of Nato defence ministers at Nato headquarters in Brussels

Nato chief eyes bigger defence budgets and hard spending target

A former mayor mayor of Dover has branded a man convicted of having sex with his horse, "sick" and says he "deserves to be castrated".

'Sick' man, 34, pleads guilty to bestiality after being caught having sex with former Dover mayor's horse

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Westerman has been kicked out of his home by his wife

Joe Westerman's wife vows 'marriage is over for good' after video of him performing sex act 'on friend's partner'
Ukraine accuses Russia of kidnapping its children

Moscow 'essentially kidnaps' Ukrainian children as 16,000 youngsters sent to Russia

Prince Harry hasn't spoken to his family since the release of his memoir Spare in January

Harry and Meghan will attend King Charles' coronation if royals grant 'one major condition'
Nicola Sturgeon will leave office as the longest-serving and first female First Minister.

A Rowling trans row, two referendums and still no independence : Nicola Sturgeon’s time in frontline politics
A house damaged by Russian shelling in the city centre of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Russian forces claim some progress in eastern Ukraine

Elon Musk talks virtually to Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE minister of cabinet affairs, during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Musk hopes to have Twitter chief executive towards end of year

Nicola Sturgeon has resigned as First Minister of Scotland

Read in full: Nicola Sturgeon's shock resignation speech

The remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it

China to take measures against US entities over balloon incident

Detectives provided a major update into the case of missing Nicola Bulley

Nicola Bulley was 'high-risk' as police reveal 'amateur detectives' have 'significantly distracted' the search
Tyla Wanstall shared his shock and finding his mother and sister dead

Son's shock at finding mum and sister dead in his burger van that they were decorating for a birthday surprise

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick slams Lancashire Police for claiming Nicola Bulley is 'high-risk' without giving further details
Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Nicola Sturgeon's resignation

'She could handle herself': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Nicola Sturgeon's time as First Minister
David Lammy reacts to Nicola Sturgeon resignation speech

David Lammy praises Nicola Sturgeon's resignation speech

'No, you can't handle truth!': Nick Ferrari jokingly clashes with caller

'No, you can't handle truth!': Nick Ferrari jokingly clashes with caller

Queen Consort and Nick Ferrari

Queen Consort 'ridiculous' for cutting Koh-i-Noor out of King's Coronation, caller says

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman's asylum seeker rhetoric

'No wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller who favours hybid working

There's 'no wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller in passionate message after WFH backlash
There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

The former RAF boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Ex-RAF Chief say Brits shouldn't 'get their knickers in a twist' over Chinese spy balloons just yet
Shelagh Fogarty

'Maybe it's because men were better' says caller after Harry Styles dedicated award to females in all-male category

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit