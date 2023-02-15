Breaking News

Hollywood icon Raquel Welch dies age 82 after 'brief illness'

Raquel Welch has died. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Hollywood icon Raquel Welch has died aged 82 after a "brief illness".

The actress made a name for herself after appearing back-to-back in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C. in 1966.

Despite having few lines in One Million Years B.C., it was her deerskin bikini in the film that cemented her as a sex symbol.

Her family confirmed her death to TMZ on Wednesday, revealing that she had passed away in the morning.

Welch in One Million Years B.C. Picture: Getty

During her career, Welch also had guest appearances on popular TV shows such as Bewitched, The Virginian and McHale's Navy.

She went on to become one of the most sought-after female stars throughout the '60s and '70s and won several awards.

The actress took home a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her 1974 role in "The Three Musketeers".

She was also given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1996.

Actress Raquel Welch waves to photographers and fans as she sits in front of her newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Picture: Getty

Welch was born on September 1940, and was married four times.

She is survived by her two children - Tahnee Welch and Damon Welch.

Tributes have since flooded in for the star on Twitter.

NBA star Rex Chapman said: "What a life. Rest in peace."

